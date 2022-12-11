The race for the Golden Ball award, presented to the best player of the tournament, is heating up at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. At this point, the race to be named the best player at the world’s most coveted football tournament is still wide open, given the shocks it keeps throwing up. We have already witnessed Germany getting knocked out in the group stages and Spain bow out to Morocco on penalties in the round-of-16 before an enthralling quarter-final stage. Friday (9 December) gave us one of the most exciting nights of the tournament to date, with both last-eight fixtures being settled on penalties after last-gasp equalisers sent them to a shootout. After Neymar scored what looked to be the game-winning goal in extra-time for Brazil, Croatia struck late through Bruno Petkovic’s deflected effort flew past Alisson before the South Americans - and a tournament favourite - were sent packing. Argentina faced the Netherlands in the second game of the day, and after going 2-0 up it seemed like a spot in the last-four was all but theirs. Super sub, Wout Weghorst, had the last say though - scoring with seven minutes to go before grabbing an equaliser - that came about from a sublime free-kick routine - and sending the game to extra-time, which ultimately led to penalties. Emi Martinez heroics in the Argentine goal saw Messi and his teammates book their spot in the semi-finals The final two quarter-final ties were settled on Saturday (10 December), and this time both games were decided inside 90 minutes. Morocco pulled off yet another fantastic upset, knocking Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal out of the World Cup with a narrow 1-0 victory, thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half strike. The Moroccans went down to 10 in stoppage time, but Portugal failed to find any cutting edge, leaving them to become the first-ever African side to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup. Defending champions France sank rivals England with goals either side of the half from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud, cancelling out Harry Kane’s second half penalty. Kane had the chance to level the score late on, but his second penalty of the game was sent over Hugo Lloris’s bar leaving France to advance to their second successive semi-final at this tournament. That leaves us with four teams: Argentina, Croatia, Morocco, and France. We have selected one player from each team that could be in the running for the elusive Golden Ball award, after helping their side to the brink of a possible football World Cup final.

Lionel Messi celebrates with Argentina fans after booking their place in the last four (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's history-making World Cup campaign It would be quite the fairytale, wouldn’t it? One of - if not the - greatest player to step out onto the world stage, bowing out of international football with the trophy of his career. The one every player dreams of, even a man who has won so much already. And Lionel Messi's performances in Qatar have been a testament to just how much he wants this – a key figure in Argentina’s run to the semi-final, stepping up to take the first penalty of the shootout against the Netherlands with immeasurable pressure on his shoulders, and wearing the weight of the captain’s armband with pride. No one expected the South Americans to be subject to an opening group game defeat to Saudi Arabia, who came from behind to win 2-1 despite Lionel Messi’s penalty putting Argentina ahead. They went into their second game against Mexico knowing that anything less than a win would almost certainly seal their exit from the competition before the last game of the group - and Messi, when his team needed him the most, stepped up. Involved in both goals in the 2-0 win (one goal, one assist) ensured they stayed on track heading into their final encounter with Poland. The Paris Saint-Germain forward, pulling the strings as always, saw his team book their place in the round-of-16 with a 2-0 win, setting up a clash with surprise package Australia. Scoring his third of the tournament, Messi bagged a fantastic goal 10 minutes before half-time to put them in cruise control going into the second half, eventually going on to win 2-1. Louis van Gaal’s Dutchmen welcomed them into the last eight, but the game was anything but friendly between the two. Another two goal involvements from Messi (one goal, one assist) put Lionel Scaloni's side in the driving seat but for some late drama. Their captain stepped up and slotted home their first penalty, before Argentina booked their place in the semi-finals - setting up a mouth-watering clash against Croatia. The 35-year-old has already written his name in the history books in Qatar, overtaking the late Diego Maradona for games played for his country at a World Cup tournament. His assist in the Mexico win saw him become the first player to set up a goal at five separate men’s World Cup tournaments - 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and now 2022. When the forward leads his team out for their semi-final game against Croatia on Tuesday (13 December), he will equal Lothar Matthaus’s record of 25 games played in this competition, and a feature in either the final or third placed match would see him overtake it. It is safe to say that Messi has been integral to their tournament thus far, demanding more of his team and himself. If they reach the final, at the very least, he could be in line to win the Golden Ball as he did in 2014 - but instead of picking it up on the back of a loss, we’re sure he’d love to collect it after he’s lifted the World Cup trophy this time. Read more: What records has Lionel Messi broken at FIFA World Cup 2022? Let's take a look at the numbers behind his influential campaign so far...

