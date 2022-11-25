Select your language
FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana results, scores and standings

Find out Ghana’s results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Black Stars in Qatar?

Andre Ayew
(Picture by Getty Images)

Ghana showed they are a force to be reckoned with at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after their narrow 3-2 defeat to European giants Portugal in their opening men's football match.

Playing in their fourth-ever World Cup, the Black Stars have been drawn in Group H, which also includes Uruguay and the Republic of Korea.

The West Africans have been showing what they are capable of since making their World Cup debut in 2006, where they reached the round of 16. They went one better at the next edition in South Africa 2010, making it into the quarterfinals.

The most asked questions and answers about the World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana soccer team results and scores

Group H

*Thursday, 24 November *

Match: Portugal 3-2 Ghana (Stadium 974)

Scorers: Portugal – Ronaldo (65’), Joao Felix (78’), Rafael Leao (80’); Ghana – Andre Ayew (73’), Osman Bukari (89’).

*Monday, 28 November *

Match: South Korea v Ghana (Education City Stadium)

Friday, 2 December

Match: Ghana v Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group H points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostPointsGoal difference
1Portugal110031
2Republic of Korea101010
3Uruguay 101010
4Ghana10010-1

