Snowboarding at Gangwon 2024: Events and format

There are 9 events that will be contested in snowboarding at Gangwon 2024:

Women's halfpipe

Men's halfpipe

Women's slopestyle

Men's slopestyle

Women's big air

Men's big air

Women's snowboard cross

Men's snowboard cross

Snowboard cross mixed team

Snowboarding and freestyle skiing will have an increase from eight to 10 events per discipline.

Halfpipe is always a jaw-dropping spectacle with athletes dropping in and performing as many tricks and hits as possible when navigating down the pipe. Performances are judged on difficulty, execution, variety, creativity and height. The most demanding tricks require more height and give more time to perform manoeuvres in the air.

Athletes who qualify for the slopestyle competition will also qualify for the big air competition.

Slopestyle involves a course split into two challenges with jibs and jumps. Athletes are given three runs down the course where they need to select which lines to take. They are judged by their course selection difficulty, variety, technique and creativity. Precision, timing and speed are key.

In big air, athletes have to conquer a big air ramp. The competitor starts at the top of the 33.35m ramp and makes their way down the 39-degree gradient before taking off from a large jump launch pad with a bid to perform their best and biggest trick, with a clean landing. Athletes accelerate from 0 to 70km/h in just six seconds. Judges' scores are marked on height, innovation, execution, difficulty and smooth landing. Graceful landings can be difficult given the height at which the rider reaches in their twists and spins, along with the g-forces they are feeling.

Snowboard cross is the winter sports version of BMX racing. It's an impressive race where athletes compete over a 1000m course with jumps, banks and rollers. Four riders launch themselves out of a start gate and aim to get in front of their competition. Given the speed (90km/h) and frequency of jumps, there is little room for error. There are no points for style and the race is decided by who crosses the line first.

The snowboard cross mixed team event is a two-competitor-per-team relay, with the second team member leaving the start gate as soon as the first team member has crossed the finish line. The first team to have both competitors across the finish line is the winner.