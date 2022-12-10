How to qualify for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Alpine skiing Events Men: Slalom, Giant slalom, Super G, Alpine combined Women: Slalom, Giant slalom, Super G, Alpine combined Mixed: Mixed team parallel Athletes’ quota Total quota of athletes = 160 (80 men and 80 women) Places given to host nation = 6 (3 men and 3 women) Maximum No. of athletes per NOC = 6 (3 men, 3 women or 1 mixed team) Qualification requirements To be eligible to participate in the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, athletes must have been born between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2007. Slalom and Giant slalom: YOG FIS points in at least one (1) FIS alpine event Super G: YOG FIS points in at least one (1) FIS alpine event + Valid FIS points in Downhill, Super G, Giant Slalom or Alpine Combined Alpine combined: YOG FIS points in at least one (1) FIS alpine event + Valid FIS points in Downhill, Super G, Giant Slalom or Alpine Combined FIS Points must be earnt during the YOG qualification period from 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023. Alpine skiing qualification pathway - Top 24 places D.1 The top seven (7) (or the top eight (8) if the Host Country is ranked in the top eight (8) NOCs in the overall Marc Hodler Trophy standings at the FIS Junior Alpine World Ski Championships 2023 and the Host Country will be allocated a quota of three (3) men and three (3) women places, for a total of eight (8) NOCs. D.1.1 If there is a tie for the 8th place in the Marc Hodler Trophy standings (or 7th if the Host Country is not ranked in the top 8), the NOC with the higher number of first places followed by, second places, third places, etc. places at the FIS Junior Alpine World Ski Championships 2023 events will be ranked ahead.

Alpine skiing qualification pathway - Next 54 places D.2 The next ranked NOCs scoring points in the Marc Hodler Trophy standings will be allocated two (2) men and two (2) women quotas. D.3 The remaining quota places will be distributed with a maximum of one (1) man and/or one (1) woman athlete per NOC, amongst the NOCs not yet qualified according to D.1 and D.2. The quota allocation for these places will be determined according to their ranking on the men and women YOG quota allocation lists published on 18 December 2023. The allocation will be made by assigning one (1) quota place per NOC from the top of the YOG quota allocations lists until the maximum quota of 80 men and 80 women is reached. D.3.1 The YOG quota allocation list, published on 18 December 2023 on the FIS Website, is established by adding Giant Slalom and Slalom rankings on the YOG FIS points lists containing only YOG age group athletes (using this table) during the qualification period from 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023. D.3.2 If there is a tie for the final allocated quota place(s) on either the men or women YOG quota allocation lists, the athlete with the best YOG FIS rank in either the Giant Slalom or Slalom will be ranked ahead. If there is still a tie, the athlete with the 2nd best rank on the other event (Giant Slalom or Slalom) will be ranked ahead. If there is still a tie, the athlete with the best rank in a single competition during the qualification period will be ranked ahead. If a tie still persists, the athlete with the 2nd best rank followed by the 3rd best rank (4th best rank and onward) in a single competition during the qualification period will be ranked ahead will be ranked ahead. D.4 If there are remaining quota places, one (1) man or one (1) woman quota place will be allocated to NOCs that have earned two (2) quota places according to D.2 allowing a maximum of three (3) men and/or three (3) women quota places per NOC until all quota places are filled. D.5 If there are still remaining quota places, one (1) quota place will be allocated to the NOCs not yet qualified according to D.1 and D.2 according to their second (2nd) best ranked athlete on the men and women YOG quota allocation lists until all quota places are filled. D.6 In the event of cancellation of the FIS Junior Alpine World Ski Championships 2023, the quota calculation in D.1 and D.2 will be carried out according to the YOG quota allocation lists.

The Gangwon 2024 Winter YOG apline skiing qualification period is 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023. (2020 Getty Images)

Alpine skiing qualification pathway - Mixed team parallel D.7 The Mixed Team Parallel event is conducted as a parallel race. Each team shall consist of two (2) competitors (one (1) man and one (1) woman) from the same NOC. The top 15 (or the top 16 if the Host Country is ranked in the top 16) NOCs in the overall Marc Hodler Trophy standings at the FIS Junior Alpine World Ski Championships 2023 are entitled to enter one (1) team in the Mixed Team Parallel event. D.7.1 If there are less than 16 NOCs on the overall Marc Hodler Trophy standings at the FIS Junior Alpine World Ski Championships 2023, the remaining teams will be determined based on the confirmation of participation by NOCs, two (2) hours prior to the Team Captains’ Meeting. Alpine skiing qualification period 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023

Biathlon Events Men: 7.5km sprint, 12.5km individual Women: 6km sprint, 10km individual Mixed: Mixed relay 4x6km (W+M), Single mixed relay 6km (W) + 5.7km (M) Athletes’ quota Total quota of athletes = 200 (100 men and 100 women) Places given to host nation = 6 (3 men and 3 women) Maximum No. of athletes per NOC = 8 (4 men and 4 women) Mixed relay = 1 Mixed team per NOC (2 men and 2 women) Single mixed relay = 1 single mixed relay team per NOC (1 man and 1 woman) Qualification requirements To be eligible to participate in the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, athletes must have been born between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2007.

The Gangwon 2024 Winter YOG biathlon qualification period is 1 January 2022 to 29 December 2023. (2020 Getty Images)

Biathlon qualification pathway - Top 40 places D.1.1 The 2022/23 IBU World Cup Nation Cup Score ranking per gender will be calculated from 1 November 2022 to 30 March 2023. The 2022/23 IBU World Cup Nation Cup Score ranking ranks NOCs through their best three (3) competitors who earn Nations Cup points in Individual and Sprint events in World Cup events in the 2022/23 season. The Relay and applicable Mixed Relay Nations Cup points will be added to those from the Individual and Sprint and the cumulative sum of these points scored in World Cup events in the 2022/23 season will become the respective NOC’s ranking. See the IBU ranking points table here. D.1.2 The top 10 ranked NOCs in the respective gender’s 2022/23 IBU World Cup Nation Cup Score as described in D.1.1 will be allocated four (4) quota places per NOC per gender. Biathlon qualification pathway - Next 60 places D.2.1 The 2022/23 IBU Junior Cup Nation Cup Score ranking is formed by adding the points of each NOC at the following events: Points earned by the top two ranked athletes per NOC in the Individual and Sprint events at the Youth Junior World Championships (YJWCH) which includes both the Youth and Junior events. Points earned by the top two ranked athletes per NOC in the Junior Open European Championships (JOECH). Points earned by the top two ranked athletes per NOC in the Junior Cup. Points earned per NOC in the Relay, Mixed Relay and Single Mixed Relay at YJWCH (Youth & Junior class), JOECH and IBU Junior Cups. Note: At the end of the 2022/23 season, three results with the lowest points will not be counted in the calculation of the Junior Nations Cup Score. The top 20* ranked NOCs in the respective gender’s 2022/23 IBU Junior Cup Nation Cup Score ranking as described in D.2.1, not already qualified in D.1.2 will be allocated three (3) quota places per NOC per gender as described in D.2.1. *If the Host NOC does not qualify through D.1.2 or D.2.2, only the top nineteen (19) ranked NOCs in D.2.2 will be allocated three (3) quota places per gender. The Host Country will be allocated three (3) quota places per gender as described in the Host Country Places section.

200 biathletes will compete at Gangwon 2024. (2020 Getty Images)

Biathlon qualification pathway - Relays Participation in the Single Mixed Relay and the Mixed Relay events will be limited to a maximum of 30 relay teams per event. The participation of the 30 teams in each relay event will be granted according to the following order of priority: D.3.1 NOCs which have earned both male and female quotas through D.1 or D.2 will be able to enter one (1) team per relay event until the maximum quota of 30 teams is filled. D.3.2 If 30 teams are not able to be filled from D.3.1, NOCs who have earned quotas through D.1 or D.2 in one (1) gender and through reallocation in the other gender will be able to enter one (1) team per relay event until the maximum quota of 30 teams is filled. D.3.3 If 30 teams are not able to be filled from D.3.1 and D.3.2, NOCs who have earned both male and female quotas through reallocation will be able to enter one (1) team per relay event until the maximum quota of 30 teams is filled. If there is a tie for the final (30th) team entry place, the NOCs with the highest accumulated scores from the 2022/23 Junior Men and Junior Women Nation Cup Score rankings will be entitled to enter a team until the maximum quota of 30 teams is filled. Biathlon qualification period 1 January 2022 to 29 December 2023.

