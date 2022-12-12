Morocco celebrate after eliminating Portugal from the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Justin Setterfield)

Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2022 On Saturday (10 December) Morocco made history when they became the first African team to make a FIFA World Cup semi-final after defeating Portugal 1-0. Youssef En-Nesyri's wonder goal just before half-time gave the Moroccans the early advantage in the match. Ronaldo was then introduced to the action in the second half as the European nation ramped up their efforts to find an equaliser but still Morocco held firm, even when Walid Cheddira second yellow card went red on the 93rd minute. Morocco's quest for more World Cup glory will continue when they take on title holders France on Wednesday (14 December). Did you know that the Atlas Lions have only concded one goal so far - and that was an own goal? Here's a look at their numbers heading into the semi-final showdown: Matches played: 5

Red cards: 1

Yellow cards: 6

Goals: 5

Goals conceded: 1

Clean sheets: 4

Attempts on goal: 41

Attempts on target: 14

Most goals: Youssef En-Nesyri (2)

Most attempts on goal: Hakim Ziyech (8)

Most assists: Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi (1)

Most passes: Achraf Hakimi (228)

Overall passes: 1613 (1273 completed)

Most crosses: Hakim Ziyech (20)

Most distance covered: Sofyan Amrabat (59.3km)

Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring France's second goal in their 2-1 victory over England in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar (2022 Getty Images)

France at FIFA World Cup 2022 Reigning World Champs France moved one step closer to becoming the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back titles after they defeated England 2-1 on Saturday night (10 December). Olivier Giroud extended his record as France's all-time top goal scorer (53) with his late winner which sealed the victory for Les Bleus after England's captain Harry Kane missed his second spot-kick of the night on the 84th minute. It was the first time ever England missed a penalty at the World Cup, shootouts excluded. Though it was a quiet night for Mbappe who was muted by the Three Lions, Antoine Griezmann picked up two assists to go joint-top in the World Cup assists charts. He is now level with Kane and Portugal's Bruno Fernandes. With Morocco now in-wait, here are the key numbers so far for France: Matches played: 5

Red cards: 0

Yellow cards: 5

Goals: 11

Goals conceded: 5

Clean sheets: 0

Attempts on goal: 77

Attempts on target: 28

Most goals: Kylian Mbappe (5)

Most attempts on goal: Kylian Mbappe (21)

Most assists: Antoine Griezmann (3)

Most passes: Aurelien Tchouameni (355)

Overall passes: 2782 (2466 completed)

Most crosses: Antoine Griezmann (34)

Most distance covered: Aurelien Tchouameni (51.69km)

Argentina celebrate after coming out on top of the penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar (2022 Getty Images)

Argentina at World Cup 2022 Lionel Messi's anticipated World Cup swan song continues on after Argentina survived a 4-3 penalty shootout against Netherlands on Friday night (9 December). The South American side's victory had looked to be safe and secure after the two-time World Cup winners went 2-0 up in the game, but a header from Netherland's Wout Weghorst on the 84th minute followed by a thrilling free-kick finish by the 30-year-old in injury time ultimately forced the highly charged game into penalties. From there, the man-of-the-hour was Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez who saved two Dutch attempts to help send his country through to their fifth World Cup semi-final. Argentina will now face Croatia, a team also through to the semi-finals on penalties, on Tuesday 13 December. Ahead of their clash, here are the stats you need to know: Matches played: 5

Red cards: 0

Yellow cards: 10

Goals: 9

Goals conceded: 5

Clean sheets: 2

Attempts on goal: 73

Attempts on target: 32

Most goals: Lionel Messi (4)

Most attempts on goal: Lionel Messi (25)

Most assists: Lionel Messi (2)

Most passes: Rodrigo de Paul (436)

Overall passes: 3319 (2953 completed)

Most crosses: Angel di Maria (24)

Most distance covered: Rodrigo de Paul (52.35km)

Goalkeeper Doinik Livakovic celebrates as Croatia advance to the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (2022 Getty Images)