Ghana vs Uruguay at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch the Black Stars in their final World Cup Group H match against Uruguay in Qatar. 

3 min By Chloe Merrell
Mohammed Kudus celebrates after scoring in Ghana's 3-2 victory over Republic of Korea
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

A spot in the knockout stages will be on the line for Ghana when they take on Uruguay in their final FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H game on Friday (2 December).

Having rebounded from their 2-3 opening round loss to Portugal with a 3-2 victory over Republic of Korea, the Black Stars are currently sitting second in Group H meaning a victory over the South Americans would guarantee passage to the round of 16.

Uruguay, meanwhile, are sitting bottom in the group with a 0-0 draw against Republic of Korea and a 2-0 loss to Portugal. Should Ghana draw against Uruguay they will have to rely on the results from other matches to see if they can still progress to the knockouts.

Fans of football can expect fireworks when the two-time World Cup winners Uruguay and Ghana meet given their particularly unique World Cup rivalry.

During a knockout match between the two sides at the 2010 edition of the tournament, Luis Suarez controversially stopped a shot on goal during the game's dying minutes that would have seen Ghana advance to the semi-finals.

A penalty was subsequently awarded to the team from Africa and Suarez sent off, but Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot forcing the game into a penalty shootout where, ultimately, Uruguay eliminated Ghana 4-2.

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table

Andre Ayew celebrates after scoring Ghana's first goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Andre Ayew celebrates after scoring Ghana's first goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar (Getty Images)

What time does Ghana v Uruguay start?

Ghana and Uruguay will kick off at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah at 18:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3) on 2 December.

For Ghanaian viewers, that is 15:00 UTC.

FIFA World Cup 2022 top goal-scorers: Race for the Golden Boot

How to watch Ghana v Uruguay live at FIFA World Cup 2022

The following television broadcasters have partnered with FIFA and will be broadcasting the 2022 World Cup games in Africa:

  • Broadcast and streaming in Senegal – RTS
  • Broadcast and streaming in Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport 
  • Broadcast and streaming in South Africa – SABC

Who will be the best young player at the World Cup 2022?

Ghana match schedule and results at FIFA World Cup 2022

Thursday 24 November

Portugal 3-2 Ghana - Stadium 974

Monday 28 November

Ghana 3-2 Republic of Korea - Education City Stadium

Friday 2 December

Ghana v Uruguay - Al Janoub Stadium - 15:00 UTC

FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list: Neymar, Karim Benzema, Son Heung-min and the rest

