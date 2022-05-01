Badminton Asia Championships 2022 finals day: Jonatan Christie v Lee Zi Jia, Yamaguchi Akane v Wang Zhi Yi and more - live updates 

It's finals day at the 2022 Asian Badminton Championships in Manila on Sunday (1 May) and there is plenty to be excited about.

World No. 2 Yamaguchi Akane defeated PV Sindhu in straight games to set up a women's singles title bout with Wang Zhi Yi after the Chinese shuttler beat An Se Young of Korea in the other semi.

It was Wang's first victory over the Korean in four matchups and she will need to continue to defy the odds to claim Asian continental honours against a Yamaguchi who's playing some of her best badminton.

Meanwhile in the men's singles final Jonatan Christie set up another mouthwatering title duel with Malaysian shuttle star Lee Zii Jia.

Lee ended Chinese player Weng Hong Yang's impressive run in straight games in the semi in just 39 minutes while Christie came out on top of a testing all-Indonesian semi-final, needing an hour to dispose of 23-year-old Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo (21-9, 18-21, 21-16).

Asian Championships 2022 - finals schedule on Sunday 1st May

Who made the Asia Championships Badminton finals? Read On!

All finals will be played on Sunday 1 May 2022 with the first match beginning at 1pm local time in Manila, the Philippines (05:00am GMT/UTC).

Order of play:

Women's singles final: Yamaguchi Akane (JPN) vs. Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)

(JPN) vs. (CHN) Mixed doubles final: Zheng Si Wei / Huang Ya Qiong vs. Huang Dong Ping / Wang Yi Lyu

/ vs. / Women's doubles final: Chen Qing Chen / Jia Yi Fan vs. Iwanaga Rin / Nakanishi Kie

/ vs. / Men's doubles final: Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik vs. Pramudya Kusumawardana / Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan

/ vs. / Men's singles final: Jonatan Christie (INA) vs. Lee Zi Jia (MAS)