Bobsleigh Events Men: Monobob Women: Monobob Athletes’ quota Total quota of athletes = 36 (18 men and 18 women) Places given to host nation = 2 (1 man and 1 woman) Maximum No. of athletes per NOC = 6 (3 men and 3 women) Qualification requirements To be eligible to participate in the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, athletes must have been born between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2009. All athletes must have participated in a minimum of eight IBSF youth qualification races on three different tracks during the qualification period between 1 January 2023 and 10 December 2023. The athlete must also have been ranked in at least three of the eight above mentioned races on a minimum of two different tracks during the 2023/24 season of which, one of the qualifying event tracks must have been at the PyeongChang track in at least one qualifying event by 10 December 2023.

German bobsleigh reigning Olympic champion Laura Nolte (centre) at the Lillehammer 2016 YOG, where she won Monobob gold. (Youth Information Service (YIS)/IOC. This image is offered for editorial use only. Commercial use is prohibited.)

Bobsleigh qualification pathway D.1 The allocation of quota places is based on the IBSF Youth Olympics Ranking list. The IBSF Youth Olympics Ranking list per gender is created based on the points accumulated by each athlete on the IBSF Youth Ranking during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 season. The events for qualification include twelve (12) races on a minimum of four (4) different tracks. The eight (8) best results from these twelve (12) races achieved by athletes will be taken into consideration for the allocation of quota places. D.1.1 The qualification events utilise the IBSF Youth Point System which will be based on the scoring system of the OMEGA Youth Asian Cup/European Cup/North American Cup Bobsleigh points system. D.2 NOCs and the Host NOC are entitled to one (1) quota allocation for their top ranked athlete according to the IBSF Youth Olympics Ranking list per gender published on 10 December 2023, until the maximum of 18 quotas per gender is filled. D.3 In the event that there are remaining quota places thereafter, then the second (2nd) best ranked athlete in the IBSF Youth Olympics Ranking list will earn one (1) additional quota for their NOC in the respective gender until the total quota of 18 men and 18 women is filled. D.4 In the event that there are still remaining quota places thereafter, then the third (3rd) best ranked athlete in the IBSF Youth Olympics Ranking list will earn one (1) additional quota for their NOC in the respective gender until the total quota of 18 men and 18 women is filled. D.5 The Men’s and Women’s IBSF Youth Olympics Ranking list that will be published on 10 December 2023 on the IBSF Website, contains the highest ranked youth male and female athletes. IBSF will publish the latest IBSF Youth Olympics Ranking list for information when available. D.5.1 In cases of equal points, the following decision criteria will be applied: First, the highest single points result obtained; Next, the highest single points obtained during the immediately preceding race; In case of a tie according to item 2 (only possible if the pilot has an ex-aequo placement in the corresponding race), the procedure described in item 2 must be repeated, taking into account the next immediately preceding race. The IBSF will publish the IBSF Youth Olympics Ranking list on 10 December 2023 here, informing the respective NOCs of their allocated quota places on 13 December 2023 and NOCs will then have to confirm their use of these quota places. Bobsleigh qualification period 1 January 2023 to 10 December 2023.

Curling Events Mixed: Mixed team, Mixed doubles Athletes’ quota Total quota of athletes = 112 (56 men and 56 women) Places given to host nation = 6 (3 men and 3 women) Maximum No. of athletes per NOC = 6 (3 men and 3 women). Maximum No. of teams per NOC in the Mixed Team = 1 (2 men and 2 women) Maximum No. of teams per NOC in the Mixed Doubles = 1 (1 man and 1 woman). Qualification requirements To be eligible to participate in the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, athletes must have been born between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2009. An NOC is only eligible to qualify for Gangwon 2024 if they enter at least one team into the World Junior Curling Championships (WJCC) OR World Junior B Curling Championships (WJBCC) during the qualification period OR has participated in the 2022 World Curling Academy Youth Training Programme.

Curling qualification pathway - Mixed team D.1.1 NOCs will be awarded points based on the finishing position of their Member Associations at the World Junior Curling Championships (WJCC) and World Junior B Curling Championships (WJBCC) during the competition season of 2022-2023. The points from the Junior Men’s and Junior Women’s events at the World Junior Curling Championships (WJCC) and World Junior B Curling Championships (WJBCC) will be added together to create the YOG Ranking List according to the below table.

The top three (3) teams from the WJBCC will qualify for the WJCC. D.1.2 Fourteen (14) Mixed Team quotas will be allocated based on the YOG Ranking List, following the distribution of quotas per qualifying zone below: a) Three (3) best ranked NOCs from Americas b) Two (2) best ranked NOCs from Asia c) One (1) best ranked NOC from Oceania d) One (1) best ranked NOC from Africa e) Six (6) best ranked NOCs from Europe f) One (1) team from the NOC of the Host Country D.1.3 The remaining two (2) quotas will be allocated to the highest ranked NOCs not yet qualified on the YOG Ranking List regardless of qualifying zone. D.1.4 Should there be any remaining quotas available following the allocation of quotas in D.1.2 or D.1.3, the WCF will allocate the remaining quotas according to the ranking of the NOCs whose teams participated in the 2022 World Curling Academy Youth Training Programme competition. D.1.5 In the event of cancellation of the World Junior Curling Championships (WJCC) and World Junior B Curling Championships (WJBCC) during the competition season of 2022-2023, the allocation of D.1.1, D.1.2 and D.1.3 will be based on the NOC’s accumulated points in the Junior Men’s and Junior Women’s World Ranking as of 31 December 2023.

The Gangwon 2024 curling qualification period is from February 2022 to 31 December 2023. (2020 Getty Images)

Curling qualification pathway - Mixed doubles D.2.1 The allocation of quota places is based on the YOG Ranking List as described in D.1.1. D.2.2 Eighteen Mixed Double Team quotas will be allocated based on the YOG Ranking List, following the distribution of quotas per qualifying zone below: a) Three (3) best ranked NOCs from Americas b) Two (2) best ranked NOCs from Asia (excluding *West-Asia) c) One (1) best ranked NOC from the *West Asia region d) One (1) best ranked NOC from Oceania e) Nine (9) best ranked NOCs from Europe f) One (1) best ranked NOC from Africa g) One (1) team from the NOC of the Host Country D.2.3 The remaining six (6) quotas will be allocated to the highest ranked NOCs not yet qualified on the YOG Ranking List regardless of qualifying zone. D.2.4 Should there be any remaining quotas available following the allocation of quotas in D.2.2 or D.2.3, the WCF will allocate the remaining quotas according to the ranking of the NOCs whose teams participated in the 2022 World Curling Academy Youth Training Programme competition. D.2.5 In the event of cancellation of the World Junior Curling Championships (WJCC) and World Junior B Curling Championships (WJBCC) during the competition season of 2022-2023, the allocation of D.2.1, D.2.2 and D.2.3 will be based on the Junior Men’s and Junior Women’s World Ranking as of 31 December 2023. *NOCs that are included in the West Asia region: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syrian Arab Republic, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. National Federation Representing Great Britain The three National Federations from Great Britain - England, Scotland and Wales - are all eligible to participate in World Curling Championships. However, by an agreement between the Curling Federations of Scotland, England and Wales, only Scotland will be allocated qualifying points for Great Britain. F.6 In the event of cancellation of the World Junior Curling Championships (WJCC) and World Junior B Curling Championships (WJBCC) during the competition season of 2022-2023, unused quota places for the Mixed Team and Mixed Doubles will be reallocated to the next best ranked NOC based on the accumulated points in the Junior Men’s and Junior Women’s World Ranking as of 31 December 2023. Curling Qualification period February 2022 to 31 December 2023.

