England vs France at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch England as they meet Les Bleus in the quarter-finals at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
England will take on reigning World Champions France in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday (10 December).
The Three Lions booked their passage into the next round after eliminating Senegal 3-0 on Sunday (4 December).
Jordan Henderson, captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka all got on the scoresheet in what was a dominant display of football by England at the Al Bayt Stadium.
On the same night France also earned their spot into the quarters after defeating Poland 3-1.
Olivier Giroud claimed a piece of history by becoming France's all-time leading goalscorer when he scored the game's opener. The goal takes his tally to 52 in a French shirt surpassing Thierry Henry's previous record of 51.
Wonderkid Kylian Mbappe also showed why he will be a threat to Gareth Southgate's side when he scored two of his own to extend his World Cup scoring record to nine goals in just 11 appearances.
• Kylian Mbappe at FIFA World Cup: Records, goals and stats
Read on to find out how to watch the England's quarter-final game at the football showpiece in Qatar.
England and France kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at 22:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).
For English viewers, that's 19:00 GMT.
ITV and BBC are covering every single World Cup game for viewiers in the United Kingdom, with the former broadcasting and streaming the England v France knockout clash.
UK viewers can also view the game on the ITV channel or ITV's official streaming platform, ITVX.
England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - Final score: 6-2
England v USA - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - Final score: 0-0
Wales v England - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - Final score: 0-3
England v Senegal - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - Final score: 3-0
England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - 19:00 kick off
You May Like