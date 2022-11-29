FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina results, scores and standings

Find out Argentina's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Albiceleste in Qatar?
Argentina got off to a rough start at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a surprising opening game loss to Saudi Arabia. Superstar Lionel Messi was the lone goal scorer for his team, but it wasn't enough as they fell 2-1.
The squad rebounded against Mexico with a 2-0 victory with Messi and Enzo Fernandez finding the back of the net in the second period.
They'll face Poland on Wednesday (30 November) with a chance to advance to the knock out round still possible.
Tuesday 22 November
Match: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 1-2 (Lusail Stadium)
Scorers: Lionel Messi (10'); Saudi Arabia - Saleh Alshehri (48'), Salem Aldawsari (53')
Friday 25 November
Match: Argentina vs Mexico 2-0 (Lusail Stadium)
Scorers: Lionel Messi (64'), Enzo Fernandez (87')
Tuesday 29 November
Match: Argentina vs Poland (Stadium 974 - Ras Abu Aboud)
FIFA World Cup 2022 top goal-scorers: Race for the Golden Boot
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|Goal difference
|1
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-1
|4
|Mexico
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|-2
You May Like