France will have a shot at another finals berth when they take on Morocco in the semi-finals at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Wednesday, 14 December.

The defending champions and first-time semi-finalists will meet each other for the first time at the global showpiece.

Golden Boot contenders Kylian Mbappe (5) and Olivier Giroud (4) will be leading the charge for the French against a plucky Moroccan outfit.

The French duo will have their work cut out against goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who has been a sensation at the World Cup, keeping three clean sheets so far. Bounou blocked former world champions Spain out of the World Cup with three penalty saves in their shootout in the last-16 clash.

Morocco is the first country in Africa and the Arab world ever to reach the semi-finals of the global spectacle after they beat Portugal 1-0.

Find out how to watch France v Morocco live.