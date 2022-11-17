Badminton star Lee Zii Jia to miss World Tour Finals after second round exit at Australian Open 

Lee Zii Jia is set to miss the cut for badminton's season-ending World Tour Finals next month.

The Malaysian star shuttler lost in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday (17 November) to China's Lu Guang Zu 22-20, 15-21, 16-21.

The world number two and top seed had never lost to the Chinese in their previous two meetings but did not manage to come through in their tense encounter on Thursday.

It was all over after 70 minutes.

Lu Guang Zu occupies the last spot on the World Tour rankings which earns automatic qualifications for the World Tour Finals in Thailand (7-11 December). Lee Zii Jia sits right behind him in ninth place. He needed to reach at least the semis to keep his dream alive.

The Australian Open will be livestreamed on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in certain territories.

It will also be shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch live on Astro's subscription channels.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's reports from the event.