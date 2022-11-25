Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिन्दी 한국어 Русский

FIFA World Cup 2022: England results, scores and standings

Find out the Team England's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Three lions in Qatar?

1 min By Olympics.com
disciplineFootball
Harry Kane
(Picture by Getty Images)

England made a stunning start to their FIFA World Cup campaign by running roughshod over Iran with a 6-2 victory in their opening men's football clash. Midfielder Bukayo Saka spearheaded the goal fest celebrating his World Cup debut with a brace.
The Three Lions, looking to win their first World Cup title since 1966, have been drawn with Iran, the United States and Wales in Group B.
Ranked among the top-five teams in the world, England reached the semi-finals in Russia 2018 and the Euro 2020 final last year.

READ ALSO: The most asked questions and answers about the World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: England soccer team results and scores

Group B:

November 21, Monday

Match: England 6-2 Iran (Khalifa International Stadium)

Scorers: England – Jude Bellingham (35’), Bukayo Saka (43’, 62’), Raheem Sterling (45+1’) , Marcus Rashford (71’) and Jack Grealish (90’); Iran – Mehdi Taremi (65’, 90+12’).

November 26, Saturday

Match: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium)

November 30, Wednesday

Match: Wales vs England (Al Rayyan Stadium)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group B points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostPointsGoal difference
1England110034
2Iran21013-2
3USA 101010
4Wales20111-2

Add this to your favourites
FootballFootball

Related content

FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list: Neymar, Karim Benzema, Son Heung-min and the rest
FIFA World Cup 2022: Records and stats
How to play football: Rules and everything you need to know about soccer
Offside in football: Rules and how they work
More from
Football | World Cup 2022 | Qatar 
disciplineFootball

You May Like