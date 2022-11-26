On Sunday (27 November), Spain face Germany in Group E of FIFA World Cup 2022 in what will be the 26th men's football international between the two sides.

It is the teams' fifth FIFA World Cup meeting with Spain winning the last, 1-0, in the 2010 semi-finals on the way to their first triumph in South Africa.

This is a crucial game for 'Die Mannschaft' who suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in their tournament opener.

Coach Hansi Flick could welcome back winger Leroy Sane after injury for a match Germany simply cannot afford to lose.

Spain enjoyed a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in their first match and coach Luis Enrique has the luxury of picking from a full squad.

Of the 25 previous meetings between Spain and Germany, who holds the upper hand? Read to find out the exact head-to-head record between the two teams.

That put 'Los Rojos' ahead in the head-to-head with nine wins to Germany's eight and eight draws.