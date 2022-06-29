How to watch the Paris 2024 street skateboarding qualifier in Rome

Less than a year after their sport made a hugely successful debut at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the best street skateboarders in the world are once again beginning an Olympic qualifying campaign.

The World Skate Street Skateboarding Championships in Rome, Italy represents the first chance for skateboarders to earn points for the Olympic World Skateboard Ranking (OWSR), and get their Paris 2024 qualification campaign on track.

Many of the top skateboarders in the world will compete in Rome, including Olympic gold medallists from the men’s and women’s competitions in Tokyo, Horigome Yuto and Nishiya Momiji, as well as world numbers ones Nyjah Huston and Pamela Rosa, and Brazil's world number 2 woman Rayssa Leal.

And you can watch the event, streamed live on Olympics.com.

Want more info about the skateboarding qualifier in Rome? We've got you covered

How to watch the Paris 2024 street skateboarding qualifier

The World Skate Street Skateboarding Championships take place from Sunday 26 June to Sunday 3 July in Rome, Italy.

You can stream all the action from the street skateboarding Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier live on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com, with replays and highlights following soon after.

Wherever you are in the world, you can enjoy the World Skate Street Skateboarding Championships in Rome, with zero location-based restrictions.