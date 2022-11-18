Nathan Chen featured in Elton John, Britney Spears music video

Beijing 2022 Olympic champion figure skater Nathan Chen is skating to the music of Elton John once again.

The gold medal winner used the music legend's 'Rocket Man' en route to gold earlier this year at the Beijing Olympic Games. Now, Chen is featured in the music video for the acoustic version of Elton John and Britney Spears' cover of the classic song 'Tiny Dancer.'

It's not Chen's first run-in with Elton John - after his Olympic triumph, Chen received a congratulatory tweet from the musician.

“Congratulations Nathan Chen for winning gold skating to “Rocket Man” in Beijing,” it read simply

"I'm not actually using social media right now, so my agent texted me the Elton John tweet, and it's just nuts to think that he even knows I exist," Chen, at the time, told Olympics.com exclusively. "Sir Elton John?! That's amazing."

In April, Elton John gave Chen a shout out during a concert in North Carolina, which Chen attended.

"['Rocket Man'] took on a new meaning when I watched the Winter Olympics this year, because the professionalism, athleticism... just incredible. I was just so honoured that he chose my song," said the superstar musician.

