Lee Zii Jia's new beginning : 'Glad to start off a new journey with a brand new Lee Zii Jia'

New coach, new goals, new horizons: Lee Zii Jia has an exciting season ahead of him.

Lee helped Malaysia to the top of the Asian Team Championships podium in January 2022 and is now preparing to defend his All-England title from 16-20 March.

But the Malaysian wasn't getting carried away after a 3-0 win over Indonesia to lift the trophy was tempered by other teams missing many of their top shuttlers.

“We have to bear in mind that even though we won... the other teams sent their second stringers," he said.

The 23-year-old's contribution included an impressive 21-6, 21-14, victory over Singapore's world champion Loh Kean Yew and come-from-behind victories against against Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.

On 24 January Lee Zii Jia posted how happy he was to be back with the Malaysian team to his Instagram following that's closing in a million fans:

"The team is always there to support me in most of my important achievements. I am glad to be back with the team and to start off a new journey with a brand new Lee Zii Jia.

"I hope to bring the value of courageous as a youth by pursuing my dream and show the passion towards the sport I love. Ready to Challenge and Ready To Win," read part of the post.

But Lee's new coach Indra Wijaya says there's work to be done and he's far from his best right now.

Lee Zii Jia coach: "Zii Jia has yet to hit top form"

"Honestly, Zii Jia has yet to hit top form," his Indonesian coach said.

"Despite winning all his matches in the BATC, he is not at his best yet," coach added.

"We still have about two weeks, including the German Open (8-13 March) to prepare before the All England."

"Zii Jia has resumed training after the BATC (Asian team champs). I was pleased with how he handled himself under pressure at the competition. That's positive.

"Zii Jia lost out a little on quality training because a lot was going on when he decided to quit the national team. And right after that, we had to focus on the BATC.

"Having said that, we will take it one step at a time, starting with the German Open before moving on to the All England," said Indra.

Lee Zii Jia All-England Open Draw

With his national team affair behind him, now the star shuttler who turns 24 in March can focus on what he does best.

But with the draw for the All-England 2022 tournament already done, his path to a successful title defence will not be easy.

Seventh in the world rankings, Lee is seeded sixth and faces a tricky opener against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

And a mouthwatering clash with current world No.2 and second seed Momata Kento awaits in the quarter final should the Malaysian champ make it through.

Other big names in the bottom half of the draw include Loh Kean Yew - if the Singaporean can navigate a difficult route beyond first round opponent Anders Antonsen of Denmark, with Indian shuttler Lakhsya Sen also a threat.

Reigning Olympic champ Viktor Axelsen is on the other side of the draw.

What's happening with Lee Zii Jia

So what's happening with Lee Zii Jia hundreds of thousands have asked Google?

Everything.

He's brand new and ready to take on the world in 2022.