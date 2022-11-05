Japan’s Nakayama leads last-chance quartet to Rio street skateboarding finals

Japan’s Nakayama Funa, bronze winner from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games topped the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) field from Rio’s Olympic Park on Saturday to move through to the women’s SLS Super Crown Championship Final on 6 November with a high-flying combined score of 14.6 on the street course.

Florida-born Poe Pinson of the USA followed up behind her with a 14.0 finish – and they’ll both be joined in Sunday’s final round by fellow last-chancers Gabriela Mazetta of Brazil and Zeng Wenhui of the People’s Republic of China -- who finished third and fourth respectively.

“I just really liked this course even though it’s not the type of course I usually like,” said Pinson, who led going into the best-trick portion of heat two and swapped out a high-points gap-to-smith grind for a safer board slide. “My run had lots of tricks and it just came from me trying to make this course my own.”

Saturday’s winning four now join up with Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist Rayssa Leal, who tops the rankings after going undefeated in all three previous SLS events in the U.S. (Jacksonville, Seattle and Las Vegas), 2021 defending champion Pamela Rosa, Japanese youngster Oda Yumeka and Olympic champion Nishiya Momiji with podium places on the line.

The final round of competition continues tomorrow, Sunday 6 November, with the final round to decide the 2022 Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Super Crown champion.