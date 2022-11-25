Five-time world champions Brazil started their campaign in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup men's football with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday (November 25).

Tottenham striker Richarlison, who almost missed out on the World Cup due to injury that had him on crutches three weeks before Brazil named its squad for Qatar, was the man of the match scoring two goals.

His spectacular bicycle-kick to seal the win will surely be one of the most spectacular goals of the tournament.