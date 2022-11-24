Want to know all about snowboarding at the next Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024? Find the schedule and all the top facts right here.
Get ready to see just how bright the future of snowboarding is with the fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG).
In just over a year's time, Gangwon 2024 will celebrate the first time a YOG has been held in Asia.
The South Korean province, that hosted the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, is set to become the first nation to host the youth multi-sport competition outside of Europe.
From 19 January - 1 February 2024 approximately 1,900 of the world's best young athletes will compete in every winter Olympic sport. The snowboarding event includes halfpipe, slopestyle/ big air and snowboard cross.
Read on to get all the essentials about snowboarding at Gangwon 2024.
Hoengseong will host all the snowboarding events at Gangwon 2024.
Big air will be staged in Welli Hilli Ski Resort, which is an existing venue that was not used at the last Winter Olympic Games.
While the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024 are set to take place from 19 January–1 February 2024, the exact competition dates are yet to be confirmed for the snowboarding competition.
There are 9 events that will be contested in snowboarding at Gangwon 2024:
Snowboarding and freestyle skiing will have an increase from eight to 10 events per discipline.
Halfpipe is always a jaw-dropping spectacle with athletes dropping in and performing as many tricks and hits as possible when navigating down the pipe. Performances are judged on difficulty, execution, variety, creativity and height. The most demanding tricks require more height and give more time to perform manoeuvres in the air.
Athletes who qualify for the slopestyle competition will also qualify for the big air competition.
Slopestyle involves a course split into two challenges with jibs and jumps. Athletes are given three runs down the course where they need to select which lines to take. They are judged by their course selection difficulty, variety, technique and creativity. Precision, timing and speed are key.
In big air, athletes have to conquer a big air ramp. The competitor starts at the top of the 33.35m ramp and makes their way down the 39-degree gradient before taking off from a large jump launch pad with a bid to perform their best and biggest trick, with a clean landing. Athletes accelerate from 0 to 70km/h in just six seconds. Judges' scores are marked on height, innovation, execution, difficulty and smooth landing. Graceful landings can be difficult given the height at which the rider reaches in their twists and spins, along with the g-forces they are feeling.
Snowboard cross is the winter sports version of BMX racing. It's an impressive race where athletes compete over a 1000m course with jumps, banks and rollers. Four riders launch themselves out of a start gate and aim to get in front of their competition. Given the speed (90km/h) and frequency of jumps, there is little room for error. There are no points for style and the race is decided by who crosses the line first.
The snowboard cross mixed team event is a two-competitor-per-team relay, with the second team member leaving the start gate as soon as the first team member has crossed the finish line. The first team to have both competitors across the finish line is the winner.
There are 132 quota spots on offer for snowboarding at Gangwon 2024, 66 for women and 66 for men.
Halfpipe has 32 places while slopestyle & big air have 44, and snowboard cross 56 spots in total.
To be eligible to compete in slopestyle, big air and halfpipe, athletes must be born between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2009. To be eligible to compete in snowboard cross, athletes must be born between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2008.
The qualification period began on 1 July 2022 and continues to 17 December 2023.
For more details, you can check here.
As far as YOG snowboarding stars go, Chloe Kim is the first name that will come to most people's minds.
The two-time Olympic halfpipe gold medallist and double Lillehammer 2016 YOG champion continues to go from strength to strength.
Many other young female riders are aiming to follow in her footsteps, such as Lausanne 2020 halfpipe gold medallist Mitsuku Ono who finished ninth in Beijing 2022.
PyeongChang 2018 halfpipe bronze medallist Arielle Gold honed her craft at Innsbruck 2012 where she took home two-time silver medals in slopestyle and halfpipe.
In the boys' competition, Japan's Hiraoka Taku backed up his Innsbruck 2012 bronze with an Olympic bronze in the halfpipe at Sochi 2014.Hirano Ruka is the reigning Youth Olympic halfpipe champion and finished twelfth at Beijing Olympic Winter Games earlier this year, while Hirano Kaishu finished ninth at the same Games after claiming Lausanne 2020 silver. He is also the younger brother of the Olympic champion and two-time silver medallist, Hirano Ayumu.
The question now is, who will announce themselves as the future of snowboarding at Gangwon 2024?
You May Like