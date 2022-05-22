Lee Zii Jia stages comeback win to take BWF Thailand Open 2022 title - singles finals as they happened

Lee Zii Jia didn't make it easy for himself, but walked away a winner at the BWF Thailand Open 2022 in Bangkok.

The Malaysian found himself trailing by seven points in a third-game decider against Li Shifeng at the BWF Badminton World Tour Super 500 event, but rallied to defeat the 2018 Youth Olympic Games champion 17-21, 21-11, 23-21.

It is Lee's third World Tour title after a Super 300 Chinese Taipei Open title in 2018, and last year's All England.

Earlier, Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei overcame Chen Yufei in the women's singles final in the first meeting between the two since Chen won in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games final.

Tai also needed three games to beat China's Chen, 21-15, 17-21, 21-12.

Follow all the updates as they happened with Olympics.com below!

All times below are local time (UTC +7 hours). Most recent first.

4:09pm – Lee triumphs after comeback

Now Lee Zii Jia brings up a match point of his own as Li Shifeng lets a shot drop in, thinking it was going wide.

Then Li Shifeng sends a cross-court smash that appears to be going wide, but Zii Jia chooses to return it and finds the net. 21-21.

Li sends the next point long. A second match point for Malaysia's Lee. And finally he gets one to land in as Li leaves it.

Lee Zii Jia drops to his knees, hugs his coach, then congratulates Li on a fantastic final.

Lee wins, 17-21, 21-11, 23-21.

4:06pm – Long rally

A fantastic rally on match point features both men making impressive saves.

Eventually, Li Shifeng sends one long.

That lasted 35 shots but it's 20-20.

4:04pm – Match point for Li

Li Shifeng opens a decent lead but does not capitalise on it.

At 19-16 up he finds the net meekly to let Lee Zii Jia stay alive. The Malaysian then gets one to land just in, beyond Li's reach.

On the next rally, Li fires wide. It is 19-19.

Lots of net play follows, Lee Zii Jia tries to loft one beyond Li but it lands long. Match point to the Chinese qualifier.

4:00pm – Lee still in this

The Malaysian is still staying alive in this.

He's closed the gap to two points, 15-17 down in this decider, with the vocal crowd backing behind him.

3:50pm – Li pushing towards upset win

Wow.

Lee Zii Jia cannot get a foothold in this deciding game.

At the interval and last change of ends, Li Shifeng holds a very comfortable 11-4 lead.

Lee came back from this same deficit against Shesar Hiren Rhustavito earlier this week though…

3:38pm – Decider needed

This is very good from Lee.

A cross-court smash takes it out of Li's range to bring up nine game points, and he converts the first.

21-11 makes it one game all.

3:30pm – Zii Jia in control

This is a lot better from the Malaysian.

Lee is in the ascendancy and holds a 6-point advantage at the interval.

11-5 in the second game.

3:20pm – Li wins opening game

And indeed it's Li Shifeng who takes the opening games.

21-17 in 21 minutes.

Zii Jia has work to do.

3:16pm – Li taking charge

Li is now taking control of this game.

Don't forget, the Chinese had to come through the qualifiers too.

3:08pm – Lee just ahead

It's very close.

Li is giving Lee a very good game, but the Malaysian is ahead 11-9 at the first interval.

2:55pm – Lee Zii Jia wins toss

The Asian champion has won the coin toss and chosen ends.

Li Shifeng has opted to receive in his first BWF World Tour final (above Super 300 level).

2:40pm – Tai clinches victory

Chen gets herself back into the match somewhat but just not quite enough to hold off Tai.

Tai has everything go for her, including a lucky net cord to bring up eight match points.

She converts with a smash on the first.

The first meeting between the Olympic finalists since Tokyo 2020 ends in favour of Tai Tzu-ying, 21-15, 17-21, 21-12.

2:28pm – One-way traffic

Tai has taken full control of this decider.

Chen seemed to lose her composure after losing that second challenge.

From 3-1 up at the point of that challenge, she has won only one of the next 11 points.

Tai leads 11-4 at the change of ends.

2:23pm – Chen wastes challenges

Chen Yufei has used both her challenges within the first four points of the decider.

Both were unsuccessful and she has none left.

This could be important.

2:19pm – Chen forces decider

A couple of errors from Tai and Chen brings up three game points.

The pair exchange a long rally on game point before Chen smashes a winner down the line.

This Olympic final rematch is tied at 1-1.

2:15pm – Tai proving strong

Tai Tzu-ying, from 10-17 down, rolls off six straight points here to close to within one.

2:07pm – Chen holding fort

It's Chen Yufei who leads 11-8 at the second interval.

This game has been pretty close as the Olympic champ attempts to level the match.

1:55pm – Tai takes first game

Eight game points for Tai are brought up.

Chen has had no answer for the Chinese Taipei athlete.

But the Olympic champion saves the first three. Is the comeback on?

No. Chen sends one wide. Tai takes it 21-15.

1:45pm – Tai with lead

Chen Yufei looks a bit bemused at the drift in the arena.

Tai leads 11-7 at the first interval.

1:35pm – Women on court

Good afternoon.

After a marathon women's doubles final saw Matsuyama Nami and Shida Chiharu win an all-Japanese affair 17-21, 21-15, 26-24, we're onto the first of our singles finals today.

Tai Tzu-ying and Chen Yufei are ready for their Tokyo 2020 final rematch.