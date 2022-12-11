France vs Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2022: Head-to-head record, schedule and time

Kylian Mbappé (2022 Getty Images)

France v Morocco 2022: Les Bleus hold all the aces France hold all the aces against Morocco, boasting a near-unbeaten record over the North Africans in their previous encounters. The two nations have met on 11 previous occasions, with the Atlas Lions coming out on top only once back in 1963. France has otherwise dominated proceedings, winning seven of their meetings and three resulting in draws. It has been a decade-and-a-half since Morocco and France last met in an international friendly, with the match finishing in a 2-2 stalemate. The draw signalled a marked improvement for the Moroccans, considering their 5-1 defeat seven years earlier in 2000. What we learned: Men's football highlights from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

France v Morocco 2022: Their run to the semi-final France has been on fire for most of their Qatar campaign, with convincing victories over Australia (4-1) and Denmark (2-1) before suffering a 1-0 hiccup in their final group-stage match. The defending champions have delivered during the knockout stages steamrolling over Poland 3-1 in their last-16 match before defeating England 2-1 in the quarter-finals. Morocco have been equally impressive at this World Cup, finishing on top in their group following victories over Belgium (2-0) and Canada (2-1) before playing to a goalless draw against Croatia. They stepped up their game beating former world champions Spain in a penalty shootout before conquering Portugal 1-0 to become the first Arab and African nation to reach the semi-finals. FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list

