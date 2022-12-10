Argentina vs Croatia at FIFA World Cup 2022: Head-to-head record, schedule and time

Croatia and Argentina will face each other for the third time in FIFA World Cup history in their Qatar 2022 semi-final clash on Tuesday (13 December).

Croatia has proven to be giant slayers over the last few years, beating some of the biggest football nations in the world to reach the lte stages of the tournament.

In their six appearances at the World Cup since 1998, the Croatians have now made it past the quarter-finals twice, finishing runners-up at the previous edition in 2018.

Croatia will be looking to become the first back-to-back finalists since Brazil in 2002 when they take on two-time champions Argentina.

The two nations have faced each other on two occasions during the tournament's group stages in 1998 and 2018. Both nations reached the semi-final following dramatic shootouts and will face each other for the first time during the tournament's knockout stage.

Croatia sent five-time World Cup champions Brazil packing, proving to be the shootout kings after reaching the 2018 final going the distance in three games that went to extra time. Their win over Brazil was the second time at this showpiece that the Croatians have prevailed in a shootout battle also beating Japan in the last-16.

Argentina overcame a resurgent Dutch side after holding a two-goal lead only to squander the advantage, which forced the game into extra time. A penalty shootout ultimately decided the match in favour of Argentina despite a sublime first-half assist and second-half penalty by Lionel Messi.