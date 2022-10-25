Top facts about the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

The Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) will be special for many reasons.

For starters, it is the first time the event has ever come to Asia!

And while there will be some brand new events on show, they will take place in some familiar venues which were used for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, in what is a perfect fusion of old and new.

With the next generation of winter sports stars about to be unearthed, we’ve compiled a list of the top facts you need to know ahead of Gangwon 2024.

Record participation numbers for Asia’s first Winter Youth Olympics

Gangwon 2024 will be the fourth iteration of the Winter YOG, and the first in Asia.

The previous editions took place in Innsbruck (2012), Lillehammer (2016), and Lausanne (2020).

We will also see a record number of participants on show in Korea, with 1,900 competitors, up from 1,788 in Lausanne.

As with the previous Games, there will be a 50/50 split between male and female competitors.

Gangwon 2024 Opening Ceremony and event dates

The Opening Ceremony will take place on 19 January 2024, and the Closing Ceremony is on 1 February 2024.

Both events will be hosted at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre, part of the Alpensia Sports Park where the majority of events at the Games will be based.

Reused venues from PyeongChang 2018 Olympics

Sustainability will be at the core of Gangwon 2024’s mission, and the majority of events will take place in pre-existing venues built for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

There will be two main clusters: Outdoor mountain events will be hosted at the Alpensia Sports Park in PyeongChang, while the indoor ice events will take place in the nearby city of Gangneung - both in the province of Gangwon.

Ski jumping, Nordic combined, and snowboarding big air will be staged at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre.

Biathlon, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, and the sliding sports of luge, bobsleigh, and skeleton will also take place in the Alpensia Sports Park.

The nearby coastal Gangneung Olympic Park will have four indoor sports venues, including the Hockey Centre, Curling Centre, the Gangneung Oval for speed skating, and the Ice Arena for short track speed skating and figure skating.

The Youth Olympic Village will be located at student accommodation facilities at Gangneung-Wonju University.

The Alpensia Sports Park hosted the mountain events at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. Picture by 2015 Getty Images

No mixed NOC events, new mixed gender events

The Gangwon 2024 programme will consist of 15 disciplines across seven sports.

For the first time ever at a Winter YOG, there will be no mixed National Olympic Committee (NOC) events.

The International Olympic Committee made this decision in order to provide a greater focus on young elite athlete development pathways.

However, those mixed events will be replaced by equivalent events for single NOC participants.

In addition, there will be two new 1,500m short track speed skating events in Gangwon, while there will be a new mixed-gender relay to replace the mixed NOC relay in cross-country.

A mixed team Nordic combined competition will also make its debut.

Freestyle skiing and snowboarding will have an increase from eight to 10 events per discipline.

Famous legacies at Gangwon 2024

There will be some seriously big boots to fill at this Winter Youth Olympics.

Lara Colturi, an alpine ski star-in-the-making who already boasts a large social media presence is the daughter of Italian Olympic gold medallist Daniela Ceccarelli.

Last year Colturi switched allegiances to Albania, and will certainly be one to watch.

Elsewhere, Estonia’s Henry Sildaru, the brother of Beijing 2022 Olympic bronze medallist Kelly Sildaru, is one of the freestyle skiing favourites having won the 2021 Junior World Championships.

In freestyle snowboarding watch out for Murase Yura of Japan, the younger sister of Murase Kokomo who won big air bronze at Beijing 2022.

Finally, there will be no shortage of inspiration on the sidelines for the athletes, with Vancouver 2010 figure skating Olympic champion Yuna Kim signed up to be an honorary Gangwon 2024 ambassador.

Kim is reviving a role she played at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics.

Gangwon 2024 motto

The Gangwon 2024 slogan of “Grown together, shine forever” was launched at the 500 days-to-go countdown celebration.

The slogan was selected on the basis of feedback from a diverse group of people of different genders, ages and countries of residence.

“The slogan expresses the pivotal ideas of the Games’ vision: ‘growth, coexistence, harmony, and future’ through the message of the spirit and hope for the future, and the spirit of the growing young people,” said Kim Chulmin, YOGOC’s Secretary General.

The aim of Gangwon 2024 is to drive positive change and social unity in the region, impacting society in the areas of sport, culture and education.