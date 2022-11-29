Select your language
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina results, scores and standings

Find out Argentina's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Albiceleste in Qatar?

1 min By Olympics.com
Lionel MESSI
disciplineFootball
Argentina celebrating their goal against Mexico
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

Argentina got off to a rough start at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a surprising opening game loss to Saudi Arabia. Superstar Lionel Messi was the lone goal scorer for his team, but it wasn't enough as they fell 2-1.

The squad rebounded against Mexico with a 2-0 victory with Messi and Enzo Fernandez finding the back of the net in the second period.

They'll face Poland on Wednesday (30 November) with a chance to advance to the knock out round still possible.

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina football team results and scores

Group C

Tuesday 22 November

Match: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 1-2 (Lusail Stadium)

Scorers: Lionel Messi (10'); Saudi Arabia - Saleh Alshehri (48'), Salem Aldawsari (53')

Friday 25 November

Match: Argentina vs Mexico 2-0 (Lusail Stadium)

Scorers: Lionel Messi (64'), Enzo Fernandez (87')

Tuesday 29 November

Match: Argentina vs Poland (Stadium 974 - Ras Abu Aboud)

FIFA World Cup 2022 top goal-scorers: Race for the Golden Boot

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group C points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostPointsGoal difference
1Poland21142
2Argentina210131
3Saudi Arabia21013-1
4Mexico20110-2

