Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024: How to watch figure skating at the 2024 YOG

We're just over a year away from the fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games and the first to be held in Asia: Gangwon 2024.

The South Korean province, which also hosted the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, welcomes the world's best young athletes in January 2024.

Every winter Olympic sport, including figure skating, is on the programme. Discover all the essentials you need to know about figure skating at Gangwon 2024 as we begin the countdown towards the Opening Ceremony on 19 January 2024.

Figure skating at Gangwon 2024: Schedule and venue

Many venues used for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 are being re-used for Gangwon 2024, and it's no different in figure skating.

The Gangneung Ice Arena, which hosted figure skating during PyeongChang 2018 and saw Hanyu Yuzuru and Alina Zagitova win Olympic gold, will be repurposed for Gangwon 2024 and will once more welcome the figure skaters.

While the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024 are set to take place from 19 January–1 February 2024, specific dates have not yet been set for the figure skating competition.

Figure skating at Gangwon 2024: Events and format

There are five events that will be contested in figure skating at Gangwon 2024:

Men's singles

Women's singles

Pairs

Ice Dance

Team Event

At the first three Winter Youth Olympic Games, the team event was held as a mixed-gender, mixed-National Olympic Committee (NOC) competition, meaning skaters from different NOCs were drawn into teams and competed together across national lines. However, there will be no mixed-NOC events at Gangwon 2024, meaning the team event will change to being a competition between teams representing NOCs.

In the four individual events, the competing athletes will skate in both a short program (or rhythm dance) and a free skate (or free dance). Due to the number of athletes competing, there will be no cut and all athletes will skate in both segments, receiving scores based on their technical elements (TES) and their presentation and performance (PCS).

Meanwhile, the team event will feature only a maximum of eight teams; not all four individual segments need to be skated. Only the best three scores will count, meaning teams with entrants in only three of the four individual events are able to qualify for the team event. No short program (or rhythm dance) will take place, with only the long programs being skated. Points will be awarded on a sliding scale per segment, with eight points for the top team going down to one point. The team with the most points from their three best segments will win the event.

Athletes competing in figure skating at Gangwon 2024 must be born between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2009, making athletes between 14 and 18 years old.

How to qualify for figure skating at Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

There are a total of 72 quota spots available for figure skating at Gangwon 2024, with 36 for men and 36 for women.

That is further split into a maximum of 18 in each singles event (up from 16 previously), a maximum of 6 pairs teams (down from 10, although only 8 competed at Lausanne 2020), and a maximum of 12 ice dance teams (no change).

For figure skating, the first qualification event is the 2023 ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships, which will be held from 27 February–5 March 2023 in Calgary, Canada.

Here, the medal winners will earn two quota places per event per NOC for Gangwon 2024. NOCs placing fourth and lower that have not already earned quota places will be given one Gangwon 2024 quota, up to a maximum of 14 total in singles, 4 total in pairs, and 9 total in ice dance.

The remaining quota spots – up to 4 in singles, 2 in pairs, and 3 in ice dance – will be allocated based on rankings from the 2023/24 ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating series.

Team event qualification will be based on how many NOCs have qualified athletes in at least three of the four individual events.

Winter Youth Olympic Games figure skating – previous stars

Perhaps the most successful Winter Youth Olympic Games champions in figure skating have been Kagiyama Yuma, the men's winner at Lausanne 2020, and the inaugural women's gold medallist Elizaveta Tuktamysheva from Innsbruck 2012. The latter had a strong senior career that included winning 2015 European and World Championships golds as well as 2021 Worlds silver, while since his Youth Olympic title, Kagiyama has won (senior) Olympic Winter Games silver at Beijing 2022 and Worlds silver in both 2021 and 2022.

However, Adelina Sotnikova had perhaps the clearest Youth Olympic Games to Olympic Winter Games progression. In 2012, Sotnikova won silver behind Tuktamysheva. She would go on to win gold at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, the only Youth Olympic medallist who – to date – has proceeded to win a senior Olympic gold medal in an individual event.

Japan's Uno Shoma, who took silver at Innsbruck 2012 in men's singles, has gone on to win a world title (2022) in addition to Olympic silver (2018).

Other Youth Olympic medallists who have subsequently had medal-winning careers at the senior level include Deniss Vasiljevs of Latvia (silver at Lillehammer 2016; European bronze in 2022), Kazakhstan's Elizabet Tursynbaeva (bronze at Lillehammer 2016; World and Four Continents silver in 2019); You Young of Korea (gold at Lausanne 2020; Four Continents silver the same year), and Jin Yang the Chinese pairs skater (gold at Innsbruck 2012; three Four Continents medals).

Who will announce themselves as the next star of the future at Gangwon 2024?