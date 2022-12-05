Select your language
England vs France at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch England as they meet Les Bleus in the quarter-finals at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 

3 min By Chloe Merrell
Jordan Henderson
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

England will take on reigning World Champions France in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday (10 December).

The Three Lions booked their passage into the next round after eliminating Senegal 3-0 on Sunday (4 December). 

Jordan Henderson, captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka all got on the scoresheet in what was a dominant display of football by England at the Al Bayt Stadium.

On the same night France also earned their spot into the quarters after defeating Poland 3-1.

Olivier Giroud claimed a piece of history by becoming France's all-time leading goalscorer when he scored the game's opener. The goal takes his tally to 52 in a French shirt surpassing Thierry Henry's previous record of 51.

Wonderkid Kylian Mbappe also showed why he will be a threat to Gareth Southgate's side when he scored two of his own to extend his World Cup scoring record to nine goals in just 11 appearances. 

• Kylian Mbappe at FIFA World Cup: Records, goals and stats

Read on to find out how to watch the England's quarter-final game at the football showpiece in Qatar.

Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring England's third goal against Senegal
Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring England's third goal against Senegal (2022 Getty Images)

What time does England v France start?

England and France kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at 22:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).

For English viewers, that's 19:00 GMT.

How to watch England v France live at FIFA World Cup 2022

ITV and BBC are covering every single World Cup game for viewiers in the United Kingdom, with the former broadcasting and streaming the England v France knockout clash. 

UK viewers can also view the game on the ITV channel or ITV's official streaming platform, ITVX.

2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane gets on the scoresheet in Qatar for the first time against Senegal
2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane gets on the scoresheet in Qatar for the first time against Senegal (2022 Getty Images)

England match schedule and results at FIFA World Cup 2022

Monday 21 November

England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - Final score: 6-2

Friday 25 November

England v USA - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - Final score: 0-0

Tuesday 29 November

Wales v England - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - Final score: 0-3

Saturday 3 December

England v Senegal - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - Final score: 3-0

Saturday 6 December

England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - 19:00 kick off

