Two-time champions Argentina will lock horns with Croatia in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday (13 December).

Looking to reach their second consecutive World Cup final, Croatia will face Argentina for the third time at the quadrennial showpiece. Croatia progressed after dispatching five-time World Cup champions Brazil in a dramatic shootout.

Argentina, in turn, also came out on top in a dramatic penalty shootout with the Netherlands to keep their dreams of a third title alive.

Captain Lionel Messi hopes to finally win the World Cup title that eludes him.

Find out how to watch Argetnina v Croatia live.