Cross-country skiing Events Men: Men’s sprint free, men’s 7.5km classic Women: Women’s sprint free, women’s 7.5km classic Mixed: Mixed relay 4x5km classic/free Athletes’ quota Total quota of athletes = 160 (80 men and 80 women) Places given to host nation = 6 (3 men and 3 women) Maximum No. of athletes per NOC = 3 (3 per individual event). Maximum No. of teams per NOC in Mixed Relay 4x5 = 1 team per event (composed of 2 men and 2 women already qualified for Gangwon 2024.) Maximum No. of teams per NOC in Mixed Relay 4x5km = 1 (athletes selected at NOC’s discretion. If a NOC has only one (1) athlete per gender qualified and entered, the NOC is allowed to enter a maximum of one (1) athlete per gender from Nordic Combined who is already qualified and entered in the Nordic Combined events in Gangwon 2024. These athletes must also have a valid Cross Country Skiing FIS Code.) Qualification requirements To be eligible to participate in the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, athletes must have been born between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2008. Athletes must have valid YOG FIS points in either Sprint or Distance to start in a Cross-Country Skiing event. YOG FIS points are earned in accordance with the FIS Rules for FIS Points during the YOG qualification period from 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023.

The cross-country skiing qualification period for Gangwon 2024 is from 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023. (2020 Getty Images)

Cross-country skiing qualification pathway D.1 The NOCs ranked in the Marc Hodler Trophy Cross-Country Skiing standings at the FIS Junior Nordic World Ski Championships 2023 and the Host Country are entitled to a quota of three (3) male and three (3) female athletes. D.2 Any remaining quota places will be distributed with a maximum of one (1) male and/or one (1) female athlete per NOC amongst the NOCs not yet qualified according to D.1. The quota allocation for these places will be determined according to their ranking on the men and women YOG quota allocation lists as of 18 December 2023. The allocation will be made by assigning one (1) quota place per NOC from the top of the YOG quota allocations lists until the maximum quota of 80 men and 80 women is reached. D.2.1 The YOG quota allocation lists, published on 18 December 2023 on the FIS website, are established by adding Distance and Sprint rankings on the YOG FIS points’ lists containing only YOG age group athletes using the table that can be found here during the qualification period from 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023. FIS will publish the latest YOG quota allocation and YOG FIS points list for information on a regular basis. D.2.2 If there is a tie for the final allocated quota place(s) on either the men or women YOG quota allocation lists, the athlete with the higher YOG FIS rank in either the YOG FIS Distance points list or YOG FIS Sprint points list will be ranked ahead. If there is still a tie, the athlete with the 2nd best rank on the other event (Distance or Sprint) will be ranked ahead. If there is still a tie, the athlete with the best rank in a single competition during the qualification period will be ranked ahead. If a tie still persists, the athlete with the 2nd best rank followed by the 3rd best rank (4th best rank and onward) in a single competition during the qualification period will be ranked ahead. D.3 If there are remaining quota places, one (1) quota place will be allocated to the NOCs not yet qualified according to D.1 according to their second (2nd) best ranked athlete on the men and women YOG quota allocation lists until all quota places are filled. D.4 In the event of cancellation of the FIS Junior Nordic World Ski Championships 2023 in Cross-Country, the quota calculation in D.1 will be carried out by allocating three (3) male and three (3) female athletes to the top 10 NOCs in the YOG quota allocation lists. If the Host Country is not within the top 10 NOCs, they will also be allocated a quota of three (3) male and three (3) female athletes. FIS shall inform the NOCs that earn quota places via the FIS Website on 18 December 2023. The NOCs will then have one (1) day to confirm via the FIS online system if they wish to use these quota places, as detailed in G. Qualification Timeline. A provisional quota allocation list will be available for the NOCs to review a few weeks before the deadline. The number of quota places an NOC is able to confirm at any point of time cannot be higher than the number of eligible athletes on the YOG FIS points list or the maximum quota places. Qualification period 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023.

Freestyle skiing Events Men: Men’s Halfpipe, Men’s Slopestyle, Men’s Big Air, Men’s Ski Cross, Men’s Dual Moguls Women: Women’s Halfpipe, Women’s Slopestyle, Women’s Big Air, Women’s Ski Cross, Women’s Dual Moguls Mixed: Ski Cross Mixed Team, Mixed Team Dual Moguls Athletes’ quota Total quota of athletes = 172 (Per gender: 16 Halfpipe, 22 Slopestyle / Big Air, 28 Ski Cross, 20 Dual Moguls) Places given to host nation = 16 (2 men and 2 women per event) Maximum No. of athletes per NOC = 16 (2 men and 2 women per event). Maximum of three (3) entries per individual event from the athletes already qualified and entered for Gangwon 2024. Mixed Team Dual Moguls = Two (2) Mixed Teams per NOC (One (1) man and one (1) woman already entered in the corresponding individual event per team) Ski Cross Mixed Team = Two (2) Mixed Teams per NOC (One (1) man and one (1) woman already entered in the corresponding individual event per team) Qualification requirements To be eligible to participate in the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, athletes must have been born between: • Ski Cross: 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2007. • Halfpipe & Dual Moguls: 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2009 • Slopestyle & Big Air: 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2009. Athletes must have obtained YOG FIS points in Ski Cross, Ski Halfpipe, Freeski Slopestyle / Big Air and Dual Moguls to start in the respective event. Athletes with only Ski Slopestyle YOG FIS points are also eligible to start in the Ski Big Air event. YOG FIS points are earned in accordance with the FIS Rules for FIS Points during the YOG qualification period from 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023.

Gu Ailing Eileen of China won two freestyle skiing titles at the Lausanne 2020 Winter YOG. (2020 Getty Images)

Freestyle skiing qualification pathway - Ski Cross top 20, Slopestyle / Big Air top 16, Dual Moguls top 14, Halfpipe top 12 The YOG FIS Points Lists per event per gender published on 18 December 2023 on the FIS website (https://www.fis-ski.com/) contains only YOG age group athletes during the qualification period from 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023. For Freeski Slopestyle / Big Air, the YOG FIS Points List for Freeski Slopestyle will be used. The Dual Moguls YOG FIS Points contains only YOG age group athletes and include the Dual Moguls and Single Moguls competition during the qualification period from 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023. FIS will publish the latest YOG FIS Points List for information on a regular basis. D.1.1 The top nine (9) NOCs in the men’s and women's Ski Cross FIS Freestyle Ski World Junior Championships 2023 (WJC 2023) events and the Host Country are entitled to two (2) quota places in the respective event, for a total of ten (10) NOCs per event per gender. D.1.2 If there is a tie for 10th place (or 9 th if the Host Country is not ranked in the top 10) in the men's or women’s Ski Cross, the NOC with the best ranked athlete in the respective gender on the Ski Cross YOG FIS Points List will be ranked ahead. D.1.3 The top seven (7) NOCs in the Freeski Slopestyle / Big Air men’s and women’s WJC 2023 standings and the Host Country are entitled to two (2) quota places in Freeski Slopestyle / Big Air, for a total of eight (8) NOCs per gender. The Freeski Slopestyle / Big Air WJC 2023 standings per gender are established by adding each competitors’ Freeski Slopestyle and Big Air points (using the points table that can be found here) earned in the WJC 2023 Ski Slopestyle and Big Air events. D.1.4 If there is a tie for 8th place (or 7th if the Host Country is not ranked in the top 8) in the men's or women’s Freeski Slopestyle / Big Air WJC 2023 standings, the NOC with the best ranked athlete in the respective gender on the Freeski Slopestyle YOG FIS Points List will be ranked ahead. D.1.5 The top six (6) NOCs in the men’s and women's Dual Moguls FIS Freestyle Ski World Junior Championships 2023 (WJC 2023) events and the Host Country are entitled to a quota of two (2) quota places in the respective event, for a total of seven (7) NOCs per event per gender. D.1.6 If there is a tie for 7 th place (or 6 th if the Host Country is not ranked in the top 7) in the men's or women’s Dual Moguls, the NOC with the best ranked athlete in the respective gender on the Dual Moguls YOG FIS Points List will be ranked ahead. D.1.7 The top five (5) NOCs in the men’s and women's Freeski Halfpipe FIS Freestyle Ski World Junior Championships 2023 (WJC 2023) events and the Host Country are entitled to two (2) quota places in the respective event, for a total of six (6) NOCs per event per gender. D.1.8 If there is a tie for 6 th place (or 5 th if the Host Country is not ranked in the top 6) in the men's or women’s Freeski Halfpipe, the NOC with the best ranked athlete in the respective gender on the Freeski Halfpipe YOG FIS Points List will be ranked ahead.

