FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil results, scores and standings

Find out the Team Brazil's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Selecao in Qatar?

Five-time world champions Brazil started their campaign in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup men's football with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday (November 25).

Tottenham striker Richarlison, who almost missed out on the World Cup due to injury that had him on crutches three weeks before Brazil named its squad for Qatar, was the man of the match scoring two goals.

His spectacular bicycle-kick to seal the win will surely be one of the most spectacular goals of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil soccer team results, scores and fixtures (local timings):

Group G

Thursday, 24 November

Match: Brazil 2 Serbia 0 (Lusail Stadium)

Scorers: Richarlison (62’, 73’)

Monday, 28 November (Stadium 974), 17:00

Brazil vs Switzerland

Friday, 2 December, 20:00

Cameroon vs Brazil

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group G points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
1-Brazil110023
2-Switzerland110013
3-Cameroon1001-10
4-Serbia1001-20

