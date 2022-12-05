England vs France at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

England will take on reigning World Champions France in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday (10 December).

The Three Lions booked their passage into the next round after eliminating Senegal 3-0 on Sunday (4 December).

Jordan Henderson, captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka all got on the scoresheet in what was a dominant display of football by England at the Al Bayt Stadium.

On the same night France also earned their spot into the quarters after defeating Poland 3-1.

Olivier Giroud claimed a piece of history by becoming France's all-time leading goalscorer when he scored the game's opener. The goal takes his tally to 52 in a French shirt surpassing Thierry Henry's previous record of 51.

Wonderkid Kylian Mbappe also showed why he will be a threat to Gareth Southgate's side when he scored two of his own to extend his World Cup scoring record to nine goals in just 11 appearances.

