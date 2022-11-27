FIFA World Cup 2022: France results, scores and standings

Find out Team France's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022.Who scored for Les Bleus in Qatar?
France became the first team to qualify for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar by beating Denmark 2-1 on Saturday (November 26).
Kylian Mbappe scored twice to take his tournament tally to three in Qatar, and match Zinedine Zidane on 31 goals for his country.
The 23-year-old is the first player since Pele to score seven World Cup goals before the age of 24.
The defending champions are now the first men's football World Cup holders to survive the group stage with a game to spare since Brazil at Germany 2006.
Tuesday 22 November
Match: France vs Australia 4-1 (Al Janoub Stadium)
Scorers: France - Oliver Giroud (32', 71'), Kylian Mbappe (68'), Adrien Rabiot (27'); Australia - Craig Goodwin (9').
Saturday 26 November
Match: France vs Denmark 2-1 (Stadium 974)
Scorers: Kylian Mbappe (61', 86'), Andreas Christiensen (66')
Wednesday 30 November
Match: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium)
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1-
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|2-
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|3
|3-
|Denmark
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
|4-
|Tunisia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
