World Street Skateboarding Rome 2022: Mariah Duran and Margie Didal headline skateboarders through to women’s quarterfinals

Number one ranked US skateboarder Mariah Duran, Filipina Margielyn Didal and Dutch star Roos Zwetsloot were among the Tokyo 2020 Olympians who booked their spots in the women’s quarterfinals at the World Street Skateboarding Championships in Rome, Italy on Wednesday (29 June).

A total of 63 skateboarders battled the baking heat of the Roman sun to put down their bids for a place in Friday’s (1 July) quarterfinals, but only 27 could progress.

While the heat was on the Olympians looking to go two Games back-to-back, it was the contingent from Japan who ultimately impressed.

All seven of their unseeded riders qualified for the quarters with six going through in the top 10.

In her first international competition 13-year-old unranked Yoshizawa Coco inspired the judges and the crowd by putting down an intricate run that saw her score enough to qualify in second (76.03).

Her compatriot Akama Rizu took the spoils of the number one spot as she laid down the only volley grind to bank an untouchable score of 78.69.

Another surprise package came in the form of Australia’s Chloe Covell. The 12-year-old, who made her international debut at X Games Chiba, qualified in fourth (72.76).

This week’s competition in Rome represents the first opportunity for those aspiring to make it to Paris 2024 to collect ranking points for their Olympic World Skateboard Ranking (OWSR).

The final OWSR standings on 24 June, 2024, will be used to determine who will receive a place to compete at the Games in France.

Still to enter the fray of competition are the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medallists and top five ranked athletes in the OWSR (as of 24 May). These are: Pamela Rosa (1), Rayssa Leal (2), Nishimura Aori (3), Nishiya Momiji (5) and Nakayama Funa (11).

Courtesy of their rankings they skipped competing in today’s qualifiers and will instead begin their Rome campaign on Friday.

But for silver medallist Leal that didn’t mean missing out on the fun. The Brazilian was among those in the stands applauding the display of tricks and flips.

World Street Skateboarding Rome 2022: Women’s open qualifier results

Akama Rizu (JPN) Yoshizawa Coco (JPN) Roos Zwetsloot (NED) Chloe Covell (AUS) Oda Yumeka (JPN) Lore Bruggeman (BEL) Mariah Duran (USA) Fujisawa Nanaka (JPN) Ito Miyu (JPN) Nakajime Nonoka (JPN) Uemura Aoi (JPN) Haylie Powell (AUS) Wenhui Zeng (CHN) Gabi Mazetto (BRA) Meagan Guy (USA) Shiloh Catori (USA) Natalia Munoz (ESP) Margielyn Didal (PHI) Candy Jacobs (NED) Keet Oldenbeuving (NED) Christina Steens (NED) Georgia Martin (USA) Poe Pinson (USA) Rafaela Costa (POR) Charlotte Hym (FRA) Afrika Criado Oliva (ESP) Christine Cottam (USA)

How to watch the Paris 2024 Olympic skateboarding qualifier

The World Street Skateboarding Championships take place Saturday 26 June to Sunday 3 July in Rome.

You can watch all the action from the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying event live on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com.

With zero geographical-restrictions you can watch the World Skate Street Skateboarding Championships wherever you are in the world.