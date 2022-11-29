Ghana vs Uruguay at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch the Black Stars in their final World Cup Group H match against Uruguay in Qatar.
A spot in the knockout stages will be on the line for Ghana when they take on Uruguay in their final FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H game on Friday (2 December).
Having rebounded from their 2-3 opening round loss to Portugal with a 3-2 victory over Republic of Korea, the Black Stars are currently sitting second in Group H meaning a victory over the South Americans would guarantee passage to the round of 16.
Uruguay, meanwhile, are sitting bottom in the group with a 0-0 draw against Republic of Korea and a 2-0 loss to Portugal. Should Ghana draw against Uruguay they will have to rely on the results from other matches to see if they can still progress to the knockouts.
Fans of football can expect fireworks when the two-time World Cup winners Uruguay and Ghana meet given their particularly unique World Cup rivalry.
During a knockout match between the two sides at the 2010 edition of the tournament, Luis Suarez controversially stopped a shot on goal during the game's dying minutes that would have seen Ghana advance to the semi-finals.
A penalty was subsequently awarded to the team from Africa and Suarez sent off, but Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot forcing the game into a penalty shootout where, ultimately, Uruguay eliminated Ghana 4-2.
Ghana and Uruguay will kick off at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah at 18:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3) on 2 December.
For Ghanaian viewers, that is 15:00 UTC.
The following television broadcasters have partnered with FIFA and will be broadcasting the 2022 World Cup games in Africa:
Beautiful Scenes! 🤩🇬🇭#BlackStars | #TeamGhana pic.twitter.com/PaObMPxKKD— 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 29, 2022
Thursday 24 November
Portugal 3-2 Ghana - Stadium 974
Monday 28 November
Ghana 3-2 Republic of Korea - Education City Stadium
Friday 2 December
Ghana v Uruguay - Al Janoub Stadium - 15:00 UTC
