The bicycle kick, also known as the overhead kick or scissor kick, is one of the most acrobatic moves in football and makes for a picturesque strike when performed successfully.

It’s also one of the most demanding skills to pull off, requiring extraordinary athleticism, precision, balance, and great confidence even to attempt it in a match.

Only some of the finest players in the world are able to execute the bicycle kick perfectly.

Let’s break down the move and understand what makes it so difficult to achieve.

Bicycle kick in football: How it is executed

A bicycle kick is a way to shoot the football by jumping backwards, like a backflip, and kicking the ball in midair.

The player launches his body backwards in the air by lifting the non-kicking foot first, followed by swinging the other foot upwards - like a cycling motion - and connecting with the ball while still airborne.

The hands are then used to balance the body and absorb the impact when the body falls back on the ground.