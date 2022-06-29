Chloe Covell: The Australian tween skateboarding upstart setting her sights on the big time 

There is a bright, new light emerging on the horizon world of women's street skateboarding: Chloe Covell.

The 12-year-old from Australia’s Gold Coast is attracting attention thanks to a string of successes topped most recently by a bronze medal at the inaugural X Games in Chiba, Japan.

The youngest competitor there, Covell finished on the podium behind Tokyo 2020 silver and bronze medallists Rayssa Leal of Brazil and Japan’s Nakayama Funa, who swept first and second respectively.

It is almost fitting that the young Australian’s breakthrough onto the international street competition scene came at an X Games.

Covell first discovered the sport after her dad made her sit and watch the event on television when she was just six years old.

“It was a defining moment for me,” the street skater told the Blank Street Press. “The X Games were on and Nyjah Huston was skating.

“I instantly fell in love with the sport.”

Picking up an old skateboard that was in her back yard at home, Covell hopped onto it straight away and started skating; she soon fell in love.

Chloe Covell: targeting Paris 2024

Six years later, the two-time Australian Skate League Street Skating Champion is balancing hitting the rails three times a week and playing soccer – her other favourite sport.

All her hard work practising and progressing on the skate park and streets is focused towards one thing in particular: Paris 2024.

Inspired by fellow Aussie Keegan Palmer who scooped up gold at Tokyo 2020 in the men’s park contest, Covell is now looking for a slice of her own Olympic glory.

When she picked up her X Games bronze in Japan, she laid out her ambitions to Wide World of Sports: “I’m aiming towards the Paris 2024. If I get to go there that would be great.”

And, so far, the Australian seems to be coming through on her goal.

She had eyebrows raising in the opening round of the first Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier in Rome where the world's top skaters have all gathered to get their campaigns underway for the upcoming Games.

Fresh, hungry and in the mix, Covell is definitely one to watch.