Ilia Malinin headlines field at Grand Prix Espoo as skaters get last shot at GP Final qualification

The last eight spots at December's ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final will be decided this weekend at the last regular-season stop of the 2022/23 Grand Prix series in Espoo, Finland.

It is the second time Finland has hosted an ISU Grand Prix, having also held the Grand Prix of Helsinki in 2018. Espoo, which sits around 16km (10mi) west of Helsinki, replaces the Rostelecom Cup on this year's calendar with the Russian Figure Skating Federation currently suspended by the International Skating Union.

The Grand Prix of Espoo from 25–27 November will be held at the city's Metro Areena, which also hosts the annual Challenger Series Finlandia Trophy and will also be the venue of the 2023 European Figure Skating Championships.

Quadruple Axel trailblazer Ilia Malinin is the headline name, with the American aiming to book his place at December's Grand Prix Final in Italy in his first full season at the senior level. The world junior champion leads a men's singles field that looks to be the strongest of the four events in Espoo. In the women's event, Loena Hendrickx and Mihara Mai will each attempt to win their second Grand Prix of the season for one of three remaining Final places.

Final qualification is on the line in all four disciplines, with two men's, three women's, one pairs, and two ice dance spots yet to be filled. Read on for a preview of the action, when and how to watch it, and permutations for Grand Prix Final qualification.