Lionel Messi FIFA World 2022 stats Lionel Messi Goals Assists Shots Shot on Target Passes Crosses Tackles Fouls Committed Fouls Won vs Netherlands (extra-time and penalties) 1 1 6 2 45 2 0 3 8 vs Australia (90 minutes) 1 0 6 2 58 1 1 0 2 vs Poland (90 minutes) 0 0 7 4 70 1 1 0 2 vs Mexico (90 minutes) 1 1 2 1 41 3 1 3 5 vs Saudia Arabia (90 minutes) 1 0 4 3 40 5 0 1 2 Total 4 2 25 12 254 12 3 7 19

Never in doubt: Luka Modric sinks his penalty against Brazil (2022 Getty Images)

Luka Modric: A leader on and off the pitch At 37-years-old, it is safe to say that Luka Modric defies age. For club and country, he is an anchor in the middle of the park - whether he’s assisting with the attack or holding down the fort for the defence, he is everywhere on the pitch. Modric was a key figure in the Croatian side who exceeded expectations at the World Cup four years ago in Russia, reaching the final. A 4-2 loss would see France lift the trophy at the end of 90 minutes, but the Real Madrid midfielder went on to be named the Player of the Tournament and took home the Golden Ball. This time round, he’s back with a vengeance – and with the desire to take home the World Cup trophy, not just the Golden Ball. Their campaign started off relatively slowly, with a 0-0 draw against one of the tournament's surprise packages Morocco in their opening group game. They stepped it up a gear against the Canadians in their following outing, though. Alphonso Davies’ early strike shook them into action, and by half-time goals from Andrej Kramarić and Marko Livaja turned the tie back in their favour. Kramarić scored his second of the game with 20 minutes to go, before Lovro Majer’s stoppage time goal ensured Modric and his side would pick up maximum points heading into their final group game. The midfield maestro was on hand to deliver a resolute performance against Belgium, which - if they avoided defeat - would secure their place in the round of 16. Croatia faced everything the Belgians threw at them, and in the end it was enough to see them progress. A real test of mental and physical strength would follow for the 2018 runners-up. Modric helped his side play back-to-back knockout rounds that resulted in a penalty shootout to decide their fate. A 1-1 draw with Japan in their round-of-16 saw them play out an extra 30 minutes, but Modric made way in the 100th minute as they went on to win the shootout thanks to Dominik Livaković’s heroics in goal. Their toughest opponent yet came in the quarter-finals in the form of World Cup favourites Brazil. But yet another confident display in the middle of the park from Modric, as well a standout display from Josip Juranović in the backline, sent the game to extra-time after neither side could break the deadlock inside 90 minutes. Neymar’s moment of magic in the first 15 looked to have snatched the game from the grasp of the Croatians, until Bruno Petković’s late strike saw to it that the tie would be settled on penalties. After scoring their first two spot kicks, Modric stepped up to slot home the third and put his nation on the brink of a second successive semi-final, with Mislav Oršić’s winning penalty sealing their fate. To play two games that go to extra-time and penalties in such close proximity at age 37, and still show the cool, calm and collected nature that Modric did is beyond impressive. He has helped his team to within a shot of lifting the World Cup trophy yet again, wearing the armband with great responsibility, and leading them on and off the pitch. He is a worthy contender for the Golden Ball. Let's take a look at the numbers behind the Croatian captain's campaign so far...

