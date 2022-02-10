Elton John congratulates 'Rocket Man' Nathan Chen on Olympic gold

The Olympics are all about legends supporting legends, and that remains true at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Hours after Nathan Chen won the men's singles figure skating gold medal, musician Elton John took to Twitter to send his congratulations on Thursday (10 February).

"Congratulations @nathanwchen for winning Gold skating to Rocket Man in the free skate finals in Beijing 🥇," John wrote in the post.

Chen, a three-time world champion, skated to a medley of tracks by the British legend, including 'Rocket Man', as he became the seventh American to claim the men's singles title.

The 22-year-old executed five quadruple jumps to earn a free skate score of 218.63 for a winning total of 332.60 ahead of Japan's Kagiyama Yuma and Uno Shoma.

Two-time reigning champion Hanyu Yuzuru finished in fourth place.