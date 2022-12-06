FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco results, scores and standings

Morocco shocked Spain on Tuesday (6 December) in a dramatic penalty shootout during the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Spanish-born Achraf Hakimi sealed the historic 3-0 win on penalties, after Spain missed all three of its penalties, following a 0-0 tie over 120 intense minutes.

Their road to a surprising, first-ever World Cup quarter-final appearance started on 23 November with a 0-0 draw against Croatia in Group F. They followed it up with two-straight wins to advance as the group winner.

Against Belgium on 27 November, Romain Saïss and Zakaria Aboukhlal gave the Atlas Lions a convincing 2-0 wins. Four days later, they bested Canada 2-1.

Morocco's run in Qatar now continues after their win over Spain in the round of 16. They'll face Portugal in Saturday's (10 December) quarterfinals.