Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिन्दी 한국어 Русский

France v Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch France as they meet Morocco in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 

3 min By Olympics.com
disciplineFootball
Olivier Giroud of France celebrates after scoring the team's second goal in their quarterfinal clash
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

France will have a shot at another finals berth when they take on Morocco in the semi-finals at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Wednesday, 14 December.

The defending champions and first-time semi-finalists will meet each other for the first time at the global showpiece.

Golden Boot contenders Kylian Mbappe (5) and Olivier Giroud (4) will be leading the charge for the French against a plucky Moroccan outfit.

The French duo will have their work cut out against goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who has been a sensation at the World Cup, keeping three clean sheets so far. Bounou blocked former world champions Spain out of the World Cup with three penalty saves in their shootout in the last-16 clash.

Morocco is the first country in Africa and the Arab world ever to reach the semi-finals of the global spectacle after they beat Portugal 1-0.

Find out how to watch France v Morocco live.

Morocco celebrations
Morocco celebrations (Justin Setterfield)

What time does France v Morocco start?

France and Croatia kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha at 22:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3). That's 20:00 CET.

How to watch France v Morocco live at FIFA World Cup 2022

All of France's matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on TF1 - beIN Sports.

For Morocco viewers, beIN Sports hold the broadcasting rights for the World Cup, available on live TV or to stream online. The game will also be available to radio listeners through Al Kass Sports Channels.

France match schedule and results at FIFA World Cup 2022

Tuesday 22 November

France vs Australia - Al Janoub Stadium – Final score: 4-1

Saturday 26 November

France vs Denmark - Stadium 974 – Final score: 2-1

Wednesday 30 November

Tunisia vs France - Education City Stadium – Final score: 1-0

Round of 16

Sunday 4 December

France vs Poland – Al Thumama Stadium – Final score: 3-1

Quarter-finals

Saturday, 10 December

England vs France - Al Bayt Stadium – Final score: 2-1

Semi-final

Wednesday 14 December

France v Morocco - Al Bayt Stadium - 22:00 kick off

Youssef En-Nesyri
Youssef En-Nesyri (Justin Setterfield)

Morocco match schedule and results at FIFA World Cup 2022

Wednesday 23 November

Morocco v Croatia - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - Final score: 0-0.

Sunday 27 November 

Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - Final score: 0-2. 

Thursday 1 December

Canada v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - Final score: 1-2. 

Tuesday 6 December

Morocco v Spain - Education City Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - Final score: 0-0 (Morocco win 3-0 on penalties). 

Quarter-final

Saturday 10 December

Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - 22:00 AST kick-off.

Semi-final

Wednesday 14 December

France v Morocco - Al Bayt Stadium - 22:00 kick off

Add this to your favourites
FootballFootball

Related content

Oldest goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup: Roger Milla heads list that also has Cristiano Ronaldo - the top 10
Mbappe, Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar: Meet the most followed stars of the Qatar 2022 World Cup
Tokyo 2020 top scorer sets sights on World Cup | World at their Feet
National Anthems | The Gold Medal Moments of Brazil in Tokyo
More from
Football | World Cup 2022 | Qatar 
disciplineFootball

You May Like