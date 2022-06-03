For golden girl Nishiya Momiji is all about 'enjoying' skateboarding

Nishiya Momiji has found out about the pros and cons of fame.

After becoming the youngest Japanese gold medallist in Olympic history last summer at Tokyo 2020, Nishiya was thrust into the spotlight, barely a teenager.

As the Games' inaugural women's skateboard street champion at 13 years and 330 days, she really had no choice in a country obsessed about the Olympics.

"I was in the second year of middle school when I won the gold medal but the seniors started talking to me after that", Nishiya said in a recent interview with Nikkan Sports.

"I don't mind the change in my surroundings but it can be a little embarrassing. People take photos of me at the park without asking and stuff..."

There have been some perks though, like the endorsement deals and magazine covers, guest this and guest that.

Eight centimetres taller

"I get invited to all kinds of events, going to different prefectures. It's fun because I like to eat", the Osaka native says.

"I think skateboard used to have a slightly 'bad' reputation but we've been able to change that bit by bit, which is a good thing".

Nishiya will turn 15 on 30 August. She was just over 1.50 meters tall at the time of the Tokyo Games but now stands 1.58m.

Nishiya still practices five times a week for around three hours a day, just as she's been doing since she was six - a year after taking up skateboarding.

She switches off by playing 'Mariokart' and going to the movies with her friends. Disney is her preferred choice.

Back in April, Nishiya pulled out of the first X Games that were held in Japan - unexplained by organisers - but it appears she is not seriously injured.

While Paris 2024 is definitely on her radar, the silver medallist of the 2019 X Games and 2021 World championships is not stressing.

At the moment, Nishiya wants to push street skateboarding - not so much the competition but the art of it.

"If I'm there, I think I'll enjoy it", she said of Paris. "And if enjoying it leads to a gold medal, I'll be really happy.

"Right now I want to get in on skating on the streets, not the contest but just doing it around town.

"Because you're not judged against others in genuine street skateboarding. You film it, get it out there for the world to enjoy".