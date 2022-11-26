Richarlison at FIFA World Cup 2022: Top facts about Brazil's star forward

Richarlison did not wait long to seize the spotlight at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Brazil's star forward scored both goals in his country's 2-0 opening win against Serbia on Thursday (24 November). His second, a stunning bicycle kick, is an early candidate for the goal of the tournament.

Since then, the Tottenham Hotspur forward has gained FOUR million new followers on Instagram.

"Richarlison is fantastic," said Brazil's coach Tite about the Selecao's number 10.

After being the top scorer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where he led his nation to a second straight Olympic gold medal, Richarlison is well on his way to leaving a mark on the football spectacle in Qatar as well.

Here are some interesting facts on Brazil's new darling.

Richarlison: "Wearing the No.10 shirt of Pele, Neymar, Ronaldinho... I felt like a king"