Argentina v Croatia at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch Argentina as they meet Croatia in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 

3 min By Chloe Merrell
Lionel Messi 
(Picture by Getty Images)

Two-time champions Argentina will lock horns with Croatia in the semi-finals of the  FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday (13 December).

Looking to reach their second consecutive World Cup final, Croatia will face Argentina for the third time at the quadrennial showpiece. Croatia progressed after dispatching five-time World Cup champions Brazil in a dramatic shootout. 

Argentina, in turn, also came out on top in a dramatic penalty shootout with the Netherlands to keep their dreams of a third title alive.

Captain Lionel Messi hopes to finally win the World Cup title that eludes him. 

Find out how to watch Argetnina v Croatia live. 

Croatian celebrations
Croatian celebrations (2022 Getty Images)

What time does Argentina v Croatia start?

Argentina and Croatia kick off at the Usail Stadium in Doha at 22:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).

For Argentina viewers, that's 15:00 Argentina Time (UTC-3).

For Croatia viewers, that's 20:00 Central European Time (UTC+1).

How to watch Argentina v Croatia live at FIFA World Cup 2022

All of Argentina’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Croatian audiences can watch FIFA World Cup on national broadcaster HRT - Hrvatska Radiotelevizija. All matches are available to watch on the TV, online or via the HRT app.

Argentina match schedule and results at FIFA World Cup 2022

Tuesday 22 November

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - Lusail Stadium - Final score: 1-2

Friday 25 November

Argentina vs Mexico - Lusail Stadium - Final score: 2-0

Tuesday 29 November

Argentina vs Poland - Stadium 974 - Ras Abu Aboud - Final score: 2-0

Round of 16

Saturday 3 December

Argentina vs Australia - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium - Final score: 2-1

Quarter-finals

Friday 9 December

Netherlands vs Argentina - Lusail Stadium - Final score: 3-4 on penalties (2-2)

Tuesday 13 December

Argentina v Croatia - Lusail Stadium - 22:00 kick off

Ivan Perisic celebrates after equalising against Japan in Croatia's round of 16 victory
Ivan Perisic celebrates after equalising against Japan in Croatia's round of 16 victory (2022 Getty Images)

Croatia match schedule and results at FIFA World Cup 2022

Wednesday 23 November

Croatia v Morocco - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - Final score: 0-0

Sunday 27 November

Croatia v Canada - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - Final score: 4-1

Thursday 1 December

Croatia v Beligum - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - Final score: 0-0

Round of 16

Monday 5 December

Croatia v Japan - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah - Final score: 1-1, Croatia win 3-1 on penalties

Quarter-finals

Friday 9 December

Croatia vs Brazil - Education City Stadium - Final score: 4-2 on penalties (1-1)

Tuesday 13 December

Argentina v Croatia - Lusail Stadium - 22:00 kick off

