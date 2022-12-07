Select your language
Brazil vs Croatia at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch Brazil as they meet Croatia in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 

3 min By Chloe Merrell
disciplineFootball
Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 knockouts
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

Brazil will take on Croatia in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday (9 December).

The five-time football world champions booked their passage to the quarters after they sauntered past the Republic of Korea 4-1 on Monday (5 December).

Neymar Jr, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta all got on the scoresheet for the Selecao as they dominated their opposition to reach the last eight for the eighth consecutive time.

Croatia, meanwhile, progressed after defeating Japan on penalties 3-1 after regulation time ended with the scores at 1-1. Goalkeeper Dominic Kivakovic was the hero of the day after he saved three spot-kick attempts from the Samurai Blues to ensure the runners-up from 2018 advanced.

The meeting will mark the fifth time Croatia and Brazil have ever played each other, and the third in the history of the World Cup.

Croatia celebrate after surviving a penalty shoot out against Japan
Croatia celebrate after surviving a penalty shoot out against Japan (2022 Getty Images)

What time does Brazil v Croatia start?

Brazil and Croatia kick off at the Education Stadium in Doha at 19:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).

For Brazilian viewers, that's 13:00 Brasilia Time (UTC-3).

For Croatia viewers, that's 20:00 Central European Time (UTC+1). 

How to watch Brazil v Croatia live at FIFA World Cup 2022

For those looking to watch Brazil in action at the World Cup in Qatar TV Globo is the official broadcaster for the event.

Fans can watch coverage on the television channel TV GloboSporTV, via an online stream on Globoplay where all matches will be streamed for free or on Globoplay app.

Croatian audiences can watch FIFA World Cup on national broadcaster HRT - Hrvatska Radiotelevizija. All matches are available to watch on the TV, online or via the HRT app.

Vinicius Jr and Neymar Jr celebrate after a goal during Brazil's 4-1 victory of Republic of Korea
Vinicius Jr and Neymar Jr celebrate after a goal during Brazil's 4-1 victory of Republic of Korea (Buda Mendes)

Brazil match schedule and results at FIFA World Cup 2022

Thursday 24 November

Brazil v Serbia - Lusail Stadium, Doha - Final score: 2-0

Monday 28 November

Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974, Doha - Final score: 1-0

Friday 2 December

Brazil v Cameroon - Lusail Stadium, Doha - Final score: 0-1

Monday 5 December

Brazil v Republic of Korea - Stadium 974, Doha - Final score: 4-1

Friday 9 December

Brazil v Croatia - Education City Stadium, Doha - 13:00 kick off

Ivan Perisic celebrates after equalising against Japan in Croatia's round of 16 victory
Ivan Perisic celebrates after equalising against Japan in Croatia's round of 16 victory (2022 Getty Images)

Croatia match schedule and results at FIFA World Cup 2022

Wednesday 23 November

Croatia v Morocco - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - Final score: 0-0

Sunday 27 November

Croatia v Canada - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - Final score: 4-1

Thursday 1 December

Croatia v Beligum - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - Final score: 0-0

Monday 5 December

Croatia v Japan - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah - Final score: 1-1, Croatia win 3-1 on penalties

Friday 9 December

Brazil v Croatia - Education City Stadium, Doha - 20:00 kick off

disciplineFootball

