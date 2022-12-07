Brazil vs Croatia at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Brazil will take on Croatia in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday (9 December).

The five-time football world champions booked their passage to the quarters after they sauntered past the Republic of Korea 4-1 on Monday (5 December).

Neymar Jr, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta all got on the scoresheet for the Selecao as they dominated their opposition to reach the last eight for the eighth consecutive time.

Croatia, meanwhile, progressed after defeating Japan on penalties 3-1 after regulation time ended with the scores at 1-1. Goalkeeper Dominic Kivakovic was the hero of the day after he saved three spot-kick attempts from the Samurai Blues to ensure the runners-up from 2018 advanced.

The meeting will mark the fifth time Croatia and Brazil have ever played each other, and the third in the history of the World Cup.