FIFA World Cup 2022: England results, scores and standings

England made a stunning start to their FIFA World Cup campaign by running roughshod over Iran with a 6-2 victory in their opening men's football clash. Midfielder Bukayo Saka spearheaded the goal fest celebrating his World Cup debut with a brace.

The Three Lions, looking to win their first World Cup title since 1966, have been drawn with Iran, the United States and Wales in Group B.

Ranked among the top-five teams in the world, England reached the semi-finals in Russia 2018 and the Euro 2020 final last year.

FIFA World Cup 2022: England soccer team results and scores

Group B:

November 21, Monday

Match: England 6-2 Iran (Khalifa International Stadium)

Scorers: England – Jude Bellingham (35’), Bukayo Saka (43’, 62’), Raheem Sterling (45+1’) , Marcus Rashford (71’) and Jack Grealish (90’); Iran – Mehdi Taremi (65’, 90+12’).

November 26, Saturday

Match: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium)

November 30, Wednesday

Match: Wales vs England (Al Rayyan Stadium)