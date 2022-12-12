Find out how to watch France as they meet Morocco in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
France will have a shot at another finals berth when they take on Morocco in the semi-finals at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Wednesday, 14 December.
The defending champions and first-time semi-finalists will meet each other for the first time at the global showpiece.
Golden Boot contenders Kylian Mbappe (5) and Olivier Giroud (4) will be leading the charge for the French against a plucky Moroccan outfit.
The French duo will have their work cut out against goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who has been a sensation at the World Cup, keeping three clean sheets so far. Bounou blocked former world champions Spain out of the World Cup with three penalty saves in their shootout in the last-16 clash.
Morocco is the first country in Africa and the Arab world ever to reach the semi-finals of the global spectacle after they beat Portugal 1-0.
Find out how to watch France v Morocco live.
France and Croatia kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha at 22:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3). That's 20:00 CET.
Vive la France 🇫🇷 🇫🇷— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022
Into the #FIFAWorldCup semi-finals!#Qatar2022
All of France's matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on TF1 - beIN Sports.
For Morocco viewers, beIN Sports hold the broadcasting rights for the World Cup, available on live TV or to stream online. The game will also be available to radio listeners through Al Kass Sports Channels.
Sofyan Amrabat on what this moment means for Morocco 🇲🇦#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 11, 2022
France vs Australia - Al Janoub Stadium – Final score: 4-1
France vs Denmark - Stadium 974 – Final score: 2-1
Tunisia vs France - Education City Stadium – Final score: 1-0
France vs Poland – Al Thumama Stadium – Final score: 3-1
England vs France - Al Bayt Stadium – Final score: 2-1
France v Morocco - Al Bayt Stadium - 22:00 kick off
Morocco v Croatia - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - Final score: 0-0.
Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - Final score: 0-2.
Canada v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - Final score: 1-2.
Morocco v Spain - Education City Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - Final score: 0-0 (Morocco win 3-0 on penalties).
Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - 22:00 AST kick-off.
