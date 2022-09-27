Lee Zii Jia has Axelsen training camp plans, reveals world ranking goal before end of 2022

What's next for Lee Zii Jia after two massive disappointments including at the Badminton World Championships last month?

Not just a marked improvement, if you believe the Malaysian – he wants more than that.

"Aiming for ranking number two by end of this year," the current world number four told media at the weekend. And he has a plan to achieve it.

The 24-year-old will play in three competitions on the BWF World Tour's upcoming European swing, after being eliminated in the third round of the World Championships and first round of the Japan Open in August.

Lee will play in the Denmark Open, French Open, and Germany's Hylo Open over the next two months in a bid to recoup ranking points he lost through his early exits in Asia.

"I am determined to chase back my points from this Europe tour," he said. "I have learnt from my mistakes and will bring back my best performance."

And, ahead of those tournaments, he intends to whip himself into shape by training with the very best – Olympic gold medallist and world champion Viktor Axelsen.

"There is a high possibility that I will train with Axelsen and (Anders) Antonsen before the Denmark Open," Lee explained to the Malaysian press.

"Axelsen is the best player right now and maintaining his condition well," he added of the Dane. "He has always been someone I look up to."

Lee Zii Jia's reflection on 2022 Worlds disappointment

Earlier this year, Lee took the decision to skip the Commonwealth Games tournament in Birmingham, England, to focus on the World Championships in Tokyo.

It was a move that ultimately did not pay off as Lee crashed out in the third round – his second match of the tournament as he had a first-round bye – to China's Zhao Junpeng.

"I have no regrets as I had no choice but to pull out (of Commonwealths) as I was injured," Lee revealed. "I would have played otherwise."

Lee did not appear to regain full fitness in time for the World Championships, and he added: "I was struggling with stress at the time. There were very high expectations and I was very disappointed with my performance."

His subsequent first-round elimination in the Japan Open left the Malaysian seventh in the Tour rankings with only the top eight Tour players qualifying for the season-ending Finals in Guangzhou, China.

"I want to collect as much points as possible in my upcoming tournaments to qualify for the Finals. I know I need to catch up after skipping the Malaysian Masters and Singapore Open in July," Lee noted.

To do so, Lee intends to head to the Australian Open in November after the European tour swing.