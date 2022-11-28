Lee Zii Jia coach Indra Wijaya splits with badminton world number two

Lee Zii Jia's mixed season as an independent

Zii Jia's decision to leave the national set-up had at first appeared to pay off as he won the Badminton Asia Championships followed by the Thailand Open.

However, his form has been inconsistent since, with multiple early exits including at the World Championships. Lee also opted to skip the Commonwealth Games.

Lee's race for World Tour Finals qualification came down to the year's final event at the Australian Open, where he faced the Chinese shuttler Lu Guangzu in the second round in a direct match-up to determine the last qualifier.

Lu won, sending the world number two out of the Australian Open – and ending Lee's season along with it.

While coach Indra says that he and Zii Jia "parted ways on a good note", Lee's next steps are uncertain.

Malaysia's New Straits Times quoted Rashid Sidek, another former BAM coach, pointing out that "Indra was the one who brought Zii Jia up from his junior days, so this news comes as a shocker to me."

Of the elite men's singles players, the world numbers one and three – Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and Loh Kean Yew of Singapore – often train together in Dubai separate from their national teams. However, both still have their own coaches.

Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen, ranked fourth, is the most high-profile player without a coach.

Despite his recent form, Lee is one of three men shortlisted for the BWF's annual Male Player of the Year award based on his performances from 1 November 2021 to 30 October 2022, alongside the last two world champions, Axelsen and Loh respectively.