Spain and Germany meet for the fifth time in FIFA World Cup history on Sunday (27 November). Discover the two teams' shared history.
On Sunday (27 November), Spain face Germany in Group E of FIFA World Cup 2022 in what will be the 26th men's football international between the two sides.
It is the teams' fifth FIFA World Cup meeting with Spain winning the last, 1-0, in the 2010 semi-finals on the way to their first triumph in South Africa.
This is a crucial game for 'Die Mannschaft' who suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in their tournament opener.
Coach Hansi Flick could welcome back winger Leroy Sane after injury for a match Germany simply cannot afford to lose.
Spain enjoyed a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in their first match and coach Luis Enrique has the luxury of picking from a full squad.
Of the 25 previous meetings between Spain and Germany, who holds the upper hand? Read to find out the exact head-to-head record between the two teams.
That put 'Los Rojos' ahead in the head-to-head with nine wins to Germany's eight and eight draws.
For years, Spain were the nearly men of world football while European superpowers Italy, Germany and France often battled it out for major tournament triumphs.
That changed at Euro 2008 where 'Los Rojos' defeated the Germans 1-0 in the final in Vienna thanks for Fernando Torres' first-half strike.
It was Spain's first major success since the European Championships of 1964, and heralded an era of dominance.
Two years later, at World Cup 2010 in South Africa, Spain and Germany met again at the semi-final stage.
One goal proved decisive again with Barcelona defender Carles Puyol heading home Xavi's corner in the 73rd minute to seal a first World Cup win for Spain over the Germans in four attempts.
Vicente del Bosque's men went on to beat the Netherlands in the final to claim a first World Cup before retaining their European crown in 2012.
Germany succeeded Spain as world champions in Brazil in 2014, claiming the trophy for the fourth time.
Spain and Germany have met no fewer than 25 times, but the Spaniards have had the upper hand of late.
They scored a record 6-0 home win in the UEFA Nations League the last time the two sides met with Germany's last victory coming in a friendly in November 2014.
Germany marginally lead the head-to-head with nine wins to Spain's eight with the sides playing out eight draws.
Their biggest win over Spain was 4-1 in a friendly in August 2000, but since then Germany have scored just four times in seven meetings while conceding 13.
The sides met for the first time at the World Cup in 1966, when West Germany beat Spain 2-1 before going down in the final to hosts England.
Spain hosted the competition in 1982, but went down 2-1 to West Germany in Real Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The Germans again went on to reach the final where they were beaten by Italy.
At World Cup USA 1994, the sides drew 1-1 in the group stages after Jurgen Klinsmann cancelled out Andoni Goikoetxea's opener.
They met for the fourth time in World Cups 16 years later with Puyol's goal putting Spain on the path to glory.
The Group E encounter between Spain and Germany will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
Kick-off is scheduled for 22:00 local time on Sunday 27 November. That's 20:00 CET and 19:00 GMT.
