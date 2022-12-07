Brazil vs Croatia at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch Brazil as they meet Croatia in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Brazil will take on Croatia in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday (9 December).
The five-time football world champions booked their passage to the quarters after they sauntered past the Republic of Korea 4-1 on Monday (5 December).
Neymar Jr, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta all got on the scoresheet for the Selecao as they dominated their opposition to reach the last eight for the eighth consecutive time.
Croatia, meanwhile, progressed after defeating Japan on penalties 3-1 after regulation time ended with the scores at 1-1. Goalkeeper Dominic Kivakovic was the hero of the day after he saved three spot-kick attempts from the Samurai Blues to ensure the runners-up from 2018 advanced.
The meeting will mark the fifth time Croatia and Brazil have ever played each other, and the third in the history of the World Cup.
Brazil and Croatia kick off at the Education Stadium in Doha at 19:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).
For Brazilian viewers, that's 13:00 Brasilia Time (UTC-3).
For Croatia viewers, that's 20:00 Central European Time (UTC+1).
For those looking to watch Brazil in action at the World Cup in Qatar TV Globo is the official broadcaster for the event.
Fans can watch coverage on the television channel TV GloboSporTV, via an online stream on Globoplay where all matches will be streamed for free or on Globoplay app.
Croatian audiences can watch FIFA World Cup on national broadcaster HRT - Hrvatska Radiotelevizija. All matches are available to watch on the TV, online or via the HRT app.
Brazil v Serbia - Lusail Stadium, Doha - Final score: 2-0
Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974, Doha - Final score: 1-0
Brazil v Cameroon - Lusail Stadium, Doha - Final score: 0-1
Brazil v Republic of Korea - Stadium 974, Doha - Final score: 4-1
Brazil v Croatia - Education City Stadium, Doha - 13:00 kick off
Croatia v Morocco - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - Final score: 0-0
Croatia v Canada - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - Final score: 4-1
Croatia v Beligum - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - Final score: 0-0
Croatia v Japan - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah - Final score: 1-1, Croatia win 3-1 on penalties
Brazil v Croatia - Education City Stadium, Doha - 20:00 kick off
