FIFA World Cup 2022 – how to watch Ghana live: Schedule and top players

Ghana, making their first appearance at the FIFA World Cup since 2014, has experienced a topsy-turvy build-up to Qatar 2022 after an early 2021 Africa Cup of Nations exit.

Knocked out in AFCON group stages for the first time since 2006, Ghana bowed out of the tournament with one of their worst displays in the African showpiece.

The habitual underdogs with a penchant for punching above their weight will again face an uphill battle at the Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar going up against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Otto Addo guided the team to their fourth World Cup becoming the first man to coach and play for Ghana at the global showpiece.

The Black Stars booked their place in Qatar via the away goals rule after their qualification playoff matches against Nigeria ended in a goalless draw at home and a 1-1 stalemate in Abuja.

Ghana at World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Top players

Ghana will go into battle with seasoned campaigner and captain André Ayew leading the charge in Qatar.

Ayew, the son of Ghanaian legend Abedi Pele, is on the cusp of becoming the most capped Black Stars player. He recently equalled the record of 109 appearances held by former captain Asamoah Gyan.

The 32-year-old Ayew has been a mainstay of the Ghanaian team since making his World Cup debut in South Africa in 2010. He was named the second-best young player in that tournament and also made an impact for Ghana four years later in Brazil in 2014.

His brother, Jordan Ayew and Leicester City's Daniel Amartey are expected to add more experience at the showpiece.

The battle-hardened trio is complemented by rising stars Mohammed Kudus and Issahaku Fatawu, who have already made their mark on the international stage for Ghana.

The 22-year-old Kudus already has nearly 20 international caps, while the 18-year-old Fatawu has represented Ghana more than a dozen times.

Ghana at World Cup 2022: Schedule (Local time)

Group H

Thursday, November 24:

16:00 – Portugal v Ghana (Stadium 974)

Monday, November 28:

13:00 – South Korea v Ghana (Education City Stadium)

Friday, December 2:

15:00 – Ghana v Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium)

Knockout Rounds

3-6 December:

18:00 & 22:00 – Round of 16

9-10 December:

18:00 & 22:00 – Quarterfinals

13-14 December:

18:00 & 22:00 – Semi-finals

17 December:

Match for Third Place

18 December:

18:00 – Final

Where to watch Ghana at World Cup 2022

Here's a list of the TV broadcasters who organisers FIFA are partnering with and where you can watch the 2022 World Cup tournament games in Africa.