Shi Yuqi continues revival at Australian Open as top seed An Seyoung takes women's title

Shi Yuqi showed glimpses of his best in taking the men's singles title at the Australian Open in Sydney on Sunday (20 November).

The former world silver medallist from People's Republic of China trailed compatriot Lu Guangzu for most of the opening game, but found some wonderful angles to win five points in succession and take it 21-19.

Lu claimed the second game 21-18, but Shi was nothing short of spectacular in the decider as he raced out into an 11-3 lead.

And the 26-year-old wrapped up victory 21-19, 18-21, 21-5 in an hour and nine minutes to secure his second title in a month - after winning October's Denmark Open - having recently returned from a 10-month ban after quitting against Momota Kento at the Thomas Cup when match point down.

An clinches third title of 2022

Republic of Korea's An Seyoung breezed to her third World Tour title of the year in Sydney.

The world number two defeated Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-17. 21-9 in just 36 minutes to go through the tournament without dropping a game.

Tunjung took an 11-9 lead into the opening interval, and won the first point after the break to go three up.

But An soon made her power from the back of the court tell, converting her second game point opportunity.

Game two was tight to start with, but An won five consecutive points from 5-5 before forging clear after the mid-game interval to secure the 11th BWF Tour title of her career.

Results from finals day at the BWF World Tour Super 300 Australian Open:

Mixed doubles: 4-Seo Seungjae/Chae Yujung (KOR) def. Kim Wonho/Jeong Naeun (KOR) 21-9, 21-17.

Women's doubles: 6-Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu (CHN) def. Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard (THA) 21-19, 21-13.

Women's singles: 1-An Seyoung (KOR) def. Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (INA) 21-17, 21-9.

Men's singles: Shi Yuqi (CHN) def. Lu Guangzu (CHN) 21-19, 18-21, 21-5.

Men's doubles: 8-Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi (CHN) def. 6-Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi (MAS) 21-16, 22-20.