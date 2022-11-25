FIFA World Cup 2022: England results, scores and standings

Find out the Team England's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Three lions in Qatar?
England made a stunning start to their FIFA World Cup campaign by running roughshod over Iran with a 6-2 victory in their opening men's football clash. Midfielder Bukayo Saka spearheaded the goal fest celebrating his World Cup debut with a brace.
The Three Lions, looking to win their first World Cup title since 1966, have been drawn with Iran, the United States and Wales in Group B.
Ranked among the top-five teams in the world, England reached the semi-finals in Russia 2018 and the Euro 2020 final last year.
READ ALSO: The most asked questions and answers about the World Cup 2022
November 21, Monday
Match: England 6-2 Iran (Khalifa International Stadium)
Scorers: England – Jude Bellingham (35’), Bukayo Saka (43’, 62’), Raheem Sterling (45+1’) , Marcus Rashford (71’) and Jack Grealish (90’); Iran – Mehdi Taremi (65’, 90+12’).
November 26, Saturday
Match: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium)
November 30, Wednesday
Match: Wales vs England (Al Rayyan Stadium)
Time to unite. Time to write a new chapter. pic.twitter.com/ahjmgY60jL— England (@England) November 21, 2022
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|Goal difference
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-2
You May Like