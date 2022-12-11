France vs Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2022: Head-to-head record, schedule and time

France and Morocco meet for the first time in FIFA World Cup history in the semi-final on Wednesday (14 December). Discover the two teams' shared history.
Defendign champions France takes on African trailblazers Morocco for a slice of history in their semi-final clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (14 December).
The two-time champions qualified for their seventh World Cup semi-final following a 2-1 victory over England to set up the clash against the Atlas Lions.
Morocco has been a revelation claiming big football scalps on their way to the semi-final, becoming the first African nation to reach this late stage of the tournament. They overcame European giants Portugal 1-0, taking a step closer to winning the World Cup.
France hold all the aces against Morocco, boasting a near-unbeaten record over the North Africans in their previous encounters.
The two nations have met on 11 previous occasions, with the Atlas Lions coming out on top only once back in 1963. France has otherwise dominated proceedings, winning seven of their meetings and three resulting in draws.
It has been a decade-and-a-half since Morocco and France last met in an international friendly, with the match finishing in a 2-2 stalemate. The draw signalled a marked improvement for the Moroccans, considering their 5-1 defeat seven years earlier in 2000.
A proud day in Morocco's football history! 🇲🇦🙌 #FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 11, 2022
France has been on fire for most of their Qatar campaign, with convincing victories over Australia (4-1) and Denmark (2-1) before suffering a 1-0 hiccup in their final group-stage match.
The defending champions have delivered during the knockout stages steamrolling over Poland 3-1 in their last-16 match before defeating England 2-1 in the quarter-finals.
Morocco have been equally impressive at this World Cup, finishing on top in their group following victories over Belgium (2-0) and Canada (2-1) before playing to a goalless draw against Croatia.
They stepped up their game beating former world champions Spain in a penalty shootout before conquering Portugal 1-0 to become the first Arab and African nation to reach the semi-finals.
The semi-final clash between France and Morocco will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.
Kick-off is scheduled for 10pm local time on Wednesday, 14 December. That's 8pm CET.
You May Like