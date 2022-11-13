Australian Open badminton 2022: How to watch Lee Zii Jia in BWF action live

Top seed Lee Zii Jia is the top seed in the men's draw at the Australian Open badminton tournament in Sydney from Tuesday 15 November 2022.

The Malaysian star, who suffered a shock first round exit at the French Open and didn't take part in the 2022 HYLO Open in Saarbrucken, Germany, will have high hopes of making a long run in the tournament, which is live on Olympic Channel.

Lee will face a qualifier in the opening round, with unseeded players drawn to play the winner in round two, and India's fifth seed Lakshya Sen possibly awaiting in the quarter-final.

Third seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting is the other big name in the top half of the draw and could be a semi-final opponent.

The bottom half of the draw includes number two seed Loh Kean Yew, fourth seed Jonatan Christie, and Indian hero Srikanth Kidambi.

The finals in men's, women's and doubles disciplines take place on Sunday 20th November.

Olympic and world champion Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) isn't in action in Sydney.

Australian Open 2022: How to watch

The Australian Open will be livestreamed on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in certain territories.

It will also be shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch Lee Zii Jia live on Astro's subscription channels.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's reports from the event.