Find out how to watch Argentina as they meet Croatia in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Two-time champions Argentina will lock horns with Croatia in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday (13 December).
Looking to reach their second consecutive World Cup final, Croatia will face Argentina for the third time at the quadrennial showpiece. Croatia progressed after dispatching five-time World Cup champions Brazil in a dramatic shootout.
Argentina, in turn, also came out on top in a dramatic penalty shootout with the Netherlands to keep their dreams of a third title alive.
Captain Lionel Messi hopes to finally win the World Cup title that eludes him.
Find out how to watch Argetnina v Croatia live.
Argentina and Croatia kick off at the Usail Stadium in Doha at 22:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).
For Argentina viewers, that's 15:00 Argentina Time (UTC-3).
For Croatia viewers, that's 20:00 Central European Time (UTC+1).
"We were calm because we knew we could count on him. He always comes through for us."— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022
Lionel Messi on who he would share tonight's @Budweiser Player of the Match award with🧤
🇳🇱 #NEDARG 🇦🇷 #POTM #YoursToTake #BringHomeTheBud @budfootball pic.twitter.com/B4wiVLgvGw
All of Argentina’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Croatian audiences can watch FIFA World Cup on national broadcaster HRT - Hrvatska Radiotelevizija. All matches are available to watch on the TV, online or via the HRT app.
A spot in the #FIFAWorldCup final is up for grabs in this one 🔥— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022
Tuesday: #ARG v #HRV
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - Lusail Stadium - Final score: 1-2
Argentina vs Mexico - Lusail Stadium - Final score: 2-0
Argentina vs Poland - Stadium 974 - Ras Abu Aboud - Final score: 2-0
Argentina vs Australia - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium - Final score: 2-1
Netherlands vs Argentina - Lusail Stadium - Final score: 3-4 on penalties (2-2)
Argentina v Croatia - Lusail Stadium - 22:00 kick off
Croatia v Morocco - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - Final score: 0-0
Croatia v Canada - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - Final score: 4-1
Croatia v Beligum - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - Final score: 0-0
Croatia v Japan - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah - Final score: 1-1, Croatia win 3-1 on penalties
Croatia vs Brazil - Education City Stadium - Final score: 4-2 on penalties (1-1)
