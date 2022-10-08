Street League Skateboarding 2022 Las Vegas: Rayssa Leal continues winning streak

Brazilian superstar Rayssa Leal continued her unbeaten run on the 2022 Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Championship Tour, winning the third leg in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the UFC Apex Arena on Saturday (8 October).

Leal claimed her third consecutive title on the tour this season with another dominant display with a score of 20.1 in Las Vegas. The Olympic silver medallist took control of the competition, starting her first run with a score of 6.9.

Australian rising star Chloe Covell, who finished second on her SLS debut, outshone the Brazilian in the single tricks section landing a switch flip to earn a high score of 7.9.

Leal went into the super final with a healthy lead and was the only skater to stick her landing to clinch the fifth title of the last five SLS events.

The 12-year-old Covell enjoyed a stunning SLS debut finishing second with a score of 18.8, with Poe Pinson of the United States finishing third with 17.5.

The final consisted of two 45-second line attempts and four single trick attempts. The top line score was then combined with the top two single trick scores to determine the four skaters advancing to the super final, where two more single trick attempts were made to improve the skaters' scores.

In the men’s competition, Portuguese star Gustavo Ribeiro, who won bronze at World Street Skate Rome earlier this year, celebrated his second SLS victory in Las Vegas.

Ribeiro claimed a narrow victory with a score of 26.9, edging out the United States duo of Chris Joslin (26.6) and Braden Hoban (26.2) into second and third place, respectively.

The 21-year-year-old Ribeiro was rewarded for his consistency on the skatepark in both the run and trick segments.

“Ah, man, I don’t have words. I am shaking right now. I am super happy,” Ribeiro said. “I am going to try and keep it healthy.”

The Las Vegas leg of the tour served as the last chance for skaters to earn automatic qualification for next month's Super Crown World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

After Las Vegas, the top four men and women on the overall rankings will progress to November's final. The remaining skaters that scored points in the series will be invited to compete in the Last Chance Qualifier for the last four remaining places.

Women's final results:

Rayssa Leal (BRA) – 20.1 Chloe Covell (AUS) – 18.8 Poe Pinson (USA) – 17.5 Pamela Rosa (BRA) – 17.6 Oda Yumeka (JPN) – 12.13 Nishiya Momiji (JPN) – 11.2 Gabriela Mazetto (BRA) – 9.6 Nakayama Funa (JPN) – 6.3

Men's final results: