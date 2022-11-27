Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिन्दी 한국어 Русский

FIFA World Cup 2022: France results, scores and standings

Find out Team France's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022.Who scored for Les Bleus in Qatar?

1 min By Olympics.com
disciplineFootball
GettyImages-1444806676
(Picture by Stu Forster)

France became the first team to qualify for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar by beating Denmark 2-1 on Saturday (November 26).

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to take his tournament tally to three in Qatar, and match Zinedine Zidane on 31 goals for his country.

The 23-year-old is the first player since Pele to score seven World Cup goals before the age of 24.

The defending champions are now the first men's football World Cup holders to survive the group stage with a game to spare since Brazil at Germany 2006.

The most asked questions and answers about the World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: France soccer team results, scores and fixtures

Group D:

Tuesday 22 November

Match: France vs Australia 4-1 (Al Janoub Stadium)

Scorers: France - Oliver Giroud (32', 71'), Kylian Mbappe (68'), Adrien Rabiot (27'); Australia - Craig Goodwin (9').

Saturday 26 November

Match: France vs Denmark 2-1 (Stadium 974)

Scorers: Kylian Mbappe (61', 86'), Andreas Christiensen (66')

Wednesday 30 November

Match: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group D points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
1-France220046
2-Australia2101-23
3-Denmark2011-11
4-Tunisia2011-11

Add these to your favourites
FootballFootball
FranceFRA

Related content

FIFA World Cup 2022: Records and stats
FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list: Neymar, Karim Benzema, Son Heung-min and the rest
Can Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo win the World Cup?
FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table
FIFA World Cup 2022: Who has played the most games in the biggest tournament in men's football?
More from
Football | World Cup 2022 | Qatar 
disciplineFootball

You May Like