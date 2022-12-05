Select your language
FIFA World Cup Golden Ball: Know all winners - the complete list

First introduced in 1982, the 'Golden Ball' is presented to the best player at a FIFA World Cup tournament. Discover the past winners of the prestigious prize. 

2 min By Chloe Merrell
disciplineFootball
Luka Modric poses with the Golden Ball award from the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final
(Picture by 2018 Getty Images)

Each FIFA World Cup concludes with a selection of awards given to players who have distinguished themselves during the competition.

Among the most recognised of those awards are the Golden Boot, which is given to the tournament's top goalscorer, the Golden Gloves, which is dished out to the top performing goalkeeper, and for all the all-round most outstanding player there is the Golden Ball.

The Golden Ball prize was first introduced in 1982 along with the Golden Boot and has been awarded in every edition of the football tournament since.

A shortlist of players is drawn up by a FIFA techinical committee and is then voted on by a selection of media representatives. All players are eligible for the award even if they do not feature in the title-winning side.

To date there have been 10 different winners of the prize with Italy, Argentina and Brazil both tied for the country with the most winners. Only one goalkeeper has ever won the award (Oliver Kahn in 2002).

Read on to find the complete list of the Golden Ball winners.

FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winners

FIFA World Cup EditionGolden Ball Winner
Spain 1982Paolo Rossi (ITA)
Mexico 1986Diego Maradona (ARG)
Italy 1990Salvatore Schillaci (ITA)
United States 1994Romario (BRA)
France 1998Ronaldo (BRA)
Republic of Korea/Japan 2002Oliver Kahn (GER)
Germany 2006Zinedine Zidane (FRA)
South Africa 2010Diego Forlan (URU)
Brazil 2014Lionel Messi (ARG)
Russia 2018Luka Modric (CRO)

