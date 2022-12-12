Just four teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar: Croatia, Argentina, Morocco and France. As the semi-finals approach, discover the statistics behind every team's campaign so far including attempts on goal, yellow cards, clean sheets and more.
The buisness end of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has arrived with the semi-finals just around the corner.
There have now been 158 goals in 60 games, 10 of which came from the dramatic quarter-finals phase where two matches went into penalty shootouts as the fight to make the final four went down to the wire.
True to form, the 2022 World Cup has also continued to deliver the unexpected as Morocco made history as the first African football team to reach a semi-final. They advanced at the behest of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal who were subsequently eliminated.
Also packing their bags and heading home are Brazil, England and Netherlands. The Selecao and the Oranje fought all the way but suffered heartbreak after losing out on penalties, while the Three Lions fell to old-time rivals and reigning World Champions France in a evenly-fought quarter-final clash.
Kylian Mbappe, though not finding the back of the net in Les Bleus' victory, still sits at the top of the leaderboard for most goals scored in Qatar with five to his name, but do you know which player has the highest numbers of assists?
As the semi-finals beckon here are the key statistics you need to know from the top four remaining teams.
On Saturday (10 December) Morocco made history when they became the first African team to make a FIFA World Cup semi-final after defeating Portugal 1-0.
Youssef En-Nesyri's wonder goal just before half-time gave the Moroccans the early advantage in the match.
Ronaldo was then introduced to the action in the second half as the European nation ramped up their efforts to find an equaliser but still Morocco held firm, even when Walid Cheddira second yellow card went red on the 93rd minute.
Morocco's quest for more World Cup glory will continue when they take on title holders France on Wednesday (14 December). Did you know that the Atlas Lions have only concded one goal so far - and that was an own goal? Here's a look at their numbers heading into the semi-final showdown:
Reigning World Champs France moved one step closer to becoming the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back titles after they defeated England 2-1 on Saturday night (10 December).
Olivier Giroud extended his record as France's all-time top goal scorer (53) with his late winner which sealed the victory for Les Bleus after England's captain Harry Kane missed his second spot-kick of the night on the 84th minute.
It was the first time ever England missed a penalty at the World Cup, shootouts excluded.
Though it was a quiet night for Mbappe who was muted by the Three Lions, Antoine Griezmann picked up two assists to go joint-top in the World Cup assists charts. He is now level with Kane and Portugal's Bruno Fernandes.
With Morocco now in-wait, here are the key numbers so far for France:
Lionel Messi's anticipated World Cup swan song continues on after Argentina survived a 4-3 penalty shootout against Netherlands on Friday night (9 December).
The South American side's victory had looked to be safe and secure after the two-time World Cup winners went 2-0 up in the game, but a header from Netherland's Wout Weghorst on the 84th minute followed by a thrilling free-kick finish by the 30-year-old in injury time ultimately forced the highly charged game into penalties.
From there, the man-of-the-hour was Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez who saved two Dutch attempts to help send his country through to their fifth World Cup semi-final.
Argentina will now face Croatia, a team also through to the semi-finals on penalties, on Tuesday 13 December. Ahead of their clash, here are the stats you need to know:
Croatia handed Brazil its second-consecutive quarter-final exit at a World Cup finals after they defeated the five-time champions 4-2 in a stunning penalty shootout on Friday (9 December).
Neymar scored his 77th international goal to move him level with the legendary Pele for Brazil's all-time men's goal record, but it did little to impact the result of the overall game. With just four minutes left Bruno Petkovic fired home a deflected strike to draw the score back to level.
From there, the runners-up from 2018 remained collected and forced their way to second penalty shootout at the World Cup in Qatar.
Despite having coffers full of attacking talent Brazil faltered under the weight of the pressure with Rodrygo missing the opening penalty for the South Americans before Marquinhos skipped the fourth.
Croatia, meanwhile, scored all their penalties and with it progressed to a second consecutive World Cup semi-final.
Here are Croatia's numbers ahead of their semi-final meeting against Argentina:
You May Like