Luka Modric FIFA World 2022 stats Luka Modric Goals Assists Shots Shot on Target Passes Crosses Tackles Fouls Committed Fouls Won vs Brazil (extra-time and penalties) 0 0 0 0 115 6 3 3 5 vs Japan (100 mins) 0 0 1 1 71 5 1 2 1 vs Belgium (90 minutes) 0 0 2 2 53 3 4 1 2 vs Canada (90 minutes) 0 0 1 0 48 3 5 2 0 vs Morocco (90 minutes) 0 0 0 0 86 9 1 4 3 Total 0 0 4 3 373 26 14 12 11

Kylian Mbappe is into the semi-finals with France (2022 Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe on course to make history with France The more his career progresses, the more we witness unimaginable greatness from Kylian Mbappe. Every time he steps out onto the field we consider the possibility that we are watching what will one day be considered one of the best players to ever grace the world stage. Watching the young Frenchman in Qatar has been no different, as he has continued to step up for his country in the moments that count – but he’s not the only one that has. Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann have played defining moments during France’s campaign to defend their title, both of them integral to their defeat of England in the quarter-finals on Saturday (10 December). Even though Kyle Walker dimmed Mbappe’s shine in that scintillating knockout clash, it doesn’t take away from the fact the 23-year-old has still been outstanding at his second World Cup tournament. He has seven goal involvements in five games (five goals, two assists) and is on course to win the golden boot as the competition’s top scorer if he continues his fine form. His contributions have seen him move ahead of Brazilian legend Pele for most goals scored at a World Cup before the age of 24 (9). The PSG frontman could also become the first player since Pele to have two world titles to his name, should France reach the final and replicate their successes from four years ago. Mbappe has shown that he has what it takes to deliver in the knockout stages, and did so in the round of 16 against Poland. An assist to see Giroud become France’s all-time leading scorer before netting twice himself, as France went on to win 3-1. We’re in an era where we could slowly, but surely, start to see many of the legends consider hanging up their boots internationally – but Mbappe is just getting started, and this tournament has shown he has what it takes to assume the throne of the world’s best. Read more: Kylian Mbappe at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Records, goals and stats Let’s take a look at the numbers behind his exciting campaign so far…

Kylian Mbappe FIFA World 2022 stats Kylian Mbappe Goals Assists Shots Shots on Target Passes Crosses Tackles Fouls Committed Fouls Won vs England (90 minutes) 0 0 1 0 27 1 0 0 2 vs Poland (90 minutes) 2 1 5 3 35 5 0 1 1 vs Tunisia (Subbed on at 63') 0 0 3 2 23 2 0 0 1 vs Denmark (90 minutes) 2 0 6 4 31 9 0 1 0 vs Australia (90 minutes) 1 1 7 1 47 9 0 1 0 Total 5 2 22 10 163 22 0 2 7

Ziyech and Hakimi are helping Morocco make history (2022 Getty Images)

Hakim Ziyech and Morocco are conquering Europe Morocco are on a mission to conquer all of Europe – Spain and Portugal have fallen victim to this side’s resilient outing in Qatar, and next in the firing line is France. It has been quite the remarkable tale for Walid Regragui’s side, but make no mistake: this is no fluke. This is a team that without a doubt deserves their place in the final four of the World Cup. Their victory against Portugal saw them immortalised in this competition, as they became the first African team to reach the semi-final of the most important competition in international football. A number of players have really stepped up for Morocco across the tournament, especially across their backline from defenders Achraf Hakimi and Romain Saïss, as well as from formidable shot-stopper Yassine Bounou between the sticks. They are currently the only side in the competition who have yet to concede a goal from their opponents – the only goal against them came from their own player. But while it’s been an immovable object at the back, one player has kept it ticking for them in the attack: Hakim Ziyech. The Chelsea winger has been a handful down the right-wing and his performance against Portugal caused them several problems, breaching their defence and opening up the game for Morocco to hit them in transition. But perhaps his most important contribution to date came in the group stages, which helped make this incredible knockout run possible to begin with. Ziyech assisted one of the two goals they needed for their first upset in Qatar: beating Belgium 2-0, a side largely tipped to make it out, if not qualify, for the knockout stages but were instead sent packing in their final group game. The attacker stepped up once again, scoring against Canada in a 2-1 that saw Morocco qualify top of their group and seal their tough road to the semi-finals in what may have seemed like an impossible bracket to emerge from at the time. But that is the true beauty of tournament football – proof that truly anything can happen. Ziyech and his teammates have made the world fall in love with this Moroccan side, and suffice to say these performances have made sure that it won’t just be their home supporters getting behind them when they aim to conquer another European giant in France on Wednesday (14 December). Let's take a look at his tournament numbers so far, as Morocco look to keep the dream going...