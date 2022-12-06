FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco results, scores and standings

Find out Team Morocco's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Atlas Lions in Qatar in their shocking win over Spain?
Morocco shocked Spain on Tuesday (6 December) in a dramatic penalty shootout during the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Spanish-born Achraf Hakimi sealed the historic 3-0 win on penalties, after Spain missed all three of its penalties, following a 0-0 tie over 120 intense minutes.
Their road to a surprising, first-ever World Cup quarter-final appearance started on 23 November with a 0-0 draw against Croatia in Group F. They followed it up with two-straight wins to advance as the group winner.
Against Belgium on 27 November, Romain Saïss and Zakaria Aboukhlal gave the Atlas Lions a convincing 2-0 wins. Four days later, they bested Canada 2-1.
Morocco's run in Qatar now continues after their win over Spain in the round of 16. They'll face Portugal in Saturday's (10 December) quarterfinals.
إلى ربع نهائي المونديال 🤩#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 #TeamMorocco #FIFAWorldCup @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/wlyvzV8UfJ— Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) December 6, 2022
Wednesday 23 November
Match: Morocco vs Croatia 0-0 (Al Bayt Stadium)
Sunday 27 November
Match: Belgium vs Morocco 0-2 (Al Thumama Stadium)
Scorers: Romain Saïss (73'), Zakaria Aboukhlal (90+2')
Thursday 1 December
Match: Canada vs Morocco 1-2 (Al Thumama Stadium)
Scorers: Canada - Nayef Aguerd (40' OG); Morocco - Hakim Ziyech (4'), Youssef En-Nesyri (23')
Tuesday, 6 December
Match: Morocco vs Spain 3-0 on penalties (Education City Stadium)
Scorers: Morocco - Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi
🏁 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 | 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥-𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗦— Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) December 6, 2022
History is once again made tonight #𝐀𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐋𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐮𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 🇲🇦🦁#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 #TeamMorocco #FIFAWorldCup @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/Cuxtzh8gA1
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Morocco
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|7
|2
|Croatia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|5
|3
|Belgium
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|4
|Canada
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-5
|0
