How the scoring for skateboarding street will work at Paris 2024

Tokyo 2020 saw the debut of skateboarding street, providing thrills, excitement and an unprecedented show of camaraderie and friendship.

Youth came to the fore in both the men’s and women’s competitions, with the men's competition won by then 22-year-old Horigome Yuto and a podium - topped by then 13-year-old Nishiya Mojimi of Japan - with an average age of 14 in the women's competition.

Starting with the qualifying events, the format and scoring of the competition have changed considerably for Paris 2024, with the aim of providing greater equality between the two phases - tricks and runs.

Find out everything you need to know about the updated scoring procedure below.

How the scoring works for the Paris 2024 qualifiers and Games competition

While the Paris 2024 competition format for skateboarding street remains the same as Tokyo 2020, with two runs of 45 seconds followed by a phase of tricks, the scoring has been overhauled for the upcoming Games.

At Tokyo 2020, each individual score for a trick or a run was marked between 0 and 10 points, with the total score obtained by adding the best four scores together, regardless of which phase they were obtained. As an example, champion Horigome was crowned the victor with a combined score of 37.18.

For Paris 2024, each score will be between 0 and 100. A skateboarder’s best run out of the two they perform will count towards the total score (0 to 100), while each of their best two tricks will be given a score of between 0 and 100, making a final score of between 0 and 300.

The rule change has come into effect to ensure both phases - tricks and runs - count towards the score. For example, Horigome's final score at Tokyo 2020 was only based upon tricks, as his two runs gave him his lowest scores. In Paris, one run is guaranteed to count towards the final score, as well as two tricks.

In addition to this, an important rule change will come into effect for the trick phase of the Paris 2024 qualifiers and final competition, named the Scoring Refusal Procedure. In accordance with the new rule, a skateboarder now has the right to have a trick scrubbed (or deleted) if they wish to attempt to improve it, without incurring any repetition penalty. Refused attempts count for zero points.

READ MORE: Paris 2024 skateboarding qualification system explained

Skateboarding comes to Rome for the first Olympic qualifier

The skateboarding street qualifier in Rome takes place between 26 June and 3 July, with many of the world's best skateboarders present. All six of the Olympic medallists will be there including Nishiya, Horigome, Rayssa Leal, Nakayama Funa, Kelvin Hoefler and Jagger Eaton. Also watch out for more outstanding talents from across the world including men's and women's number ones Nyjah Huston and Pamela Rosa.

All new rule changes regarding scoring come into effect during the Rome qualifier.

This street event is an Olympic qualifier. Athletes will be able to earn points for the Olympic World Skateboarding Ranking during the qualification period of 22 June 2022 through 23 June 2024.