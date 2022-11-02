Street League Skateboarding 2022 Super Crown Championship: Preview, schedule and how to watch the stars in action 

The 2022 Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Super Crown Championship has finally arrived.

After three thrilling tour stops the overall title battle for the men and women’s competition will reach its climax on November 5-6 at the Arena Carioca in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Four skaters from both the men and women’s fields have already assured their ticket to the final owing to the points they accrued in Jacksonville, Seattle and Las Vegas – the previous three event stops.

In the men’s contest Gustavo Ribeiro of Portugal comes as the number one seed followed by Frenchman Vincent Milou, American Chris Joslin and Olympic champion Horigome Yuto.

In the women’s event Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist Rayssa Leal sits in first place in the rankings after going undefeated in all three SLS events, followed by 2021 defending champion Pamela Rosa, Japanese upstart Oda Yumeka and Olympic champion Nishiya Momiji.

The top four seeds will be joined by four more skaters to make up two fields of eight. Who those skaters will are, will be determined by a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) which will take place the day before the final.

Anyone who has accrued points during the first three SLS stops is eligible to compete in the LCQ meaning the door is still open to the likes of 2021 men’s defending champion Jagger Eaton who returned from injury in time for Las Vegas and women’s Olympic bronze medallist and World Street Skateboarding Rome winner Nakayama Funa, to come in and muscle in on the top prize.

As one of the hottest street skateboarding contests of the year ramps up to an epic conclusion, here’s what else you need to know.

SLS Super Crown World Championships 2022: Stars to watch

Women's contest

Winner at SLS Jacksonville, and then at Seattle and Las Vegas, Brazil’s Leal heads into the Super Crown final as the woman to beat.

But there are plenty willing, and capable of unseating her when it counts.

With a home crowd set to fill the stands how the Olympic silver medallist will face up against her compatriot and the current reigning champion, Rosa, will no doubt be a point of intrigue not least because the 23-year-old is well known for her mastery of big rails, the like often seen on an SLS course.

Outside the Brazilian pair guaranteed to make an appearance in the final are Nishiya and Oda.

As the Olympic champion, and winner at Dew Tour earlier this year, Nishiya continues to collect the kind of big competition wins that increasingly make her a dangerous prospect in any final. Though coming in as the fourth seed her ability to land the big tricks when it matters mean she will certainly be one to watch.

Oda, too, is a competitor not to be taken lightly. A wildcard for SLS 2022, the 15-year-old has already proven why she belongs with the best. At SLS Jacksonville the young Japanese skater marked the highest score ever recorded by a woman after landing a kickflip front feeble that had everyone roaring.

She is increasingly making podiums, all that’s left now for her to do is clinch her first big win and Rio could well be where she finally achieves it.

Before the final, there is the LCQ which will determine who will claim the last four remaining spots. With one of the deepest fields to date a number of names could come in to make life harder for those already through.

Australia’s Chloe Covell, a late wildcard entry invited to SLS Las Vegas is one who packs plenty of promise. Landing an impressive second place on her SLS debut just a couple of weeks ago, the 12-year-old's ability to already ride switch has captivated judges all year and will be bidding for their attention again during the prelims.

Watch out too for Olympic bronze medallist Nakyama and fifth-ranked Poe Pinson as they could well make the final eight.

READ MORE: Rayssa Leal: Why the world is my amusement park

Oda Yumeka finished with a bronze at World Street Skateboarding Rome Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Men's contest

After missing out on the Las Vegas stop due to an injury to his right knee Olympic champion Horigome Yuto has confirmed he will be back for the Super Crown final, and if his two first-place finishes from Jacksonville and Seattle are anything to go by, the Japanese 23-year-old will be the man to stop in Rio.

But there are several well positioned to try.

Ribeiro, who made the most of Horigome’s absence in Sin City to take the win, will go into the final as the number one seed and the Portuguese skater’s steady ascent in the men’s competition over the last year looks to be due for its peak.

Hot on his wheels is France’s Vincent Milou. After winning X Games silver this summer Milou is proving to be another skater finding consistency in form, as too is Chris Joslin who has been flying the flag for the US after the injury of fan favourite, and skate legend, Nyjah Huston.

Just as with the women’s competition the LCQ means while the top four have a little comfort in knowing they are in the final, nothing is guaranteed.

2021 defending champion Eaton marked his return from a longstanding injury with an outing in Las Vegas. And having missed out on a few contests this year the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist will be looking to show the field he should not be forgotten.

Consider too, Japan’s Shirai Sora and Dashawn Jordan, who are both sitting fifth and sixth in the rankings after the three competition stops and are more than ready to shine.

READ: The rise of French skateboarder Vincent Milou: Tears, good mates, and a drive to win

Horigome Yuto in action at World Street Skateboarding Rome Picture by 2022 Getty Images

SLS Super Crown World Championships 2022: Schedule

All times are in Brasilia Time, UTC -3.

Saturday, November 5 – Last Chance Qualifier

Women’s preliminaries 11:30 – 13:10

Two runs + four tricks

Men’s preliminaries 14:30 – 18:00

Two runs + four tricks

Sunday, November 6 – Super Crown final

Women’s final 10:30 – 12:00

Two runs + four tricks + two tricks

Men’s final 17:00 – 18:30

Two runs + four tricks + two tricks

SLS 2022 Super Crown Championship: How to watch

SLS 2022 Las Vegas will be streaming live on the following platforms:

ESPN+

YouTube (some geographical restrictions may apply)

DAZN (France, New Zealand, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela)

MCS Extreme (France, Benelux, Switzerland)

Full on-demand replay will be available on YouTube worldwide.

For more information on where you can watch click here.