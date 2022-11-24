We're just over a year away from the fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games and the first to be held in Asia: Gangwon 2024.

The South Korean province, which also hosted the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, welcomes the world's best young athletes in January 2024.

Every winter Olympic sport, including alpine skiing, is on the programme. Discover all the essentials you need to know about alpine skiing at Gangwon 2024 as we begin the countdown towards the Opening Ceremony on 19 January 2024.

