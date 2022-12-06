Select your language
FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco results, scores and standings

Find out Team Morocco's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Atlas Lions in Qatar in their shocking win over Spain?

2 min
disciplineFootball
Morocco shocked Spain on Tuesday (6 December) in a dramatic penalty shootout during the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Spanish-born Achraf Hakimi sealed the historic 3-0 win on penalties, after Spain missed all three of its penalties, following a 0-0 tie over 120 intense minutes.

Their road to a surprising, first-ever World Cup quarter-final appearance started on 23 November with a 0-0 draw against Croatia in Group F. They followed it up with two-straight wins to advance as the group winner.

Against Belgium on 27 November, Romain Saïss and Zakaria Aboukhlal gave the Atlas Lions a convincing 2-0 wins. Four days later, they bested Canada 2-1.

Morocco's run in Qatar now continues after their win over Spain in the round of 16. They'll face Portugal in Saturday's (10 December) quarterfinals.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco soccer team results, scores and fixtures

Group F**:**

Wednesday 23 November

Match: Morocco vs Croatia 0-0 (Al Bayt Stadium)

Sunday 27 November

Match: Belgium vs Morocco 0-2 (Al Thumama Stadium)

Scorers: Romain Saïss (73'), Zakaria Aboukhlal (90+2')

Thursday 1 December

Match: Canada vs Morocco 1-2 (Al Thumama Stadium)

Scorers: Canada - Nayef Aguerd (40' OG); Morocco - Hakim Ziyech (4'), Youssef En-Nesyri (23')

Round of 16

Tuesday, 6 December

Match: Morocco vs Spain 3-0 on penalties (Education City Stadium)

Scorers: Morocco - Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group F points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
1Morocco321037
2Croatia312035
3Belgium3111-14
4Canada3003-50

