Thailand Open 2022: How to watch Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia live in action

Lee Zii Jia will be looking to continue his unbeaten run in Bangkok this year as the badminton world shifts its focus to the Thailand Open 2022 which takes place from 17 to 22 May.

The men's world No.6 was undefeated during Malaysia's Thomas Cup campaign, which saw them being knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual winners India. Nonetheless, Lee scored a point for his nation on all three occasions he took to the court, which included defeating Japan's Momota Kento, and India's Lakshya Sen.

Lee will return to the Impact Arena in Bangkok once more, for the Super 500 event which will feature the top six players in the world, all seeded according to their current world rankings, namely, Viktor Axelsen, Motota, Anders Antonsen, Chou Tien Chen, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, as well as Lee.

Also in the mix is Jonatan Christie as well as the captain of the India's Thomas Cup winning squad, Kidambi Srikanth, who led his team to an historic win, clinching the title winning point inside the very same venue last Sunday (15 May).

Lee looking to continue his consistency

The Thailand Open will only be Lee Zii Jia's third World Tour event of this season.

The 24-year-old made the semi-finals in both the two events he has contested so far, the German Open and the All England Open, where he lost to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn and India's Lakshya Sen respectively.

As sixth seed in Bangkok, Lee has been placed in the bottom half of the draw and will kick start his campaign against a yet-to-be decided player from the qualification event that takes place on Tuesday (17 May).

If he makes it through the opening two rounds, Lee could likely face Antonsen in the quarter-finals, and if the seedings are anything to go by, go up against Momota in the semis.

With all the top ranked players in the world taking part in the Thailand Open, despite being a Super 500 event, the tournament will see the biggest names of the sport clash on court, and Lee will have to beat all of them if he wants to win his first World Tour title of the season.

Where to watch the Thailand Open 2022 live?

The Thailand Open 2022 will be broadcast globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch Lee Zii Jia live on Astro's subscription channels.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look for Olympics.com's live updates to keep abreast of all the action from inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok.