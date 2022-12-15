FIFA World Cup 2022: France v Argentina - Leading stats of the finalists

The final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has arrived.

The thrilling football tournament packed with broken records, upsets and surprises will end with title holders France facing off against Argentina on Sunday 18 December at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Argentina booked their place in the final by defeating 2018 runners-up Croatia 3-0 with goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez.

France followed with a 2-0 victory over first-time semi-finalists Morocco with Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani both getting on the scoresheet for Les Bleus.

The highly anticipated final will see Messi, one of the greats of the game, go up against one of the freshest talents on the scene, Kylian Mbappe.

If the prospect of the two going head-to-head wasn't enough to whet the appetite then the small fact both are tied for the top spot in the race for the Golden Boot with five goals each brings another delicious twist in the final tale.

As the world waits to see which nation will be victorious in Qatar find out the key statistics behind the top two remainng teams.