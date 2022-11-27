FIFA World Cup 2022: France results, scores and standings

France became the first team to qualify for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar by beating Denmark 2-1 on Saturday (November 26).

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to take his tournament tally to three in Qatar, and match Zinedine Zidane on 31 goals for his country.

The 23-year-old is the first player since Pele to score seven World Cup goals before the age of 24.

The defending champions are now the first men's football World Cup holders to survive the group stage with a game to spare since Brazil at Germany 2006.

