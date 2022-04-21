Elton John gives shout-out to Nathan Chen at concert

Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen received special praise from Elton John in Greensboro, North Carolina on Tuesday (19 April).

Along with fellow Beijing 2022 medallists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, recently-retired world bronze medallist Alysa Liu, and former U.S. champion Jason Brown, Chen is part of the Stars on Ice show currently touring the United States.

The cast went to see John on his 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' Tour on Tuesday, and the British music legend had clearly been tipped off that Chen would be in attendance.

Ice dancer Madison Chock posted a video to her Instagram capturing the singer whose medley of tracks including 'Rocket Man' provided the backdrop for Chen's stunning gold medal free skate in the Chinese capital.

John said, "It took on a new meaning when I watched the Winter Olympics this year, because the professionalism, athleticism... just incredible. I was just so honoured that he chose my song.”

The skaters were captured singing along to John's first hit 'Your Song' with Brown clearly enjoying the occasion.

It's not the first time John has praised Chen for his Olympic exploits.

Just after the American's triumph, he posted a tweet which read, "Congratulations Nathan Chen for winning gold skating to “Rocket Man” in Beijing."

Chen told Olympics.com afterwards, "My agent texted me the Elton John tweet, and it's just nuts to think that he even knows I exist."

John was also the executive producer for the Olympics.com series From The Top: Olympians and Rockstars which saw Olympians and musicians join forces.

Chen teamed up with Hayley Kiyoko with the pair discussing choreography and being Asian-American role models.

John said ahead of the series launch, "There has long been an inextricable connection between music and sport, two worlds that often come together for cultural moments around the world.”