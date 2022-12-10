Argentina vs Croatia at FIFA World Cup 2022: Head-to-head record, schedule and time

Argentina and Croatia meet for the third time in FIFA World Cup history on Tuesday (13 December). Discover the two teams' shared history.
Croatia and Argentina will face each other for the third time in FIFA World Cup history in their Qatar 2022 semi-final clash on Tuesday (13 December).
Croatia has proven to be giant slayers over the last few years, beating some of the biggest football nations in the world to reach the lte stages of the tournament.
In their six appearances at the World Cup since 1998, the Croatians have now made it past the quarter-finals twice, finishing runners-up at the previous edition in 2018.
Croatia will be looking to become the first back-to-back finalists since Brazil in 2002 when they take on two-time champions Argentina.
The two nations have faced each other on two occasions during the tournament's group stages in 1998 and 2018. Both nations reached the semi-final following dramatic shootouts and will face each other for the first time during the tournament's knockout stage.
Croatia sent five-time World Cup champions Brazil packing, proving to be the shootout kings after reaching the 2018 final going the distance in three games that went to extra time. Their win over Brazil was the second time at this showpiece that the Croatians have prevailed in a shootout battle also beating Japan in the last-16.
Argentina overcame a resurgent Dutch side after holding a two-goal lead only to squander the advantage, which forced the game into extra time. A penalty shootout ultimately decided the match in favour of Argentina despite a sublime first-half assist and second-half penalty by Lionel Messi.
Croatia had the upper hand in their last tussle (3-0), while Argentina came out on top in their first meeting at the global showpiece two decades earlier with a 1-0 win.
The sides have met each other five times since 1994, including three friendlies, with the two rivals winning one apiece and another finishing in a goalless draw.
The matches have been high-scoring affairs, with Croatia enjoying the lion’s share with seven goals and Argentina sending five into the back of the net.
Croatia v Argentina at the World Cup
2018: Croatia 3-0 Argentina
1998: Argentina 1-0 Croatia
Argentina have a score to settle after their last encounter when they suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Croatians.
The victory launched Croatia into the top of their group, giving them a shot in the arm going into the tournament's knockout stages.
Ante Rebic struck the first blow early in the second half before late goals by Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic turned the knife. Midfield stalwart Modric is part of Croatia's squad in Qatar, and his presence will serve as a painful reminder to Argentina of their last encounter.
The Croatians may face a different Argentine side, with chief destroyer Messi hitting his straps as the tournament progresses.
The little maestro has found his rhythm in Qatar, scoring four goals to take his total spanning five World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022) to 10 to tie the record for most goals at the showpiece with Gabriel Batistuta.
The semi-final clash between Croatia and Argentia will take place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Kick-off is scheduled for 10pm local time on Tuesday, 13 December. That's 8pm CET.
