2022 Badminton European Championships: Semi-finals featuring Carolina Marin, Viktor Axelsen and Anders Antonsen - Live Updates

It’s semi-finals day at the 2022 European Badminton Championships in Madrid on Friday (29th April), and the competition is heating up.

Reigning European champion Carolina Marin continues her comeback from the injury which prevented her defending the Olympic title at Tokyo 2020. The Spaniard will face Turkey's Neslihan Yigit for a spot in the final. That's the first of the women's semis, with Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour set to meet Mia Blichfeldt in the other women’s singles semi-final.

The two men's matches start things off, with Denmark’s Anders Antonsen and Viktor Axelsen are also both in action today. A full schedule and preview is below.

Get live updates of the action right here (refresh for latest).

How they reached the Badminton European Championships semis

Marin showed the strength of her mettle on Thursday evening by defeating Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt 21-11, 14-21, 21-17 to stake her claim on a place in today’s schedule.

Up until the quarter-final stage, Rio 2016 Olympic champion Marin had been relatively untested, cruising through the first two rounds at the Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur.

If there were any doubts whether the five-time European was truly back after her 11-month long injury hiatus they were duly laid to rest when she came out on top of gruelling hour and five-minute duel with the Dane.

Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour meets Mia Blichfeldt in the other women’s singles semi after both players were taken to three games against their respective opponents in yesterday’s quarters.

Denmark’s reigning European champion Anders Antonsen will square up against Israel’s Misha Zilberman, who eliminated sixth seed Brice Leverdez to earn his place in the semis, while the Tokyo 2020 men's singles champion Viktor Axelsen takes on France’s Toma Junior Popov.

2022 Badminton European Championships: Semi-final schedule

Semi-final action is to begin at 16:00 CET on Court One:

Toma Junior Popov v Anders Antonsen

Viktor Axelsen v Misha Zilberman

Carolina Marin v Neslihan Yigit

Kirsty Gilmour v Mia Blichfeldt

You can follow all the action here on Olympics.com - refresh for latest updates.