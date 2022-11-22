Ukraine's Polina Buhrova: Top European badminton junior inspired by Carolina Marín to never give up

It's hard to be the best athlete on your continent while not having a proper home, but that's the reality faced by Polina Buhrova.

The Ukrainian is Europe's top women's singles badminton junior at ninth in the world, but has been unable to live or train in her home country since February when the ongoing conflict there began.

Speaking to Olympics.com at the recent World Junior Championships in Santander, Spain, Buhrova explained of her teammates: "Our team came from totally different countries. Some guys came from Spain, some guys from, I don't know, Sweden, and so many guys are just totally alone in different countries.

"Especially I'm now just going through Europe all the time from tournament to tournament."

• Anthony Ginting: Why it's all a balancing act

• Shi Yuqi continues revival at Australian Open, An Seyoung takes women's title