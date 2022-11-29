FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina results, scores and standings

Argentina got off to a rough start at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a surprising opening game loss to Saudi Arabia. Superstar Lionel Messi was the lone goal scorer for his team, but it wasn't enough as they fell 2-1.

The squad rebounded against Mexico with a 2-0 victory with Messi and Enzo Fernandez finding the back of the net in the second period.

They'll face Poland on Wednesday (30 November) with a chance to advance to the knock out round still possible.