Freestyle skiing qualification pathway - Ski Cross next 8, Slopestyle / Big Air next 6, Dual Moguls next 6, Halfpipe next 4 D.2.1 The remaining quota places in the men’s and women’s Ski Cross, Freeski Halfpipe and Dual Moguls events will be distributed with a maximum of one (1) athlete per NOC to the next ranked NOC in the men’s and women’s Ski Cross, Freeski Halfpipe and Dual Moguls events in the WJC 2023 to the NOCs not yet qualified according to D.1 until the maximum quota places per event is filled. D.2.2 The remaining quota places in the men’s and women’s Freeski Slopestyle / Big Air will be distributed with a maximum of one (1) athlete per NOC to the next ranked NOC in the men’s and women’s WJC 2023 standings to the NOCs not yet qualified according to D.1 until the maximum quota places per event is filled. D.2.3 If there is a tie for the final allocated quota place(s), the NOC with the best ranked athlete in the respective gender on the YOG FIS Points List will be ranked ahead (for Slopestyle / Big Air, the Slopestyle YOG FIS points list will be used). Qualification period 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023.

Ice hockey Events Men: 6-Team tournament, 3-on-3 tournament Women: 6-Team tournament, 3-on-3 tournament Mixed: Ski Cross Mixed Team, Mixed Team Dual Moguls Athletes’ quota Total quota of athletes = 424 (Per gender: 108 (6 teams) 6-team tournament, 104 (8 teams) 3-on-3 tournament) Places given to host nation = One (1) male OR one (1) female team of 18 athletes in the 6-Team Tournament and one (1) team of 13 athletes of the opposite gender to their selected team gender in the 6- Team Tournament. Maximum No. of athletes per NOC = One (1) team of 18 in the 6-Team Tournament OR 1 team of 13 in the 3-on-3 Tournament. Qualification requirements To be eligible to participate in the Ice Hockey competitions at the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, athletes must have been born between 1 January 2008 and 31 December 2009. All athletes participating in the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024 must fulfil the requirements of Bylaw 4 (Player Eligibility Rules for Participation in IIHF Championships and Olympic Competitions) of the IIHF Statutes and Bylaws.

Ice hockey qualification pathway - 6-team tournament D.1.1 The Ice Hockey 6-Team Tournament will consist of six (6) teams of 18 athletes (15 players and three (3) goaltenders) per gender. The Host Country will automatically qualify one (1) male team or one (1) female team as detailed in the Host Country Places section. D.1.2 The top twelve (12) NOCs* in the 2022/23 IIHF Youth Ranking published on 30 May 2023 on the IIHF website will qualify one (1) team, either men or women. The 2022/23 IIHF Youth Ranking is formed by adding the ranking points of the NOC’s respective men’s and women’s team from the 2022 and 2023 Under-18 Men’s and Women’s World Championships.

Ice hockey qualification pathway - 3-on-3 tournament D.2.1 The 3-on-3 Tournament will consist of eight (8) teams of 13 athletes (11 players and 2 goaltenders) per gender. The Host Country will automatically qualify one (1) team of the opposite gender to the one selected in the 6-Team Tournament as detailed in Host Country Places. D.2.2 The 3-on-3 Tournament quotas will be allocated after the allocation of the 6 Team Tournament quota places is finalised. Quota places will be allocated based on the 2022/23 IIHF Youth Ranking to the NOCs not yet qualified for the 6 Team Tournament. The next highest ranked NOC on the 2022/23 IIHF Youth Ranking not already allocated a quota place in the 6-Team Tournament will receive first priority on which gender it chooses to represent them in the 3-on-3 Tournament. The next best ranked NOC will then choose, and so on, until eight (8) teams of the same gender have been allocated (including the host country). After eight (8) teams of the same gender are chosen, the following NOCs will be allocated a quota place in the gender where the total available quotas are not yet filled. In the case of a tie for the final quota place, the NOC with the higher ranking in the 2023 U18 Men’s World Championship will be allocated the quota. If there is still a tie, the ranking of the 2023 U18 Women’s World Championship will be considered. Qualification Period 6-13 June 2022 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship, USA 23 April - 1 May 2022 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship, Germany 08-15 January 2023 2023 U18 Women’s World Championship, Sweden 20-30 April 2023 2023 U18 Men’s World Championship, Switzerland

Ice hockey 3-on-3 returns after its Olympic debut at Lausanne 2020. (2020 Getty Images)

Luge Events Men: Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles Women: Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles Mixed: Team Relay Athletes’ quota Total quota of athletes = 100 (Per gender: 20 Singles, 30 Doubles) Places given to host nation = 6 (1 per gender Singles, 2 per gender Doubles) Maximum No. of athletes per NOC = 12 (2 athletes per gender in Singles, and two teams per gender in Doubles). Qualification requirements To be eligible to participate in the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, athletes must have been born between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2009. Athletes/Doubles must have participated in a total of at least three (3) races either in the Continental Cup, Youth A World Cup, Junior World Cup or World Cup in the General Class during the pre-Youth Olympic (2022/2023) season and the Youth Olympic season (1 October 2023 until 10 December 2023). During these 2 periods, athletes/doubles must have obtained a minimum of 10 World Cup points accumulated in the Continental Cup, Youth A World Cup, Junior World Cup or World Cup in the General Class races. At least one (1) of these races must be completed during the Youth Olympic Season 2023/2024 until 10 December 2023. The list of eligible athletes/doubles that fulfil the minimum Standard of FIL will be published on the FIL website here.

Luge qualification pathway - Singles D.1.1 The Youth A World Cup Singles Overall Ranking per gender ranks athletes who have participated in at least one (1) race from 1 October 2023 until 10 December 2023. The athletes earn points based on their ranking at each individual Youth A World Cup race and the points are added together to create the Youth A World Cup Singles Overall Ranking per gender. D.1.2 The Top 19 NOCs in the respective gender’s ranking list as described in D.1.1that has at least one (1) athlete who achieves the minimum FIL standard described in C.2 will be allocated one (1) quota place per gender. D.1.3 If there are less than 19 quotas allocated in D.1.2, the second (2nd) best ranked athlete from an NOC that has already been allocated one (1) quota place in D.1.2 will earn their NOC an additional one (1) quota place in the respective gender. This process will continue until the maximum of 19 men and 19 women quota places are filled taking into consideration the maximum number of athletes per NOC in B.2. D.1.4 If there are less than 19 men and 19 women qualified after implementing D.1.2, D.1.3 and D.1.4, then section F. Reallocation of Unused Quota Places will apply according to G. Qualification Timeline.

