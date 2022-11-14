Can Lee Zii Jia become World No.1?

Lee Zii Jia is as close to the top of the badminton world as he's ever been.

In October 2022 the 24-year-old star rose to No.2 in the BWF World Rankings - his highest position ever.

When Lee looks up the only man he sees above him is reigning Olympic and World champion Victor Axelsen.

So could he climb above the great Dane to the top spot?

Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei believes he can, and he'd know a thing or two about it - he enjoyed a 199-week streak as World No. 1 from 21 August 2008, to 14 June 2012.

"Train hard, plan well and avoid injuries," was the simple advice the three-time Olympic silver-medallist gave to the younger Lee (no relation).

When Olympics.com talked to Zii Jia at the most recent world champs he spoke of big goals:

"In Malaysia, we didn't have a gold medal for Olympics and also the world champion as well. So this will be my main priority always to to achieve either one."

But how is he dealing with the pressure of being Malaysia's great hope?

Lee Zii Jia on the pressure of being Malaysia's main man: "It's a motivation"

"Well, I could say is kind of a motivation for me," he continues to Olympics.com.

"And of course, I think pressure is everywhere and I think for everybody also they have their own pressure. So this is kind of the problem we have to deal with every time."

So how does he personally deal with it?

"Just listen to music and try not to think too much about it."

It's a simple formula that's taken him to the second rung of the badminton ladder - that and giving it all on the court of course, the hours of training and preparation, the constant cycle of travel and recovery and being far from family and friends, the sacrifice and heartbreak of defeat.

So how has his 2022 been?

Lee Zii Jia's 2022 results

It's been a rollercoaster ride for Lee Zii Jia so far in 2022, there have been some heady wins, crushing defeats and a lot of badminton.

French Open, October - Round of 32 (Lost to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito)

Denmark Open, October - Final (Lost to Shi Yu Qi)

Japan Open, August/September - Round of 32 (Lost to Srikanth Kidambi)

World Championships, August - Round of 16 (Lost to Zhao Jun Peng)

Malaysia Open, June - Round of 16 (Lost to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito)

Indonesia Open, June - Final (Lost to Viktor Axelsen)

Indonesia Masters, June - Quarter-finals (Lost to Anthony Ginting)

Thailand Open, May - Winner (Defeated Li Shi Feng in final)

Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, May - Won all three matches (vs. Toby Penty, Momota Kento, and Lakshya Sen)

Badminton Asia Championships, April/May - Winner (Defeated Jonatan Christie in final)

All-England, March - Semi-final (Lost to Lakshya Sen)

German Open, March - Semi-final (Lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn)

Asia Team Championships - Led Malaysia men's team to victory (Defeated Loh Kean Yew, Hatano Riku, Jeon Hyeok Jin, and Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo)

Looking forward with Lee Zii Jia

Defeat has brought discipline and maturity to the Malaysian's game, it's clear from the results that 2022 has been a mixed year for him, and that his No. 2 ranking has been helped by the sheer number of tournaments he's played in.

Fatigue has definitely been a factor in his inconsistency because it isn't just all the badminton he's played, but all the travel added to the physical and mental stress involved.

At 24 this superhuman schedule is still doable but as he matures even further expect him to begin playing in fewer tournaments and focussing on the key competitions.

In fact, he's already doing that. He didn't play at the Commonwealth Games or at the Southeast Asian Games this season, fixing his focus on the tour and getting to where he is now.

Of course, it's pretty obvious what Lee Zii Jia needs to do to become World No. 1: Overtake Viktor Axelsen and beat the big man in the top competitions when it matters most.

But can he?

Viktor Axelsen v Lee Zii Jia head-to-head

Of course he can, he's already done it twice!

Zii Jia ousted Axelsen in straight sets at the Korean Open in 2019, and beat him again at the 2021 All-England final in an epic encounter, winning the first set 30-29, dropped the second 20-22, and sealing it convincingly in the third by 21-9.

The All-England victory was where Lee really announced his intentions on the global stage.

The head-to-head count currently stands at 5-2 in favour of Axelsen, but many of the matches have been close three-setters - like their most recent meeting at the Indonesia Open in June when Axelsen only just overcame the Malaysian in a pulsating 21-19, 11-21, 23-21 victory.

At the 2022 World Championships in Tokyo this past August, Lee told Olympics.com that Axelsen was "on fire" and asked who he thought was most likely to win the World title, Zii Jia was in no doubt:

"I think, of course it's Axelsen. Yeah, he's having a great top form in these two years and I think he probably has the most potential to to win the gold medal in this World Championship.

"So I think everyone is kind of afraid of him because recently he's had very top form."

Axelsen went on to win the World title, Lee Zii Jia went out in the round of 16.

But the Danish Olympic champ isn't just an opponent and a 1.94m-tall obstacle, he's also an inspiration for Lee.

And don't forget that Axelsen has a four year head-start on Lee, the Malaysian star is still only 24 to Axelsen's 28 - and Zii Jia about to hit his prime in terms of physical development and the mental edge that comes with experience.

He's one step from becoming the World No.1 badminton player, and it's a step Lee Chong Wei believes he can take:

"Zii Jia is lucky because he will get to plan his tournaments, and with a solid team by his side, I don't think it's impossible for him to be the best soon."