The Gangwon 2024 luge qualifying period is from 1 January 2022 to 29 December 2023. (2020 Getty Images)

Luge qualification pathway - Doubles D.2.1 The Youth A World Cup Doubles Overall Ranking ranks doubles’ teams who have participated in at least one (1) race from 1 October 2023 until 10 December 2023. The doubles’ teams earn points based on their ranking at each individual Youth A World Cup race and the points are added together to create the Youth A World Cup Doubles Overall Ranking per gender. D.2.2 The Top 14 NOCs in the respective gender’s ranking list as described in D.2.1that has at least one (1) athlete who achieves the minimum FIL standard described in C.2 will be allocated one (1) quota place per gender. D.2.3 If there are less than 14 quotas allocated in D.2.2, the second (2nd) best ranked doubles from an NOC that has already been allocated one (1) quota place in D.2.2 will earn their NOC an additional one (1) quota place in the respective gender. This process will continue until the maximum of 14 men and 14 women doubles quota places are filled taking into consideration the maximum number of doubles’ teams per NOC in B.2. D.2.4 If there are less than 14 men doubles’ teams and 14 women doubles’ teams qualified after implementing D.2.2, D.2.3 and D.2.4, then section F. Reallocation of Unused Quota Places will apply according to G. Qualification Timeline. Luge qualification pathway - Team Relay D.3.1 The team relay competition consists of teams composed of one (1) men’s singles, one (1) women’s singles and one (1) doubles (either men or women). D.3.2 Every NOC who has representation in men’s singles, women’s singles, and one of the doubles (men or women) is eligible to enter one (1) team into the Team Relay Event. Qualification period 1 January 2022 to 29 December 2023.

Figure skating Events Men: Men’s Single Skating Women: Women’s Single Skating Mixed: Pair Skating, Ice Dance, Team Event Athletes’ quota Total quota of athletes = 72 (18 Singles per gender, 6 pairs (12 athletes), and 12 Ice Dance couples (24 athletes))) Places given to host nation = 6 (1 per gender Singles, 1 Pair, 1 Ice Dance couple) Maximum No. of athletes per NOC = 12 (2 athletes per category). Qualification requirements To be eligible to participate in the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, all male and female athletes must be born between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2009.

Figure skating qualification pathway - Singles D.1.1 NOCs represented among the top three (3) ranked athletes in the Men Single Skating at the WJC will be allocated two (2) quota places. D.1.2 NOCs represented among the top three (3) ranked athletes in the Women Single Skating at the WJC will be allocated two (2) quota places. D.1.3 NOCs ranked fourth (4th) and thereafter in the Men Single Skating at the WJC and have not been allocated a quota place in D.1.1 will be allocated one (1) quota place until the maximum of fourteen (14) quota places is reached. D.1.4 NOCs ranked fourth (4th) and thereafter in the Women Single Skating at the WJC and have not been allocated a quota place in D.1.2 will be allocated one (1) quota place until the maximum of fourteen (14) quota places is reached. D.4.1 The top four (4) best ranked NOCs that have not been allocated a quota place from D.1.1 and D.1.3 in the Men Single event will be allocated one (1) quota place according to the JGP ranking. D.4.2 The top four (4) best ranked NOCs that have not been allocated a quota place from D.1.2 and D.1.4 in the Men Single event will be allocated one (1) quota place according to the JGP ranking.

Figure skating qualification for Gangwon 2024 takes place from 1 January 2022 to 8 December 2023. (2020 Getty Images)

Figure skating qualification pathway - Pairs D.2.1 NOCs represented among the top three (3) ranked couples in the Pairs’ event at the WJC will be allocated two (2) quota places. D.2.2 NOCs ranked fourth (4th) and thereafter in the Paris’ event at the WJC and have not been allocated a quota place in D.2.1 will be allocated one (1) quota place until the maximum of four (4) quota places is reached. D.5.1 The top two (2) best ranked NOCs that have not been allocated a quota place from D.2 will be allocated one (1) quota place according to the JGP ranking. Figure skating qualification pathway - Ice Dance D.3.1 NOCs represented among the top three (3) ranked couples in the Ice Dance event at the WJC will be allocated two (2) quota places. D.3.2 NOCs ranked fourth (4th) and thereafter in the Ice Dance event at the WJC and have not been allocated a quota place in D.3.1 will be allocated one (1) quota place until the maximum of nine (9) quota places is reached. The top three (3) best ranked NOCs that have not been allocated a quota place from D.3 will be allocated one (1) quota place according to the JGP ranking.

Figure skating qualification pathway - Team Event D.7.1 The Team Event format is based on a competition consisting of up to eight (8) NOCs. Only athletes that are already qualified for the individual events are eligible to participate in the Team Event. D.7.2 In case there are more than eight (8) NOCs who have qualified skaters in at least three (3) disciplines, the eight (8) Teams having accumulated the highest number of YOG Team Event qualifying points as outlined in Annex A: 1) YOG FIGURE SKATING TEAM EVENT QUALIFICATION POINTS earn the right to enter the Team Event. The total points earned based on the table in Annex A: 1) YOG FIGURE SKATING TEAM EVENT QUALIFICATION POINTS) of the best ranked skater in Men Single Skating, the best ranked skater Women Single Skating, the best ranked pair in Pair Skating and the best ranked couple in Ice Dance at the 2023 ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships and the highest total points earned based on the table in Annex A: 1) YOG FIGURE SKATING TEAM EVENT QUALIFICATION POINTS) of the best ranked skater in Men Single Skating, the best ranked skater Women Single Skating, the best ranked pair in Pair Skating and the best ranked couple in Ice Dance at the ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating events or Junior Grand Prix (JGP) Final (season 2023/24) will be added up to create the YOG Team Event qualifying points ranking list. Practically, one (1) to two (2) skaters in Women Single Skating and one (1) to two (2) skaters in Men Single Skating, one (1) to two (2) Pair Skating couples respectively one (1) to two (2) Ice Dance couples per NOC could contribute to the cumulative number of qualifying points per NOC (the maximum two different single skaters/couples would be one skater/couple each at the two applicable group of Events). NOCs with Teams who have qualified skaters/couples in an individual YOG competition/discipline (the “qualified skaters/couples”) in Women Single Skating, Men Single Skating, Pair Skating, Ice Dance) and who have chosen to compete in the Team Event must list the respective qualified skaters/couples of such discipline also as entries for the Team Event and may not enter different skaters/couples for such discipline. D.7.3 If there is a tie for the eighth (8th ) position, the Team having earned the higher number of qualifying points at the 2023 ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships will qualify. If a tie persists, the Team having earned the highest number of qualifying points accumulated at the ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating events and JGP Final (season 2023/24) will qualify. If a tie persists, the qualifying NOC will be decided by a draw. D.7.4 The eight (8) qualified Teams will compete only in the Free Skating/Free Dance. Each skater will earn Team Points through the Team Competition and the aggregated Team Points will define the overall Team Event result (see paragraph 4 of Appendix A below). D.7.5 NOCs must enter athletes in at least (3) disciplines in the Team Event. If an NOC has qualified skaters in all four (4) disciplines, the respective NOC may enter all four (4) disciplines but only the three (3) best results (Team Points earned as per Annex A) will count for the calculation of the Team Event result. In this case, the lowest team points earned by the NOC will not be taken into account. D.7.6 Only one (1) skater/pair/couple per discipline per NOC will participate in the Team Event. An NOC who has two (2) qualified entries in a discipline, must decide which skater/pair/couple to nominate for the Team Event in the respective discipline. If an NOC has only one (1) entry in a competition in three (3) disciplines, these skaters/pairs/couples cannot choose to skate only in the individual YOG competition and skip the Team Event. D.7.7. The eight (8) qualified Teams will compete only in the Free Skating/Free Dance. Each skater will earn Team Points through the Team Competition and the aggregated Team Points will define the overall Team Event result (see paragraph 4 of Appendix A below). If a NOC has entries in all 4 disciplines of the Team Event, only the best 3 results (by team points) will be considered into the calculation of the final result. Qualification Period 1 January 2022 to 8 December 2023.

Nordic combined Events Men: Men's Individual Normal Hill/6km Women: Women's Individual Normal Hill/4km Mixed: Mixed Team Normal Hill/4x3.3km Athletes’ quota Total quota of athletes = 64 (32 men and 32 women) Places given to host nation = 6 (1 per gender Singles, 1 Pair, 1 Ice Dance couple) Maximum No. of athletes per NOC = 4 (2 athletes per individual event). Maximum one (1) Mixed Team per NOC composed of two (2) men and two (2) women who are already qualified and entered for Gangwon 2024. Qualification requirements To be eligible to participate in the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, athletes must have been born between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2008. Athletes must have also participated in FIS level or Continental Cup competitions during the YOG qualification period from 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023.

The Gangwon 2024 qualification period for Nordic Combined is from 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023. (2022 Getty Images)

Nordic Combined qualification pathway D.1 All NOCs ranked in the Marc Hodler Trophy Nordic Combined standings at the FIS Junior Nordic World Ski Championships 2023 (WJC 2023) and the Host Country are entitled to a quota of two (2) male and two (2) female athletes. D.2 Any remaining quota places will be distributed to NOCs not yet qualified from D.1 with a maximum of one (1) athlete per gender per NOC, according to the respective NOC’s athlete’s ranking in the Men’s or Women’s Nordic Combined NH/5km Individual event at the WJC 2023, until the maximum of 32 men and 32 women is reached. D.2.1 If there is a tie for the final allocated quota place(s) in the Men’s or Women’s Nordic Combined NH/5km individual event at the WJC 2023, the better ranked athlete in the respective gender from the YOG age group athletes on the Men’s or Women’s 2022/23 Nordic Combined Continental Cup standings will be ranked ahead. D.3 If there are remaining quota places thereafter, quota places will be allocated to NOCs not yet qualified from D.1 and D.2 with a maximum of one (1) athlete per gender, according to the respective NOC’s athlete’s ranking in the Men’s or Women’s Nordic Combined Continental Cup 2022/23 YOG age group athletes’ standings. D.3.1 If there is a tie for the final allocated quota place(s) in the Men’s or Women’s standings of the YOG age group athletes in the Nordic Combined Continental Cup 2022/23, the athlete with the higher number of first places, second places, third places, etc. in the respective gender’s 2022/23 Nordic Combined Continental Cup competitions will be ranked ahead. D.4 In the event that there are still remaining quota places, the quota places will be allocated to NOCs not yet qualified from D.1, D.2 and D.3 with a maximum of one (1) athlete per gender per NOC, according to the NOC’s athlete’s ranking in the Men’s and Women’s YOG age group athletes’ standings from the 2022/23 Nordic Combined Youth Cup. D.4.1 If there is a tie for the final allocated quota place(s) in the Men’s or Women’s standings of the YOG age group athletes in the Nordic Combined Youth Cup 2022/23, the athlete with the higher number of first places, second places, third places, etc. places in the respective gender’s 2022/23 Nordic Combined Youth Cup competitions will be ranked ahead. D.5 If there are remaining quota places thereafter, the allocation will continue according to D.2, D.3 and D.4 per gender, to the NOCs based on their second (2nd) best ranked athlete, allowing a maximum of two (2) men and two (2) women quota places per NOC until all quota places are filled. D.6 The FIS quota allocation list published on 18 December 2023 on the FIS website, www.fis-ski.com, will contain the NOCs who have been allocated quota place(s) based on D.1, D.2 and D.3. D.7 If the athlete earns a quota for the NOC in the Nordic Combined Continental Cup Standings (D.3), this athlete will not be considered when allocating quotas through the Nordic Combined Youth Cup Standings (D.4). D.8 In the event of cancellation of the WJC 2023, the allocation of D.1 and D.2 will be allocated based on the 2022/23 Nordic Combined Youth Cup Nations standings. If an allocated quota place is not confirmed by the NOC by the confirmation of the quota place deadline or is declined by the NOC, the quota place will be reallocated to the next best ranked NOC based on the criteria described in D.3 followed by D.4 and if required, D.5 Qualification period 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023.

Short track speed skating Events Men: Men’s 500m, Men’s 1000m, Men’s 1500m Women: Women’s 500m, Women’s 1000m, Women’s 1500m Mixed: Mixed Team Relay Athletes’ quota Total quota of athletes = 72 (36 men and 36 women) Places given to host nation = 4 (2 men and 2 women) Maximum No. of athletes per NOC = 4 (2 athletes per individual event). An NOC may enter a maximum of one (1) team in the Mixed Team Relay composed of two (2) male and (2) female athletes. Qualification requirements To be eligible to participate in the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, athletes must have been born between 1 July 2006 and 30 June 2008. All athletes must have competed in at least one (1) National Championships or in an ISU sanctioned International Competition during the 16 months prior to the sport entries deadline for Gangwon 2024.

The short track speed skating qualification period for Gangwon 2024 is from 1 July 2022 to 8 December 2023. (2020 Getty Images)

Short track speed skating qualification pathway - Individual D.1.1 The allocation of quota places will be based on the ISU Overall Special Classification per gender that is created from the results of the 2023 ISU World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships. A maximum of two (2) results from each NOC/NF (not including the Host Country - refer to the Host Country Places section) in the respective individual distances (500m, 1000m, 1500m) will be awarded points.

D.1.2 The total points collected by each NOC/NF’s best ranked skater per distance and the total points collected by each NOC/NF’s second (2nd) best skater per distance will create the Overall Special Classification. For NOCs/NFs that only have one (1) skater per distance, only the best ranked skater will be considered. For the NOCs/NFs who have three (3) skaters per distance, only the best two (2) ranked skaters will be considered. D.1.3 An NOC/NF which appears twice in the Top 34 of the Overall Special Classification will earn two (2) quota places. D.1.4 An NOC/NF which appears once in the Top 34 of the Overall Special Classification will earn one (1) quota place. D.1.5 If there is a tie for the 34 th place, the NOC/NF with the highest ranked skater in either the 500m, 1000m or 1500m will receive the quota. If there is still a tie, the NOC/NF with the second (2nd) highest ranked skater in either the 500m, 1000m or 1500m will receive the quota. If a tie persists, the NOC/NF with the skater with the best time in the 500m distance will receive a quota. D.1.6 All entered skaters may participate in all the individual events.

Short track speed skating qualification pathway - Mixed Team Relay D.2.1 A maximum of eight (8) Teams including the Host Country will participate in the Mixed Team Relay event. Each team shall consist of teams composed of two (2) female and two (2) male skaters, from the same NOC/NF. Only athletes that are already qualified for the individual events are eligible to participate in the Mixed Team Relay Event. D.2.2 The top eight (8) NOCs/NFs in the Mixed Team Relay Classification will qualify a team in the Mixed Team Relay event. The Mixed Team Relay Classification is formed by adding the total men’s and women’s points from the same NOC/NF on the Overall Special Classification. The teams ranked 9th and after will create the Mixed Team Relay primary reserve list. D.2.3 In case of a tie for 8 th place, the NOC/NF with the higher ranked position in the Men’s or Women’s Overall Special Classification will obtain the quota. If there is still a tie, the second-best ranking in the Men’s or Women’s Overall Special Classification will obtain the quota. Qualification period 1 July 2022 to 8 December 2023.

Skeleton Events Men: Men’s individual Women: Women’s individual Athletes’ quota Total quota of athletes = 40 (20 men and 20 women) Places given to host nation = 2 (1 man and 1 woman) Maximum No. of athletes per NOC = 6 (3 athletes per individual event). An NOC may enter a maximum of one (1) team in the Mixed Team Relay composed of two (2) male and (2) female athletes. Qualification requirements To be eligible to participate in the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, athletes must have been born between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2009. All athletes must have participated in a minimum of eight (8) IBSF youth qualification races on three (3) different tracks during the qualification period between 1 January 2023 and 10 December 2023. The athlete must also have been ranked in at least three (3) of the eight (8) above mentioned races on a minimum of two (2) different tracks during the 2023/24 season of which, one (1) of the qualifying event tracks must have at the PyeongChang track in at least one (1) qualifying event by 10 December 2023.

20 men and 20 women will compete in skeleton at Gangwon 2024. (2022 Getty Images)

Skeleton qualification pathway D.1 The allocation of quota places is based on the IBSF Youth Olympics Ranking list. The IBSF Youth Olympics Ranking list per gender is created based on the points accumulated by each athlete on the IBSF Youth Ranking during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 season. The events for qualification include twelve (12) races on a minimum of four (4) different tracks. The eight (8) best results from these twelve (12) races achieved by athletes will be taken into consideration for the allocation of quota places. D.1.1 The qualification events utilize the IBSF Youth Point System which will be based on the scoring system of the OMEGA Youth Asian Cup/European Cup/North American Cup Skeleton points system as described in the IBSF Rules Art. 11. D.2 NOCs and the Host NOC are entitled to one (1) quota allocation for their top ranked athlete according to the IBSF Youth Olympics Ranking list per gender published on 10 December 2023, until the maximum of 20 quotas per gender is filled. D.3 In the event that there are remaining quota places thereafter, then the second (2nd) best ranked athlete in the IBSF Youth Olympics Ranking list will earn one (1) additional quota for their NOC in the respective gender until the total quota of 20 men and 20 women is filled. D.4 In the event that there are still remaining quota places thereafter, then the third (3rd) best ranked athlete in the IBSF Youth Olympics Ranking list will earn one (1) additional quota for their NOC in the respective gender until the total quota of 20 men and 20 women is filled. D.5 The IBSF Youth Olympics Ranking list that will be published on 10 December 2023 on the IBSF Website http://www.ibsf.org/en/races-results, contains the highest ranked youth male and female athletes. IBSF will publish the latest IBSF Youth Olympics Ranking list for information when available. D.5.1 In cases of equal points, the following decision criteria will be applied: 1) First, the highest single points result obtained; 2) Next, the highest single points obtained during the previous race; 3) In case of a tie according to item 2 (only possible if the pilot has an ex-aequo placement in the corresponding race), the procedure described in item 2 must be repeated, taking into account the next immediately preceding race. Qualification period 01 January 2023 to 10 December 2023.

Ski jumping Events Men: Men's Normal Hill Individual Women: Women's Normal Hill Individual Mixed: Mixed Team Athletes’ quota Total quota of athletes = 80 (40 men and 40 women) Places given to host nation = 4 (2 men and 2 women), and one team place comprised of two of those athletes. An NOC may enter a maximum of one (1) team in the Mixed Team event composed of two (2) men and two (2) women who are already qualified and entered for Gangwon 2024. If a NOC has only one (1) athlete qualified and entered, the NOC is allowed to enter a maximum of one (1) athlete per gender from Nordic Combined who is already qualified and entered in the Nordic Combined events. These athletes must also have a valid Ski Jumping FIS Code and meet the athlete eligibility criteria defined in section C. Athlete Eligibility in order to start. Qualification requirements To be eligible to participate in the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, athletes must have been born between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2008. Athletes must have also participated in FIS level or Continental Cup competitions during the YOG qualification period from 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023.

The ski jumping qualification period for Gangwon 2024 is from 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023. (2020 Getty Images)

Ski jumping qualification pathway D.1 All NOCs ranked in the Marc Hodler Trophy Ski Jumping standings at the FIS Junior Nordic World Ski Championships 2023 (WJC 2023) and the Host Country are entitled to a quota of two (2) male and two (2) female athletes. D.2 Any remaining quota places will be distributed to NOCs not yet qualified from D.1 with a maximum of one (1) athlete per gender per NOC, according to the respective NOC’s athlete’s ranking in the Men’s or Women’s Ski Jumping individual event at the WJC 2023, until the maximum quota of 40 men and 40 women is reached. D.2.1 If there is a tie for the final allocated quota place(s) in the Men’s or Women’s Ski Jumping individual event at the WJC 2023, the NOC with the better ranked athlete in the respective gender from the YOG age group athletes on the Men’s or Women’s 2022/23 Ski Jumping Continental Cup standings will be ranked ahead. D.3 If there are remaining quota places thereafter, quota places will be allocated to NOCs not yet qualified from D.1 and D.2 with a maximum of one (1) athlete per gender, according to the respective NOC’s athlete’s ranking in the Men’s or Women’s Ski Jumping Continental Cup 2022/23 YOG age group athletes’ standings. D.3.1 If there is a tie for the final allocated quota place(s) in the Men’s or Women’s standings of the YOG age group athletes in the Ski Jumping Continental Cup 2022/23, the athlete with the higher number of first places, second places, third places, etc. at the respective gender’s 2022/23 Ski Jumping Continental Cup competitions will be ranked ahead. D.4 In the event that there are still remaining quota places, the quota places will be allocated to NOCs not yet qualified from D.1, D.2 and D.3 with a maximum of one (1) athlete per gender per NOC, according to the NOC’s athlete’s ranking in the Men’s and Women’s YOG age group athletes’ standings from the 2022/23 Ski Jumping FIS Cup. D.4.1 If there is a tie for the final allocated quota place(s) in the Men’s or Women’s standings of the YOG age group athletes in the Ski Jumping FIS Cup 2022/23, the athlete with the higher number of first places, second places, third places, etc. places at the respective gender’s 2022/23 Ski Jumping FIS Cup competitions will be ranked ahead. D.5 If there are remaining quota places thereafter, the allocation will continue according to D.2, D.3 and D.4 per gender, to the NOCs based on their second (2nd) best ranked athlete, allowing a maximum of two (2) men and two (2) women quota places per NOC until all quota places are filled. D.6 If there are remaining quota places thereafter, they will be allocated based on the respective gender’s 2023/24 New Star Cup series. D.7 The FIS quota allocation list published on 18 December 2023 on the FIS website, www.fis-ski.com, will contain the NOCs who have been allocated quota place(s) based on D.1, D.2, D.3 and D.4. D.8 If the athlete earns a quota for the NOC in the Ski Jumping Continental Cup Standings (D.3), this athlete will not be considered when allocating quotas through the Ski Jumping FIS Cup Standings (D.4). D.9 In the event of cancellation of the WJC 2023, the allocation of D.1 and D.2 will be allocated based on the 2022/23 Ski Jumping FIS Cup Nation standings. Qualification period 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023.

Snowboarding Events Men: Men’s Halfpipe, Men’s Slopestyle, Men’s Big Air, Men’s Snowboard Cross Women: Women’s Halfpipe, Women’s Slopestyle, Women’s Big Air, Women’s Snowboard Cross Mixed: Snowboard Cross Mixed Team Athletes’ quota Total quota of athletes = 132 (Per gender: 16 Halfpipe, 22 Slopestyle / Big Air, 28 Snowboard Cross) Places given to host nation = 12 (2 men and 2 women per event) Maximum No. of athletes per NOC = 12 (2 men and 2 women per event). Snowboard Cross Mixed Team: Two (2) Mixed Teams per NOC (One (1) man and one (1) woman per team). Each team is composed of one (1) man and one (1) woman who are already qualified in the individual Snowboard Cross. Qualification requirements To be eligible to participate in the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, athletes must have been born between: • Snowboard Cross: 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2008. • Halfpipe: 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2009. • Slopestyle & Big Air: 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2009 Athletes must have obtained YOG FIS points in Snowboard Cross, Snowboard Halfpipe, Snowboard Slopestyle and Snowboard Big Air to start in the respective event. Athletes with only Snowboard Slopestyle YOG FIS points are also eligible to start in the Snowboard Big Air event. YOG FIS points are earned in accordance with the FIS Rules for FIS Points during the YOG qualification period from 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023.

Snowboarding qualification pathway - Snowboard Cross top 20, Slopestyle / Big Air top 16, Halfipipe 12 The YOG FIS points lists per event per gender, published on 18 December 2023 on the FIS website contains only YOG age group athletes during the qualification period from 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023. For Snowboard Slopestyle / Big Air, the YOG FIS points list for Snowboard Slopestyle lists will be used. FIS will publish the latest YOG FIS points list for information on a regular basis. D.1.1 The top nine (9) NOCs in the respective men’s and women’s Snowboard Cross events at the FIS Snowboard World Junior Championships 2023 (WJC 2023) and the Host Country are entitled to two (2) quota places in the respective event, for a total of ten (10) NOCs per event per gender. D.1.2 If there is a tie for 10th place (or 9 th if the Host Country is not ranked in the top 10) in the men's or women’s Snowboard Cross WJC 2023 event results, the NOC with the best ranked athlete in the respective gender on the Snowboard Cross YOG FIS points list will be ranked ahead. D.1.3 The top seven (7) NOCs in the Snowboard Slopestyle / Big Air men’s and women’s WJC 2023 standings and the Host Country are entitled to two (2) quota places in Snowboard Slopestyle / Big Air, for a total of eight (8) NOCs per gender. The Snowboard Slopestyle / Big Air WJC 2023 standings per gender are established by adding each competitors’ Snowboard Slopestyle and Big Air points (using the points table that can be found here) earned in the WJC 2023 Snowboard Slopestyle and Big Air events. D.1.4 If there is a tie for 8th place (or 7th if the Host Country is not ranked in the top 8) in the men's or women’s Snowboard Slopestyle / Big Air WJC 2023 Standings, the NOC with the best ranked athlete in the respective gender on the Slopestyle YOG FIS points list will be ranked ahead. D.1.5 The top five (5) NOCs in the respective men’s and women’s Snowboard Halfpipe events at the FIS Snowboard World Junior Championships 2023 (WJC 2023) and the Host Country are entitled to two (2) quota places in the respective event, for a total of six (6) NOCs per event per gender. D.1.6 If there is a tie for 6th place (or 5th if the Host Country is not ranked in the top 6) in the men's or women’s Snowboard Halfpipe WJC 2023 event results, the NOC with the best ranked athlete in the respective gender on the Snowboard Halfpipe YOG FIS points list will be ranked ahead.

132 snowboarders will compete at Gangwon 2024. (2020 Getty Images)

Snowboarding qualification pathway - Snowboard Cross next 8, Slopestyle / Big Air top next 6, Halfipipe next 4 D.2.1 The remaining quota places in the men’s and women’s Snowboard Cross and Snowboard Halfpipe events will be distributed with a maximum of one (1) athlete per NOC to the next ranked NOC in the men’s and women’s Snowboard Cross and Snowboard Halfpipe events in the WJC 2023 to the NOCs not yet qualified according to D.1 until the maximum quota places per event is filled. D.2.2 The remaining quota places in the men’s and women’s Snowboard Slopestyle / Big Air will be distributed with a maximum of one (1) athlete per NOC to the next ranked NOC in the men’s and women’s WJC 2023 standings to the NOCs not yet qualified according to D.1 until the maximum quota places per event is filled. The Snowboard Slopestyle / Big Air WJC 2023 standings per gender are established by adding each competitors’ Snowboard Slopestyle and Big Air points (using the points table that can be found here) earned in the WJC 2023 Snowboard Slopestyle and Big Air events. D.2.3 If there is a tie for the final allocated quota place(s), the NOC with the best ranked athlete in the respective gender on the YOG FIS points list will be ranked ahead (for Slopestyle / Big Air, the Slopestyle YOG FIS points list will be used). D.3 In the event that there are remaining quota places thereafter, quota places will be allocated with a maximum of one (1) athlete per NOC amongst the NOCs not yet qualified according to D.1 and D.2. These quota places will be allocated to the NOCs with the best ranked athlete on the respective event’s YOG FIS points lists published on 18 December 2023 until all quota places are filled. For Slopestyle / Big Air quota allocation, the Slopestyle YOG FIS points list will be used first, followed by the Big Air YOG FIS points list. D.4 In the event that there are remaining places thereafter, the allocation of quota places will continue according to D.2 and D.3, based on their second (2nd) best ranked athlete until all quota places are filled.

D.5 Additional participation for athletes already qualified: D.5.1 Snowboard Cross - Up to one (1) additional athlete per gender per NOC, already entered by the NOC in Snowboard Halfpipe or Snowboard Slopestyle / Big Air may also participate in Snowboard Cross subject to the athlete respecting the eligibility criteria for Snowboard Cross. D.5.2 Snowboard Halfpipe - Up to one (1) additional athlete per gender per NOC, already entered by the NOC in Snowboard Slopestyle / Big Air or Snowboard Cross, may also participate in Snowboard Halfpipe subject to the athlete respecting the eligibility criteria for Snowboard Halfpipe. D.5.3 Snowboard Slopestyle / Big Air - Up to one (1) additional athlete per gender per NOC, already entered by the NOC in Snowboard Halfpipe or Snowboard Cross, may also participate in Snowboard Slopestyle and/or Big Air subject to the athlete respecting the eligibility criteria for Snowboard Slopestyle and Snowboard Big Air. D.5.4 There will be a limit of 32 athletes per event with the entry of additional participation of athletes already qualified. If the entries of additional participation of athletes already qualified exceed 32 athletes per event, the best ranked “additional participation” athletes from the respective YOG FIS points list will be given priority to start. D.6 In the event of cancellation of the WJC 2023, the quota calculation in D.1, D.2 and D.3 will be carried out according to the respective YOG FIS points lists per event for Snowboard Cross, Snowboard Halfpipe or Snowboard Slopestyle / Big Air. Qualification period 1 July 2022 to 17 December 2023.

Snowboarding will feature 9 medal events at Gangwon 2024. (2020 Getty Images)

Speed skating Events Men: 500m, 1500m, Mass Start Women: 500m, 1500m, Mass Start Mixed: Mixed Relay (12 teams, 6 laps) Athletes’ quota Total quota of athletes = 72 (36 men and 36 women) Places given to host nation = 4 (2 men and 2 women) Maximum No. of athletes per NOC = 2 men and 2 women per event. An NOC may enter a maximum of one (1) team in the Mixed Relay composed of one (1) male athlete and one (1) female athlete. Qualification requirements To be eligible to participate in the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, athletes must have been born between 1 July 2006 and 30 June 2008. All athletes must have achieved the qualifying time standards, as established by the ISU on 1 July 2023, during the period between 1 July 2022 and 8 December 2023.

Speed skating qualification pathway - Individual events Entry quotas are allotted based on results from the 2023 ISU World Junior Speed Skating Championships and designated ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating Competitions held during the 2023/24 season. An allotted quota place applies for one (1) athlete. This athlete will be eligible to compete in all individual and team events. D.1.1 NOCs/NFs (not including the Host Country - refer to the Host Country Places section) represented among the top six (6) athletes, per gender, in the single distances, 500m and/or 1500m, in the final results of the 2023 ISU World Junior Speed Skating Championships are entitled to one (1) quota place. D.1.2 If more than one (1) skater from the same NOC/NF in D.1.1 is represented in the top six (6) in 500m and/or 1500m in the respective gender, an additional quota place will be allocated to that NOC/NF, up to the maximum of two (2) skaters per gender per NOC/NF. D.2 ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating Ranking D.2.1 Any remaining quota places not allocated in D.1.1 and D.1.2, will be allocated based on the results from two (2) designated ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating Competitions to be held during the 2023-2024 season in accordance with the ISU Junior World Cup ranking for the respective distances. For the NOCs/NFs which qualified one (1) or two (2) quota places for a gender in accordance with D.1, the one (1) or two (2) highest ranked NOC/NF skaters in the ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating ranking will be disregarded in the allocation of additional quota places in accordance with D.2.1. Quota places will be allocated based on the following sequence, with the additional condition that if the same athlete is represented in the Junior World Cup Speed Skating rankings in more than one (1) of the distances considered, the skater’s higher rank in either the 500m or 1500m will be considered for the allocation of quota place to the respective NOC/NF: 1. Highest place rank in 500m allocated first 2. Highest place rank in 1500m 3. Second highest place rank in 500m 4. Second highest place rank in 1500m 5. etc… D.2.2 The distribution of the quota places for each gender according to D.2 will continue until the total quota of 34 men and 34 women has been filled. In case of cancellation or postponement of the 2023 ISU World Junior Speed Skating Championships and/or the ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating Championships, the ISU will be committed to find an alternative basis for the qualification process with the approval and consent of the IOC.

The speed skating qualification period for Gangwon 2024 is from 1 July 2022 to 8 December 2023. (2020 Getty Images)